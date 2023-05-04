Serafina imageView gallery
Italian

Serafina White Plains

638 Reviews

$$

199 Main St

White Plains, NY 10601

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRINKS

Drinks

Sparkling Water

$4.75

Flat Water

$4.75

Lemon Aides

Classic Lemonade

Watermelon Lemonade

DESSERTS

Desserts*

7 Layer Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Ricotta Cheese Cake almond and pear

$12.00

Mousse Al Cioccolato

$12.00

Il Tiramisu

$12.00

Pizza Calda w/Nutella

$18.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Menu*

Kids Pizza

$14.00

Mini Penne w Chicken

$14.00

Mini Tennis Pasta

$13.00

Mini Penne Butter

$14.00

Chicken Breast

$14.00

Mini Penne Bolognese

$16.00

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Steamed Vegetables

$4.50

Nonna's Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Mini Penne Tomato

$14.00

Wagon Wheel

$14.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

199 Main St, White Plains, NY 10601

Directions

