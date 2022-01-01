Thai
September in Bangkok
715 Reviews
$$
754 State St
New Haven, CT 06511
Apps
....................
String Beans Tempura
$10.00
Crab Rangoon
$10.00
CK Satay
$11.00
Raw Scallops Nam Pla
$10.00
Thai Steak Taco
$16.00
Larb
$13.00
Papaya Salad
$11.00
Tea Leaf Salad
$13.00
Melon Mango Salad
$14.00
Coconut Shrimp
$12.00
Tomyum Shrimp
$8.00
Tom Yum Tilapia
$8.00
Tomkha Chicken
$7.00
Tom Kha Mussels
$11.00
Samosa Roll
$9.00
Tomyum Tofu
$7.00
Tom Yum Chicken
$7.00
Tomyum Veg
$7.00
Roti Mass
$13.00
Steak Salad
$17.00
Tomkha Tofu
$7.00
Tomkha Veggie
$7.00
Fried Tofu
$9.00
Tiger Cry
$10.00
Sausage Rock
$8.00
Duck Wrap
$10.00
Roti Mass No Crab
$8.00
Mains
Basil Fried rice Chicken
$16.00
Basil fried rice Seafood
$28.00
Basil Fried rice Tofu
$16.00
BRONZINO
$40.00
Butter Shrimp FRIED RICE
$25.00
Butter Tofu FRIED RICE
$16.00
Butter Garlic Soy Napa Smoke Tofu
$16.00
Coconut Noodle
$16.00
Crab FRIED RICE
$25.00
Crispy Prawns Garlic
$29.00
Drunk Man Prawns
$25.00
Drunken Beef
$25.00
Drunken Tofu
$16.00
Drunken Vegetable
$16.00
Drunkman Chicken
$16.00
Drunkman Pork
$16.00
Eggplant Green curry
$16.00
Green Curry Scallops
$27.00
Eggplant Tofu Stir Fry
$16.00
Flank Steak basil
$25.00
Flank steak curry
$25.00
Fried Rice Chicken
$16.00
Fried Rice Tofu
$16.00
Fried Rice Veg
$16.00
Full Moon
$60.00
Ginger Tofu
$16.00
Grapow Kaidow CHICKEN
$16.00
Grapow Kraidow
$16.00
Green Curry Beef
$25.00
Green Curry Chicken
$16.00
Green curry Tilapia
$18.00
Green Curry Veggie
$16.00
Grilled Salmon panang
$26.00
Lemongrass Chicken
$21.00
Long Island Duck Curry
$26.00
Maasaman Chicken
$16.00
Massama Tofu
$16.00
Massaman Seafood
$27.00
Mussaman Beef
$25.00
Mussle Padcha
$28.00
Noodle Eggplant
$16.00
Pad Thai Beef
$25.00
Pad Thai PulledPork
$17.00
Padthai Chicken
$16.00
Padthai Pork
$16.00
Padthai september
$25.00
Padthai Tofu
$16.00
Padthai Vegetable
$16.00
Panang Chicken
$16.00
Panang Moo
$16.00
Panang Prawns
$27.00
Panang Tofu
$16.00
Peanut Chicken
$16.00
Peanut Tofu
$16.00
Pineapple FR Beef
$27.00
Pineapple FR Chicken
$20.00
Pork Paradise
$17.00
Red Curry Chickern
$16.00
Red Curry pork
$16.00
Red Curry Prawns
$27.00
Seeew Beef
$25.00
Seeew Chicken
$16.00
Seeew Pork
$16.00
Seeew Prawns
$25.00
Seeew pull pork
$17.00
Seeew Tofu
$16.00
Seeew Veggie
$16.00
Shroom Curry
$16.00
Siracha Honey chicken
$16.00
Som Tum Had Yai
$21.00
Spicy Chinese broc
$16.00
Spicy Eggplant CK
$16.00
Tofu Rad Prik
$16.00
Tom Yum Bangkok Street
$16.00
Tom Yum Noodle
$18.00
Side
Side Egg Fried Rice
$8.00
Side Napa Cabbage
$8.00
Fried Egg
$2.00
Steam Veg
$6.00
Rice
$3.00
Sticky Rice
$3.00
String Beans Side Stir Fried
$10.00
Add Chicken
$5.00
Add Beef
$9.00
Add Pork
$5.00
Add Veggie
$4.00
Add Shrimp
$9.00
Add Tofu
$4.00
Add Smoke Tofu
$4.00
Steam Noodle
$5.00
Extra Peanut Sauce B.
