Italian
Seafood
Pizza
Serafina-Aventura
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Serafina is created to feel as an extension of your own home. We welcome every guest through warm gracious hospitality. The menu delivers Authentic Italian Cuisine alongside creative cocktails and a wine list exploring different regions throughout the world.
Location
19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, FL 33180
