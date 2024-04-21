Septembers Taproom & Eatery Chino Hills
15912 Pomona Rincon Road
Ste 130
Chino, CA 91708
Main Menu
Shares
- Charcuterie Board$22.00
Assorted meats & cheeses, raw almonds, bread loaf with honeycomb & fig spread.
- Nachos$17.50
Cooked-to-order tortilla chips, smothered in cheddar cheese with pico de gallo & your choice of meat. Topped with sour cream & guacamole. Served with salsa.
- Smothered Wet Fries$17.00
Fries smothered in a creamy tasso gravy with ham & mozzarella cheese or pork chile verde with cheddar & jack cheese
- Traditional Wings$15.00
No gluten added. Served with celery sticks & blue cheese dressing. Choice of hot & spicy or Asian BBQ
- Boneless Wings$16.00
No gluten added. Served with celery sticks & blue cheese dressing. Choice of hot & spicy or Asian BBQ
- Potstickers$15.00
Steamed seasoned pork with cabbage, green onion & ginger. Served with teriyaki & a spicy peanut sauce
- Bang Bang Chicken$15.00
10 pcs crispy chicken bites drizzled with sweet chili mayo & green onions
- Bang Bang Shrimp$18.00
8 pcs crispy hand breaded shrimp tossed in sweet chili mayo & green onions
- Ahi Poke$17.00
Served with wonton chips
- Short Rib Sliders$20.00
(3) slow roasted and smothered in a tangy Asian bbq sauce & topped with cabbage
- Pulled Pork Sliders$17.50
(3) Slow roasted and smothered in a tangy Asian BBQ sauce & topped with cabbage
- Homestyle Mac N' Cheese$15.00
Homemade baked mac & cheese with pork chile verde on the side
- Chili Cheese Tots$11.50
No gluten added
- Large Criss Cut Fries$9.50
No gluten added
- Chips & Salsa$6.50
No gluten added. Bottomless
- Sweet Chili Calamari$16.00
Crispy calamari, peanuts, bean sprouts, daikon sprouts, carrots, oriental dressing and sweet chili sauce.
- Large French Fries$9.50
Soups
Entrees
- New York Steak$24.00
10oz New York strip steak grilled to order. Served with asparagus & your choice of baked or mashed potato.
- Rosemary Chicken$18.00
No gluten added. 8Oz chicken breast seasoned & grilled. Served with asparagus & choice of baked or mashed potato
- Meatloaf Skillet$17.50
Served atop mashed potatoes & smothered in gravy
- Fried Chicken$19.00
4pcs hand breaded chicken, fried crispy. With mashed potatoes & country gravy. Served with a sweet & tangy sauce
- Turkey Pot Pie$19.00
- Grilled Salmon$23.00
8oz grilled salmon with baked or mashed potatoes & asparagus.
- Spicy Shrimp Skewers$20.00
8 jumbo shrimp grilled with onion, red pepper & mushrooms. Served with a choice of baked or mashed potato.
- Seared Ahi$21.00
Lightly seared ahi atop a bed of greens & cucumbers, drizzled with teriyaki. Served with soy sauce & wasabi. (No bread)
- Fish & Chips$19.00
Hand-breaded cod strips & our criss-cut fries. Served with tartar sauce. (No bread)
- Chimichanga$18.50
Shredded cajun chicken or pork chile verde fried in a large tortilla, topped with mixed cheddar & jack cheeses, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. (No bread)
- Surf & Turf$35.00
A tender ny steak, garnished with rosemary butter. served with a jumbo shrimp skewer spaced with veggies, asparagus and choice of potato.
- Corn Beef and Cabbage$17.00
Salads
- Cobb Salad$17.00
Bed of greens loaded with turkey, bacon, egg, tomato, blue cheese crumbles & avocado.
- Thai Chopped Salad$14.00
Mixed greens & slaw, carrot, roasted red pepper, edamame, wonton strips & peanuts. Drizzled with a spicy peanut dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, croutons & grilled chicken.
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Bacon, red onion, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles & dressing
- Grilled Salmon Salad$22.00
Bed of greens, asparagus spears, tomato & egg. Served with a vinaigrette dressing.
- Spicy Shrimp Salad$19.00
Grilled shrimp, bed of greens, carrot, cucumber, colored peppers & fresh herbs. Served with a spicy peanut dressing & ginger vinaigrette.
- House Kale Salad$14.00
Chopped kale, shredded cabbage, corn, cranberry & pine nuts. Tossed in a ginger vinaigrette.
- Santa Fe Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, black beans, avocado, jalapenos, red onion, roasted red peppers, fire roasted corn, tortilla strips, cotija cheese and mint cilantro lime dressing.
- Side Dinner Salad$7.50
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Burgers
- Septembers Burger$17.00
House burger topped with a fried egg, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & aioli mayo on a seeded bun.
- Chicken Fried Burger$17.00
Burger hand breaded & fried. Topped with aged white cheddar, Ortega chiles, avocado, tomato & sweet relish on a brioche bun.
- Hot & Spicy Burger$17.00
Topped with habanera jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo & our specialty jalabacon spread on an onion bun.