$2.00
Extra Peanut Sauce S.
$1.00
Broccoli PNT
$7.00
DESERT
Cocktails
Martini
$12.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Young Gen
$11.00
Cosmo
$12.00
Bitter Sweet
$12.00
Sextember
$13.00
Midnight S
$12.00
Old Fasion
$12.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
Malibu Sunset
$12.00
Magarita
$12.00
Fullmoon
$11.00
Old Fasion
$12.00
Tito
$10.00
Negroni
$12.00
Well
$10.00
Mijito
$13.00
Sake Tini
$11.00
Vodka + Soda
$11.00
Lychee Tini
$12.00
Frangelico TT
$12.00
Gin Tonic
$11.00
Rum N Coke
$11.00
Lycheecello Spice
$12.00
Blah Blah Blah
$12.00
Thing Called Love
$12.00
Cherry Blossom Tini
$12.00
Blue Pattaya
$12.00
Saturday
$12.00
Phuket Island
$12.00
Empress Me
$12.00
Reposado
$12.00
Pink Lychee Tini
$13.00
Lovesicle
$13.00
Chambord Spritz
$12.00
Midori Spritz
$12.00
Domaine Spritz
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Campari Spritz
$12.00
Doctors Order
$13.00
Sun N Moon
$13.00
King N I
$13.00
Azul
$20.00
Azul Mezcal
$40.00
Malibu
$7.00
Tequila Shot
$7.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
DonJulio Tequila
$12.00
Passion Fruit Mijito
$13.00
Vodka Shot
$7.00
Mosco Mule
$12.00
Franch 75
$12.00
Guava Mojito
$13.00
Mango Mojito
$13.00
Virgin Drink
$7.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Long Island
$12.00
GreenTea Shot
$7.00
Virgin Mojito
$10.00
Whiskey List
Belle Meade whiskey bourbon
$13.00
Brandy
$13.00
Bullet
$11.00
Casa Noble
$13.00
Jack Daniels apple
$12.00
Chivas Regal
$18.00
Glenfiddich special reserve
$15.00
Courvoisier Cognac
$13.00
Dewar's
$13.00
Laphroaic10years
$15.00
Fuyu
$13.00
Gentleman Jack
$12.00
Glenlivet 12 years
$15.00
Dewars White label
$10.00
Hennessy
$12.00
Canadian Club 1858
$13.00
Hudson rye whiskey
$13.00
Jack Daniels
$13.00
Jameson
$13.00
Johnny Walker Black
$13.00
Makers Mark
$13.00
Old Forester
$13.00
Shot Drink
$8.00
SUNTORY
$13.00
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
Yame
$15.00
Johnny walker red
$11.00
1792 Bourbon
$13.00
Knob Creek
$13.00
Disaronno
$13.00
Laphroaig 16 Years
$18.00
Beer
Wine By Glass
Pinot Noir higher ground
$10.00
Merlot 14 hands
$10.00
Malbec Palez Vous
$10.00
Reciente
$10.00
Siglo Rioja
$11.00
Chianti
$12.00
C&B Cabernet
$11.00
Higher ground Pinot Noir
$10.00
Pierre Amadieu Côtes Du Rhône
$10.00
Capezzana Barco Reale
$11.00
Chateau Arnaud Petit
$10.00
Red-Cave Pazac Le Pigeonnier
$10.00
Dry Riesling chateau ste michelle
$11.00
Oyster Bay
$10.00
Chardonnay Millbrook NY
$10.00
Chapeau Melon
$11.00
Rose
$10.00
Sparkling Rose
$9.00
Chardonnay Christophe Patrice
$10.00
Zonin Prosecco
$9.00
Millbrook Vineyard Chardonnay
$10.00
Saumur Chenin Blanc
$10.00
Cecilia Beretta Pinot Grigio
$9.00
Garzon Albarnio
$11.00
Ponzi Vineyard Pinot Gris
$11.00
Petit Chablis
$11.00
La Demeoiselle
$10.00
Rose~Cave De Pazac
$10.00
Rose~Cave De Pazac
$10.00
Wine By Bottle
Cartlidge & Brown Bottle
$44.00
Pinot Noir Bottle
$40.00
14 Hands Bottle
$40.00
Parlez Malbec Bottle
$40.00
Arnaud Petit Bottle
$44.00
Rioja Siglio Bottle
$44.00
Cotes Du Rhone Bottle
$40.00
Rioja Reciente Bottle
$40.00
Corkage Fee
$20.00
Higher Ground Pinot Noir Bottle
$40.00
Capezzana Bottle
$44.00
Kuleto India Ink Bottle
$56.00
Chateaunnef Pope Bottle
$129.00
Willamette Valley Bottle
$64.00
Chianti Classico Cavaliere D' Oro Bottles
$60.00
Cave Pazec Le Pigeonnier Rouge
$40.00
Cave De Pazac Bottle
$40.00
Chardonnay Christophe Patrice B.
