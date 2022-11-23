Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Separatist South Philly

1646 South 12th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Order Again

To Go Beer

32oz IPA

$15.00

32oz Wild Ale

$16.00

32oz Lager

$14.00

32oz Stout/High Abv

$15.00

32oz Classic

$10.00

Marzen 4pk Cans

$16.00

Strands of Gold 4pk

$18.00

Nervous Whispers 4 Pack

$18.00

Love And Wands 4 Pack

$20.00

Suburban Viper 4pack

$20.00

All the Feels 4pack

$20.00

Cream 4pk

$12.00

Solasta 4pk

$18.00

Battistrada 4pk

$16.00

Haus Gold 4pk

$16.00

Bodega Flowers Btl

$17.00

Mosaic Nerd 4pk

$18.00

Citra Nerd 4pk

$18.00

Koelschip Btl

$23.00

Kyasha Btl

$11.00

Apparent Drift Btl

$12.00

N/A Bev

Seltzer

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.00

Local Spirits

1oz

$8.00

2oz

$14.00

City Wide

$9.00

Underberg

$6.00

Munichwide

$16.00

SNAX

ZAPPS

$1.00

DOTS

$1.00

TOMATO JAWN

$5.00

Staff tomato jawn

$2.00

NOODLES

$3.00

DORITOS

$1.00

MERCH

STICKER

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location

1646 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

