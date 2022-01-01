Restaurant header imageView gallery

SerVehZah

review star

No reviews yet

1301 S Commerce St #130

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Nueva

$9.00

Nueva Michelada

$12.00

Guava

$9.00

Guava Michelada

$12.00

Mango

$9.00

Mango Michelada

$12.00

Pina

$9.00

Pina Michelada

$12.00

Paloma

$14.00

shirt

$25.00

Water

$2.00

Tequila

$13.00

Mezcal

$13.00

Pan Dulce Con Servehzah

$45.00

Pan Dulce

$5.00