$40.00
Slow Press Bottle
$40.00
Oyster Bay Bottle
$40.00
Saint~Esprit Rose B.
$40.00
Chapeau Melon B.
$44.00
Reisling B.
$44.00
Chloe B.
$44.00
Pocessco Bottle
$44.00
Verdi B.
$36.00
Moet
$129.00
Millbrook Vineyard Chardonnay B.
$40.00
Saumur Chenin Blanc B.
$40.00
Cecilia Beretta Pinot Grigio B.
$36.00
Garzon Albarnio B.
$44.00
Ponzi Vineyard Pinot Gris B.
$44.00
Petit Chablis B.
$44.00
La Demioselle B.
$40.00
Pouilly Fuisse
$60.00
Pouilly~Fuisse` B.
$60.00
NA Drinks
Diet Coke
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Thai Iced Tea
$4.00
Thai Iced Coffee
$4.00
Hot Coffee
$3.50
Hot Tea
$3.50
Mango Lemonade
$4.00
Lychee Lemonade
$4.00
Tam Lemonade
$4.00
Blue Tea Lemonade
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Lychee Soda
$4.00
Seltzer Can
$3.00
S.Pellegrino 500 ml.
$5.00
Add Juice
$0.50
Oj+mango Lemon
$4.00
Drink $2
$2.00
Virgin
$7.00
Water Bottle
$3.00
Thai Tea + Juice
$4.00
Unsweet IceTea
$3.00
Hot Thai Tea
$3.50
Hot Sweet Tea
$5.00
Cherry Temp
$4.00
Juice
$4.00
Soda + Juice
$4.00
S.Pellegrino 1L.
$10.00
Campagne
Sake
Half Price Riesling
$22.00
Half Price Oyster Bay
$20.00
Half Price Girl And dragon
$22.00
Half Price 14 Hand
$20.00
Half Price Parlez-Vous Malbec
$18.00
Half Price Cartlidge Cabernet
$22.00
Half Price Rose
$20.00
Half Price Burgundy Merlon
$22.00
Half Price Charteau Petit
$20.00
Hot Sake
$9.00
Cold Sake
$11.00
Brunch Sake Tini
$5.00
Brunch Saketini
$5.00
Half Price Melon
$22.00
Half Price Verdi Pro
$18.00
Half Bottle Chadonay
$20.00
Half Price Verdi
$18.00
Half Price Prosecco
$22.00
Half Price Rioja
$20.00
Half Price Barolo
$65.00
Half Price Pommrd
$52.00
Half Price Chianti
$30.00
Half Price Arnaud Petit
$30.00
Half Price Cote Rhone
$20.00
Half Price India Ink
$28.00
Half Price Pinot Noir CA
$20.00
Sake Bomb
$5.00
Half Price Garzon
$22.00
Half Price Makara , NZ
$20.00
Half Price Pinot Grigio
$18.00
Tequila
Special of the Day
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
754 State St, New Haven, CT 06511
Gallery
