Serafina To Go - 30 Broad 30 Broad Street

review star

No reviews yet

30 Broad Street

New York, NY 10004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe
Serafina Caesar Salad
Pepperoni

Pastries & Desserts

Bombolone Crema

Bombolone Crema

$6.00

Italian donut filled with vanilla cream

Bombolone Nutella

Bombolone Nutella

$6.00

Italian donut filled with Nutella (contains hazelnut)

Bombolone Plain

Bombolone Plain

$6.00

Plain Italian Doughnut

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00

Traditional French croissant

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Traditional pain au chocolate

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

Classic chocolate brownie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Chocolate chip cookies

Double Chocolate Cookie

Double Chocolate Cookie

$4.50
Cannoli

Cannoli

$2.50

Filled with ricotta cream

Baba' al Rum

$8.00

Traditional Baba' made with aged rum

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Creamy, made with seven layers of chocolate and hazelnut cream

Italian Cheesecake

$8.00

Made with Italian ricotta

Tiramisu*

Tiramisu*

$9.50

Mixed Berries Tart

$7.00

Fruit Salad

$7.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Yogurt

$4.95

Apple Soft Cake

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$5.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Choco Cannoli

$4.50

Macaroons

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Appetizers

Tossed with Parmigiano Reggiano, truffle oil and truffle salt

Meatballs

$15.00

Served in tomato sauce, topped with Parmigiano Reggiano and basil

French Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Classic French fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Salads

Serafina Caesar Salad

Serafina Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmigiano Reggiano, pecorino, croutons

Serafina Chicken Salad* (gf)

$14.00

Free Range Chicken Breast, Romaine, Mesclun, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Raisins, Pine Nuts & Pesto Dressing

Italiana

$12.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmiagiano reggiano

Kale Salad

$13.00

Kale, mint, anjous pear, pecorino stagionato, croutons, lemon, pomegranate seeds, serrano vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches & Toasts

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Avocado

$14.00

Parma

$14.00

Italian Cotto Sandwich

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.50

Italian Quiche Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Italian Quiche Spinach & Egg

$8.00

Egg & Cheese

$8.50

Bacon Egg Cheese

$10.00

Avocado Egg Cheese

$10.00

Mini Truffle Sandwich

$6.00

Mini Capri Sandwich

$3.90

Mini Cotto Sandwich

$3.90

Mini Egg Sandwich

$3.90

Pizza by the SLICE

Margherita SL

$5.00

Pepperoni SL

$5.50

Funghi SL

$5.00

Bianca SL

$7.00

Prosciutto Cotto SL

$7.00

Caprese SL

$6.00

Primavera SL

$5.00

DOC SL

$6.00

Buffalo Mozzarella SL

$7.00

Cacio e Pepe SL

$6.00

Pomodorini SL

$6.00

Tartufo SL

$8.00

Pizza Special of The Day SL

$8.00

Pizza PIES

Margherita

$15.00+

San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Pepperoni

$16.00+

San Marzano Tomato, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Italian Pepperoni

Funghi

$16.00+

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms

Prosciutto Cotto

$19.00+

Italian Cooked Ham, Mozzarella, Black Pepper

Buffalo Mozzarella

$18.00+

San Marzano, Tomato, Basil

Bianca

$18.00+

Arugula & Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Mozzarella, Fontina

Tartufo Nero

$24.00+

Our Secret Recipe, Bouquet Of Italian Cheeses And Black Truffle

Caprese

$16.00+

San Marzano tomato, fior di latte,mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, oregano

Primavera

$18.00+

Mushrooms, zucchini, mozzarella

D.O.C.

$18.00+

tomato sauce, fresh italian buffalo mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, basil

Cacio E Pepe

$16.00+

Mozzzarella, pecorino romano, black pepper

Pomodorini

$14.00+

Pasta

Ravioli Pomodoro Basilico

$16.00

Spinach And Ricotta, Tomato, Basil

Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe

$15.00

Pecorino Romano cheese and toasted black pepper

Penne Pomodoro

$15.00

Tomato sauce and basil

Penne Arrabbiata

$16.00

Trofie al Pesto

$15.00

Traditional trifle pasta with basil pesto

Tagliolini Funghi Porcini

$16.00

Fesh tagliolini with porcini mushrooms

Tortellini Quattro Formaggi

$16.00

Manicotti/Cannelloni

$15.00

Crepes filled with ricotta, tomato and basil

Lasagna

$16.00

Layers of fresh pasta, seasonal vegetables, ricotta, tomato sauce

Svitati Quattro Formaggi

$15.00

Curly penne with Gorgonzola, Taleggio, Fontina and Parmigiano Reggiano

Risotto Parmigiano

$16.00

Risotto Porcini

$16.00

Penne Vodka

$17.00

Farfalle Limoncello

$19.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00Out of stock

Ravioli Salvia

$18.00

Secondi

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Free Range Chicken

$21.00

Faroe Island Salmon

$23.00

Italian Branzino

$24.00Out of stock

Retail

San Carlo Chips

$3.50

Popcorn

$3.00Out of stock

Organic Gummy Bears

$3.95Out of stock

Nutella Cookies

$3.95Out of stock

Olive Oil Sicilia

$16.00

Oilve Oil II Palazzo

$19.00

Truffle Oil

$20.00

Aged Balsamic Vinegar

$21.00

Red Wine Vinegar

$12.00

Truffle Carpaccio

$58.00

Truffle Sauce

$29.00

Torres Truffle Chips

$3.50

Serafina Recipe Book

$35.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Plate

$12.95

Waffles

$12.50

N/A Beverage

Still Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Galvanina Pomegranate

$4.50

Galvanina Lemonade

$4.50

Galvanina Orange

$4.50

Galvanina Ginger Ale

$4.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Spindrift Grapefruit

$3.50

Spindrift Lemon

$3.50

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.50

Emile Vergeois Pear

$4.50

Emile Vergeois Apricot

$4.50

Emile Vergeois Strawberry

$4.50

Emile Vergeois Mango

$4.50

Kombucha Grapefruit

$4.50

Kombucha Peach

$4.50

Cold Brew Mocha

$5.95

Cold Brew Vanilla

$5.95

Cold Brew Oatmilk

$5.95

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.50

Siciliana Aranciata

$4.50

Siciliana Limonata

$4.50

Wine

Bellini

$8.95

Mimosa

$8.95

Prosecco

$8.95

Super Tuscan/Chianti

$8.95

Pinot Grigio

$8.95

Sauvignon Blanc/White Haven

$8.95

Beer

Peroni

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

2 for 5

2 for 5 Special

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30 Broad Street, New York, NY 10004

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

