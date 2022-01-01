Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seppe Pizza Bar Staten Island

388 Reviews

$$

3 Navy Pier Court

Staten Island, NY 10304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

18” House Red Pie
12" House Red Pie
18” Half & Half Specialty

Appetizer

Fried Artichokes

Fried Artichokes

$14.00

Artichoke hearts fried in a light batter served with Calabrian chili aioli.

Shrimp Zi Pepe

Shrimp Zi Pepe

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, lemon and a touch of Seppe’s tomato basil sauce.

Cauliflower Cacio e Pepe

Cauliflower Cacio e Pepe

$14.00

Oven roasted cauliflower, grated cheese and black pepper.

Burrata

Burrata

$13.00

Creamy mozzarella with ripe cherry tomatoes, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

Spicy Calamari

Spicy Calamari

$18.00

Lightly fried calamari then sautéed with a touch of tomato sauce and Calabrian chili's.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Classic fried calamari with our house seasoning and marinara sauce.

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Fresh chicken wings marinated with garlic, herbs and hot cherry peppers, then baked in our oven. Never frozen, never breaded, never fried.

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$19.00

Fresh Littleneck clams breaded with our Seppe seasoning and baked in the oven.

Deconstructed Calzone

Deconstructed Calzone

$14.00

Seppe’s fried dough served with ricotta and sliced prosciutto

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Mom's button mushrooms stuffed with mushroom stem, onions, garlic, breadcrumb & grated cheese.

Garlic Parmesan Pull Apart Bread

$12.00

Pull apart bread with butter, garlic, parmesan and herbs.

Whipped Ricotta, Truffle Honey, Crostini

$16.00

Whipped house made ricotta, truffle honey, crostini.

Pizza

Round House Red Pie

Round House Red Pie

$16.00

Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.

Round The Jimmy

Round The Jimmy

$19.00

Seppe's red pie topped with fried chicken cutlet and spicy cherry peppers.

Round Aunt Honey

Round Aunt Honey

$19.00

Seppe's red pie topped with chili flakes, hot soppressata and hot honey.

Round Fresca

$19.00
Round Pep in your Step

Round Pep in your Step

$19.00

Seppe's red pie with fresh jalapeno's, cupping pepperoni and hot honey.

Round House White Pie

Round House White Pie

$19.00

Shredded mozzarella with house made ricotta. No sauce.

Round Olivia

Round Olivia

$19.00

Seppe's white pie with house made ricotta, spinach and Kalamata olives.

Round Artie

Round Artie

$21.00

Seppe's white pie with artichoke and truffle oil.

Round Shroom Thyme

Round Shroom Thyme

$19.00

Seppe's white pie with roasted wild mushrooms, fresh thyme and truffle oil.

Round Spicy Vodka Sauce

$19.00

Seppe’s vodka sauce spiced up with Calabrian chili

Round Half & Half Specialty

Round Morty

$22.00

Mozzarella, pistachio pesto, stracciatella, mortadella, crumbled pistachio.

Round Pizza Verde

$21.00

Blend of mozzarella’s, grated cheese, gorgonzola, basil pesto and salsa verde.

12" House Red Pie

12" House Red Pie

$16.00

Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.

12" The Jimmy

12" The Jimmy

$23.00

Seppe's red pie topped with fried chicken cutlet and spicy cherry peppers.

12" Aunt Honey

12" Aunt Honey

$23.00

Seppe's red pie topped with chili flakes, hot soppressata and hot honey.

12" Fresca

12" Fresca

$23.00

Seppe's red pie finished with dressed arugula and sliced Prosciutto.

12" Pep in your Step

12" Pep in your Step

$23.00

Seppe's red pie with fresh jalapeno's, cupping pepperoni and hot honey.

12" House White Pie

12" House White Pie

$17.00

Shredded mozzarella with house made ricotta. No sauce.

12" Olivia

12" Olivia

$23.00

Seppe's white pie with house made ricotta, spinach and Kalamata olives.

12" Artie

12" Artie

$25.00

Seppe's white pie with artichoke and truffle oil.

12" Shroom Thyme

12" Shroom Thyme

$23.00

Seppe's white pie with roasted wild mushrooms, fresh thyme and truffle oil.

12" Spicy Vodka Sauce

$23.00

Seppe's vodka sauce spiced up with Calabrian chili.

12" Half & Half Specialty

Create your own specialty pie combos here.

12" Morty

$26.00

Mozzarella, pistachio pesto, stracciatella, mortadella, crumbled pistachio.

12" Pizza Verde

$25.00

Blend of mozzarella’s, grated cheese, gorgonzola, basil pesto and salsa verde.

18” House Red Pie

18” House Red Pie

$22.00

Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.

18” The Jimmy

18” The Jimmy

$29.00

Seppe's red pie topped with fried chicken cutlet and spicy cherry peppers.

18” Fresca

18” Fresca

$29.00

Seppe's red pie finished with dressed arugula and sliced Prosciutto.

18” Pep in your Step

18” Pep in your Step

$29.00

Seppe's red pie with fresh jalapeno's, cupping pepperoni and hot honey.

18” House White Pie

18” House White Pie

$25.00

Shredded mozzarella with house made ricotta. No sauce.

