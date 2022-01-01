Seppe Pizza Bar Staten Island
388 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A fresh, modern & family-friendly take on a neighborhood pizzeria with a welcoming atmosphere, genuine service & excellent food.
Location
3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island, NY 10304
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Staten Island