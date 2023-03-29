Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seoul Garden Korean Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

10441 Olive Blvd

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Food

SHAREABLE

SEAFOOD PANCAKE 해물파전

$18.00

KIMCHI PANCAKE 김치전

$16.00

SPICY RICE CAKE 떡볶이

$14.00

FRIED DUMPLINGS 군만두

Veggie Pancake

$13.00

BULGOGI RICE CAKE 궁중떡볶이

$17.00

AYCE

AYCE CLASSIC

$32.00

AYCE CLASSIC CHILD

$16.00

PREMIUM

$38.00

PREMIUM CHILD

$19.00

EXTRA STEAMED EGG BBQ 계란찜 추가 무한

AYCE SOUP ADD ON

One Person AYCE upcharge

$15.00

ADD ON

Rice

$2.50

Steamed Egg

$6.00

Large Kimchi

$12.00

Small Kimchi

$7.00

Large Vegetable Side

$10.00

Small Vegetable Side

$6.00

Large Fish Cake Side

$13.00

Small Fish Cake Side

$7.00

Extra Sides

$7.00

Gift card

SCALLION SALAD

$2.99

EMPLOYEE MEAL

Employee Meal

$10.00

Lunch

LUNCH GRILL

런치 갈비 LUNCH L.A KALBI

$19.00

런치 주무럭 LUNCH RIB STEAK

$19.00

런치 불고기LUNCH BEEF BULGOGI

$17.00

런치 돼지불고기 LUNCH PORK BULGOGI

$16.00

런치 닭불고기LUNCH CHICKEN BULGOGI

$16.00

런치 새우 Lunch Shrimp Bulgogi

$19.00

LUNCH SPICY CHICKEN BULGOGI

$16.00

LUNCH STIR FRY

런치 김치제육LUNCH KIMCHI PORK BELLY

$15.00

런치 잡채 LUNCH JAHP CHAE NOODLE

$16.00

LUNCH BEEF FRIED RICE 런치 소고기 볶음밥

$15.00

LUNCH CHICKEN FRIED RICE 런치 닭볶음밥

$15.00

LUNCH SHRIMP FRIED RICE 런치 새우볶음밥

$17.00

LUNCH KIMCHI FRIED RICE 런치김치볶음밥

$14.00

LUNCH TOFU SOUP

런치 순두부 LUNCH SOFT TOFU SOUP

런치 소고기순두부 LUNCH BEEF SOFT TOFU SOUP

$15.00

런치 돼지순두부 LUNCH PORK TOFU SOUP

$15.00

런치 해물순두부 LUNCH SEAFOOD TOFU SOUP

$16.00

런치 김치순두부 LUNCH KIMCHI SOFT TOFU SOUP

$15.00

런치 야채순두부 LUNCH VEGGIE SOFT TOFU SOUP

$14.00

VEGGIE SOFT TOFU SOUP 야채순두부

$16.00

LUNCH SOUP

런치 갈비탕 LUNCH SHORT RIB SOUP

$18.00

런치 육개장 LUNCH SPICY BEEF SOUP

$17.00

런치 닭도리탕LUNCH CHICKEN STEW

$16.00

런치 만두국 LUNCH DUMPLING SOUP

$16.00

런치 된장찌개 LUNCH SOY BEAN PASTE SOUP

$15.00

런치 김치찌개 LUNCH KIMCHI SOUP

$15.00

런치우거지국 LUNCH CABBAGE SOUP

$17.00

LUNCH BEEBIMBAP

비빔밥 야채 런치 LUNCH VEGGIE BEEBIMBAP

$14.00

비빔밥 두부 런치 LUNCH TOFU BEEBIMBAP

$15.00

런치 갈비비빔밥 LUNCH KALBI BEEBIMBAP

$15.00

비빔밥 주물럭 런치 LUNCH RIBSTEAK BEEBIMBAP

$18.00

비빔밥 불고기 런치 LUNCH BEEF BULGOGI BEEBIMBAP

$17.00

비빔밥 돼지불 런치 LUNCH PORK BULGOGI BEEBIMBAP

$15.00

비빔밥 닭불 런치 LUNCH CHICKEN BEEBIMBAP

$12.00

비빔밥 삼겹살 런치 LUNCH PORK BELLY BEEBIMBAP

$16.00

비빔밥 새우 런치 LUNCH SHRIMP BEEBIMBAP

$17.00

비빔밥 갈비 런치 LUNCH KALBI BEEBIMBAP

$18.00

LUNCH SPICY CHICKEN BEEBIMBAP

$15.00

Dinner

STIR FRY DINNER

TOFU KIMCHI PORK 두부김치

$19.00

JAHP CHAE 잡채

SHRIMP AND OCTUPUS 새우쭈꾸미

$26.00

KIMCHI FRIED RICE 김치볶음밥

$17.00

BEEF FRIED RICE 소고기 볶음밥

$18.00

CHICKEN FRIED RICE 닭 볶음밥

$17.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE 새우 볶음밥

$17.00

SPICY SQUID STIR FRY

$23.00

GRILL DINNER

L.A KALBI 갈비

$33.00

BEEF BULGOGI 불고기

$23.00

MARINATED RIB STEAK주물럭

$30.00

PORK BULGOGI 돼지불고기

$22.00

CHICKEN BULGOGI 닭불고기

$18.00

SHRIMP BULGOGI 새우불고기

$28.00

BBQ PORK RIBS

PORK BELLY

$22.00

닭불고기 맵게 SPICY CHICKEN BULGOGI

$22.00

BRISKET

$23.00

SOUP DINNER

CHICKEN STEW 닭도리탕

$19.00

SPICY BEEF SOUP 육개장

$19.00

SHORT RIB SOUP 갈비탕

$20.00

CABBAGE SHORT RIB SOUP 우거지갈비탕

$20.00

KIMCHI SOUP 김치찌개

$18.00

SOY BEAN PASTE SOUP 된장찌개

$17.00

DUMPLING SOUP 만두국

$18.00

BULGOGI BEEF SOUP 뚝배기불고기

$21.00

Cabbage Soup

$19.00

Dinner Soft Tofu Soup 순두부

BEEBIMBAP DINNER

VEGGIE BEEBIMBAP 야채비빔밥

$16.00

TOFU BEEBIMBAP 두부비빔밥

$17.00

KALBI BEEBIMBAP 갈비비빔밥

$20.00

STEAK BEEBIMBAP 주물럭비빔밥

$20.00

BEEF BULGOGI BEEBIMBAP 불고기비빔밥

$19.00

PORK BULGOGI BEEBIMBAP 돼지비빔밥

$17.00

CHICKEN BULGOGI BEEBIMBAP 닭불비빔밥

$17.00

PORK BELLY BEEBIMBAP 삼겹살비빔밥

$19.00

SHRIMP BEEBIMBAP 새우비빔밥

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
#1 Korean BBQ Restaurant in greater STL!