18” Olivia

18” Olivia

$30.00

Seppe's white pie with house made ricotta, spinach and Kalamata olives.

18” Artie

18” Artie

$31.00

Seppe's white pie with artichoke and truffle oil.

18” Shroom Thyme

18” Shroom Thyme

$30.00

Seppe's white pie with roasted wild mushrooms, fresh thyme and truffle oil.

18” Spicy Vodka Sauce

18” Spicy Vodka Sauce

$29.00

Seppe's vodka sauce spiced up with Calabrian chili.

18” Half & Half Specialty

Create your own specialty pie combos here.

18” Morty

$32.00

Mozzarella, pistachio pesto, stracciatella, mortadella, crumbled pistachio.

18” Pizza Verde

$31.00

Blend of mozzarella’s, grated cheese, gorgonzola, basil pesto and salsa verde.

Salads

Seppe House Salad

Seppe House Salad

$14.00

Arugula dressed with our house made fresh lemon and olive oil vinaigrette, shaved parm & prosciutto.

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$14.00

A combination of baby lettuces, artichoke hearts, green olives and our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar

Caesar

$15.00

Romaine, Romano cheese with housemade Caesar dressing.

Golden Beet Salad

Golden Beet Salad

$16.00

Golden beets, toasted farro, avocado, artichoke hearts, red onion with a lemon poppy vinaigrette.

Soup

Nana’s Chicken Soup

Nana’s Chicken Soup

$12.00

Homemade chicken soup...just like Mom made!

Winter Minestrone

$12.00

Hearty vegetable & pancetta soup served with Ditalini pasta.

Escarole & Chickpea

Escarole & Chickpea

$12.00

Stewed chickpea and escarole with tomato and onion.

Pasta

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$20.00

Spaghetti pasta with black pepper and freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese.

Hot Sausage

Hot Sausage

$22.00

House made hot sausage in a brown butter sage sauce.

Sweet Sausage

Sweet Sausage

$22.00

House made sweet sausage with broccoli rabe.

Broken Ball

Broken Ball

$20.00

Seppe's tomato and basil sauce with freshly made meatballs.

Sawdust

Sawdust

$18.00

Anchovy, garlic and oil finished with toasted breadcrumb.

Wild Mushroom Pasta

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$22.00

Roasted wild mushroom, arugula, and shaved parm.

Shrimp Zi Pepe Mafalde

Shrimp Zi Pepe Mafalde

$26.00

Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, lemon and a touch of Seppe’s tomato basil sauce. Served over Mafalde pasta and dusted with toasted breadcrumb.

Reg Vodka Sauce

Reg Vodka Sauce

$14.00
Reg Marinara Sauce

Reg Marinara Sauce

$13.00

Entrees

Chicken Parm with Pasta

Chicken Parm with Pasta

$22.00

Breaded chicken cutlets, Seppe sauce and melted mozzarella.

House Made Meatballs

House Made Meatballs

$15.00

Housemade meatballs made fresh daily of family recipe. Veal, pork & beef. Contains diary.

Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.00

Sliced eggplant filled with spinach, ricotta, mozzarella and grated parm.

Shrimp Oreganata

Shrimp Oreganata

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp topped with light breadcrumb mix, served with asparagus, roasted potatoes and mixed green salad balsamic dressing & blue cheese crumble.

Sandwiches

Meatball Smash Sandwich

Meatball Smash Sandwich

$12.00

Seppe meatballs on our freshly made bread.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Thinly sliced chicken cutlets, sauce, mozzarella on our freshly made bread.

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Sandwich

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Sandwich

$12.00

Thinly sliced grilled chicken and broccoli rabe on our freshly made bread.

Chicken Cutlet, Shaved Parm, Artichokes, Broccoli Rabe, Hot Cherry Peppers

Chicken Cutlet, Shaved Parm, Artichokes, Broccoli Rabe, Hot Cherry Peppers

$14.00

Thinly sliced chicken cutlets, artichoke hearts, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers and shaved parm.

Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$12.00

Seppe’s meatball, house made ricotta, and basil on our slider bun.

Shrimp Sliders

$12.00

Fried jumbo shrimp, arugula, tomato and Seppe’s Calabrian chili aioli on our house made bun.

Food

Ricotta Cheesecake

Ricotta Cheesecake

$11.00

Fresh ricotta cheesecake with a pistachio crumb crust and port syrup.

Fresh Baked Chocolate Cookie

Fresh Baked Chocolate Cookie

$11.00

Seppe's warm baked chocolate cookie. Crisp edges and chewy middle.

Seppe Fritters

$11.00

Fried dough pillows covered in cinnamon sugar served with chocolate hazelnut sauce.

NA Beverages

Bottled Flat Water

Bottled Flat Water

$8.00
Bottled Sparkling

Bottled Sparkling

$8.00
Canned Sprite

Canned Sprite

$2.50
Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$2.00
Canned Coke

Canned Coke

$2.50
Canned Diet Coke

Canned Diet Coke

$2.50
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fresh, modern & family-friendly take on a neighborhood pizzeria with a welcoming atmosphere, genuine service & excellent food.

Website

Location

3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island, NY 10304

Directions

