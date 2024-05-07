Septembers Taproom & Eatery Rialto
1285 West Renaissance Parkway
Rialto, CA 92376
Main Menu
Shares
- Charcuterie Board$22.00
Assorted meats & cheeses, raw almonds, bread loaf with honeycomb & fig spread.
- Nachos$17.50
Cooked-to-order tortilla chips, smothered in cheddar cheese with pico de gallo & your choice of meat. Topped with sour cream & guacamole. Served with salsa.
- Smothered Wet Fries$17.00
Fries smothered in a creamy tasso gravy with ham & mozzarella cheese or pork chile verde with cheddar & jack cheese
- Traditional Wings$15.00
No gluten added. Served with celery sticks & blue cheese dressing. Choice of hot & spicy or Asian BBQ
- Boneless Wings$16.00
No gluten added. Served with celery sticks & blue cheese dressing. Choice of hot & spicy or Asian BBQ
- Potstickers$15.00
Steamed seasoned pork with cabbage, green onion & ginger. Served with teriyaki & a spicy peanut sauce
- Bang Bang Chicken$15.00
10 pcs crispy chicken bites drizzled with sweet chili mayo & green onions
- Bang Bang Shrimp$18.00
8 pcs crispy hand breaded shrimp tossed in sweet chili mayo & green onions
- Ahi Poke$17.00
Served with wonton chips
- Short Rib Sliders$20.00
(3) slow roasted and smothered in a tangy Asian bbq sauce & topped with cabbage
- Pulled Pork Sliders$17.50
(3) Slow roasted and smothered in a tangy Asian BBQ sauce & topped with cabbage
- Homestyle Mac N' Cheese$15.00
Homemade baked mac & cheese with pork chile verde on the side
- Chili Cheese Tots$11.50
No gluten added
- Large Criss Cut Fries$9.50
No gluten added
- Chips & Salsa$6.50
No gluten added. Bottomless
- Sweet Chili Calamari$16.00
Crispy calamari, peanuts, bean sprouts, daikon sprouts, carrots, oriental dressing and sweet chili sauce.
- Large French Fries$9.50
Soups
Entrees
- New York Steak$24.00
10oz New York strip steak grilled to order. Served with asparagus & your choice of baked or mashed potato.
- Rosemary Chicken$18.00
No gluten added. 8Oz chicken breast seasoned & grilled. Served with asparagus & choice of baked or mashed potato
- Meatloaf Skillet$17.50
Served atop mashed potatoes & smothered in gravy
- Fried Chicken$19.00
4pcs hand breaded chicken, fried crispy. With mashed potatoes & country gravy. Served with a sweet & tangy sauce
- Turkey Pot Pie$19.00
- Grilled Salmon$23.00
8oz grilled salmon with baked or mashed potatoes & asparagus.
- Spicy Shrimp Skewers$20.00
8 jumbo shrimp grilled with onion, red pepper & mushrooms. Served with a choice of baked or mashed potato.
- Seared Ahi$21.00
Lightly seared ahi atop a bed of greens & cucumbers, drizzled with teriyaki. Served with soy sauce & wasabi. (No bread)
- Fish & Chips$19.00
Hand-breaded cod strips & our criss-cut fries. Served with tartar sauce. (No bread)