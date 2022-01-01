Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seoulju Korean Kitchen

9515 N Lamar Blvd 230

Austin, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

1/2 lb. Fried Chicken Thigh Nuggets
Kimchi Fried Rice
Bulgogi Kimchi Fries

Appetizers

French Fries

$6.00

Fries and side of ketchup

Bulgogi Kimchi Fries

Bulgogi Kimchi Fries

$13.00

Beef bulgogi, kimchi, drizzled with spicy mayo, sweet mustard and ketchup. Shareable between 2-3 people.

Fried Dumplings (Vegetarian)

Fried Dumplings (Vegetarian)

$10.00

10 pieces of vegetable filled dumplings.

Kimmari

Kimmari

$12.00

10 pieces of clear noodles wrapped in seaweed roll.

Corn cheese

Corn cheese

$10.00

Sautéed corn topped with melted mozzarella and Kraft American cheese

Rice Plates

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$12.00

Kimchi fried rice topped with sunny side fried egg.

Beef Bulgogi

$17.00

Stir fried sweet soy marinated beef with yellow onions, green onions and carrots served with steamed rice.

Spicy Squid

Spicy Squid

$16.00

Stir fried spicy squid with yellow onions, green onions, cabbage, and carrots served with steamed rice.

Spicy Chicken

$15.00

Stir fried spicy chicken with yellow onions, green onions, cabbage and carrots served with steam rice.

Vegetarian Spicy Stir Fried Tofu

$13.00

Stir fried spicy tofu with cabbage, yellow onions, green onions and carrots served with steam rice.

Vegetarian Stir Fried Tofu

Vegetarian Stir Fried Tofu

$13.00

Stir fried tofu with cabbage, yellow onion, green onions, and carrots served with steamed rice.

Vegan Stir Fried Tofu

Vegan Stir Fried Tofu

$13.00

Vegan stir fried tofu with cabbage, yellow onion, green onions, and carrots served with steamed rice. We take special care and attention to make sure there is no cross contamination with any animal products.

Soups

Spicy Ramen

Spicy Ramen

$7.00

Korean instant Shin ramen in dashi and anchovy stock broth, beef bits, yellow onions and green onions.

Spicy Ramen With Cheese

Spicy Ramen With Cheese

$8.00

Korean instant Shin ramen in dashi and anchovy stock broth, Kraft American cheese, beef bits, yellow onions and green onions.

Spicy Rice Cake Hot Pot

Spicy Rice Cake Hot Pot

$25.00

Sweet and spicy savory dashi and anchovy stock broth soup with fishcakes, cabbage, green onions, yellow onions, rice cakes, and ramen noodles. Topped with kimmari, fried vegetable dumplings, and mozzarella cheese sticks.

Dumpling Soup

Dumpling Soup

$12.00

Vegetable dumplings and green onions in dashi and anchovy stock broth egg drop soup.

Military Hotpot

Military Hotpot

$32.00

Ground beef, spam, hot dogs, bacon, tofu, kimchi and ramen noodles in spicy dashi and anchovy stock broth served with 2 bowls of steamed rice. Please add 1st and 2nd bowl of rice to your order if you would like the complementary bowls. For any additional bowls, you may add extra bowl of rice.

Shareable Plates

Spicy Rice Cake (Tteokbokki)

Spicy Rice Cake (Tteokbokki)

$13.00

Rice cakes, fish cakes, cabbage, yellow onions, green onions, in a sweet savory and spicy sauce.

Seafood Pancake

Seafood Pancake

$16.00

Savory Korean pancake with squid, shrimp, with yellow onions, green onions and carrots. Includes dipping sauce.

Kimchi Pancake

Kimchi Pancake

$14.00

Savory Vegetarian pancake with kimchi with yellow onions and green onions. Served with dipping sauce.

Dakgalbi

Dakgalbi

$29.00

Stir fried chicken thigh with rice cakes, sweet potatoes strips, cabbage, yellow onions, green onions, carrots, and jalapenos served on a burner. Sharable between 2-3 people. (Does not include rice or noodles.)

Spicy Stir Fried Chicken Cheese Buldak

Spicy Stir Fried Chicken Cheese Buldak

$23.00

Spicy stir fried chicken thigh with cabbage, yellow onions, green onions, carrots, and jalapenos. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to a melty goodness.

Pork Belly and Octopus

Pork Belly and Octopus

$35.00

Spicy Stir fried pork belly and octopus, rice cakes, cabbage, yellow onions, green onions, and carrots.

Korean Fried Chicken

1/2 lb. Fried Chicken Thigh Nuggets

$9.00

Weighted 1/2 lb. thigh dark meat then battered and twice fried.

5 Whole Wings

5 Whole Wings

$12.00

Whole chicken wings battered and twice fried. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

10 Whole Wings

$24.00

Whole chicken wings battered and twice fried. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

5 Drumsticks

5 Drumsticks

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken drumsticks battered and twice fried. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

10 Drumsticks

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken drumsticks battered and twice fried. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Whole Bird

Whole Bird

$27.00

Whole cut up chicken battered and twice fried. Choice of 2 sauces and pickled radish.

Extras

Bowl of Steamed Rice

$2.00

Bowl of rice

Side of Noodles

$3.00

Side of noodles

Pickled Radish

$3.00

4oz. pickled radish

Kimchi

$3.00

4 oz. Kimchi

Extra Chicken Sauce

$1.00

Extra choice of chicken sauce

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ranch sauce

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Side of spicy mayo sauce

Sweet Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Side of sweet mustard sauce

Add Egg

$1.00

Side of Spam

$3.00

All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday7:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Late night Korean comfort food and soju dive bar. Austin Monthly Magazine 2020 Best Fried Chicken.

Website

Location

9515 N Lamar Blvd 230, Austin, TX 78613

Directions

