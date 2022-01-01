Sequoia Brewing Company- Tower District 777 E Olive Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Local brewery with inspiration from the surrounding Sequoia National Forest. Pub style food, microbrews, and cocktails.
777 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728
