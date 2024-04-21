- Home
Septembers Taproom & Eatery Rancho Cucamonga
6321 Haven Avenue
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
Main Menu
Shares
- Charcuterie Board$22.00
Assorted meats & cheeses, raw almonds, bread loaf with honeycomb & fig spread.
- Nachos$17.50
Cooked-to-order tortilla chips, smothered in cheddar cheese with pico de gallo & your choice of meat. Topped with sour cream & guacamole. Served with salsa.
- Smothered Wet Fries$17.00
Fries smothered in a creamy tasso gravy with ham & mozzarella cheese or pork chile verde with cheddar & jack cheese
- Traditional Wings$15.00
No gluten added. Served with celery sticks & blue cheese dressing. Choice of hot & spicy or Asian BBQ
- Boneless Wings$16.00
No gluten added. Served with celery sticks & blue cheese dressing. Choice of hot & spicy or Asian BBQ
- Potstickers$15.00
Steamed seasoned pork with cabbage, green onion & ginger. Served with teriyaki & a spicy peanut sauce
- Bang Bang Chicken$15.00
10 pcs crispy chicken bites drizzled with sweet chili mayo & green onions
- Bang Bang Shrimp$18.00
8 pcs crispy hand breaded shrimp tossed in sweet chili mayo & green onions
- Ahi Poke$17.00
Served with wonton chips
- Short Rib Sliders$20.00
(3) slow roasted and smothered in a tangy Asian bbq sauce & topped with cabbage
- Pulled Pork Sliders$17.50
(3) Slow roasted and smothered in a tangy Asian BBQ sauce & topped with cabbage