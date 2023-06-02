Restaurant header imageView gallery

Serafina Waterfront Trattoria - FTL 926 NE 20th Avenue

926 NE 20th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Appetizers

Antipasto Della Casa

$22.00

Burrata Per Due

$23.00

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$20.00

Cervellata

$18.00

Melenzane alla Milanese

$16.00

Mozzarella in Carozza

$16.00

Pepata Di Vongole e Cozze

$18.00

Polpette Di Carne

$15.00

Octopus

$22.00

Salad/Soup

Cesare

$13.00

Della Casa

$13.00

Rucola

$13.00

Caprese

$17.00

Pasta

Capellini Fra Diavolo Con Gamberi

$30.00

Fettucine Con Panna

$22.00

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$22.00

Lasagna Tradizionale

$22.00

Linguini alle Vongole

$26.00

Sacchetoni Pesto

$26.00

Orecchiette Con Rapini e Salsiccia

$25.00

Pappardelle al Bolognese

$24.00

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

$23.00

Ravioli Del Giorno

$24.00

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$24.00

Bucatini Pesto

$23.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$30.00

Chicken Milanese

$30.00

Chicken Francese

$30.00

Osso Buco D'angello

$42.00

Scaloppine di Vitello Al Vostro Gusto

$32.00

Veal Parmesan

$38.00

Veal Picante

$32.00

Short Rib

$38.00

Veal Milanese

$38.00

Chicken Rollatini

$30.00

Chicken Parmesan

$30.00

Side

Broc Rabe

$10.00

Capellini and Oil

$9.00

Spinach

$9.00

Veggies

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Anchovies

$4.00

Meat Sauce

$5.00

Alfredo

$4.00

Marinara Sauce

$4.00

Fish

Branzino

$40.00

Salmon Al Limone

$30.00

Zuppa Di Pesce

$40.00

Snapper Francese

$44.00

Mahi-Mahi Adriatico

$36.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

White Wines

Maso Canali PG

$50.00

Clic PG

$46.00

Terlato PG

$44.00

Corregia

$44.00

Clic Sauv Blanc

$46.00

Jayson

$60.00

Andre Vatan Sanceree

$64.00

Poets Leap

$45.00

Unschackled

$56.00

Vespa Bianco

$75.00

Scarpetta Chard

$46.00

Hess Shirtail

$50.00

Bramito

$48.00

Dutton-Goldfield

$65.00

Duckhorn Chard

$60.00

Karia Stag's Leap

$70.00

Orvieto San Giovanni

$50.00

Villa Sparina Gavi

$54.00

La Scolca

$90.00

Red Wines of the World

Knuttel Family

$50.00

Erath

$48.00

Belle Glos

$85.00

Matthew Fritz

$50.00

Fantinel

$46.00

Quilt Cabernet

$75.00

Prisoner Cabernet

$85.00

Charles Krug Cabernet

$72.00

Artemis Stag's Leap

$135.00

Cabernet Duckhorn

$105.00

Alexander Crown

$105.00

Caymus

$145.00

The Fay Cabernet

$235.00

Hour Glass Cab

$245.00

Special Select Caymus

$270.00

Kaiken Malbec

$46.00

The Show Malbec

$42.00

Merlot Duckhorn

$95.00

Emmolo

$80.00

Mondavi Merlot

$44.00

Hands of Time

$60.00

HG3

$90.00

Charles Krug Generations

$120.00

8 years in the Desert

$95.00

Red Wines of Italy

Amarone Possessioni

$54.00

Amarone Della Valpolicella

$80.00

Bertani Amarone

$235.00

Fiulot Prunotto Barbera D'Asti

$55.00

Barbera Del Monferrato Villa Sparina

$60.00

Nebbiolo Punotto

$69.00

La Spinetta Bordini

$120.00

Gianni Gagliardo

$105.00

Prunotto Barolo

$132.00

Pian Delle Vigne Brunello

$150.00

Brunello di Montalcino Col D' Orcia

$120.00

Brunello Poggio Antico

$155.00

Chianti Scopeto

$46.00

Peppoli

$66.00

Monsanto Chianti Riserva

$60.00

Chianti Villa Antinori

$70.00

Marchese Chianti

$95.00

Tignanello

$225.00

Non-Confunditor

$54.00

Lemartine

$75.00

Super Tuscan Villa Antinori

$56.00

Promis

$96.00

Etna Rossa Cottanera

$70.00

Nero D'Avola

$40.00

Primitivo di Manduria

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fine Dining Italian Restaurant on Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal

Location

926 NE 20th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Directions

