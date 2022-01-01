Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Pizza

Serafina-Aventura

review star

No reviews yet

19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

Classic Antipasti

Bruschetta

$10.00

Meatballs

$13.00

Calamari with Zucchini Crispy

$17.00

Gamberi E Aglio

$16.00

Cioppino

$22.00

Salumi E Formaggi 2ppl

$25.00

Salumi E Formaggi 4ppl

$45.00

Veg Soup

$8.00

Foccacia Bread

$4.95

Mozzarella & Burrata & Cured Meats

Cherry Tomatoes Burrata

$19.00

Prosciutto Di Parma Burrata

$21.00

Buffalo Mozzarella Caprese

$17.00

Prosciutto E Bufaline

$19.00

Insalate

The Chopra Salad

$13.00

Di Sofia

$15.00

Insalata Di Porto Benny

$17.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Goat Cheese & Spinach Salad

$17.00

Serafina Chicken Salad

$19.00

Shrimp San Pietro Salad

$23.00

Arugula E Filetto “A Serafina Signature”

$24.00

Pastas

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$17.00

Spaghetti Aglio & Olio - Al Pacino

$16.00

Penne All’arrabbiata

$18.00

Penne Alla Vodka with Pancetta

$19.00

Fettuccine Di -Cortina- Al Pollo

$21.00

Farfalle Al Limoncello

$22.00

Beef Pappardelle

$38.00

Gnocchi Di Mamma

$22.00

Gnocchi Di Papá

$22.00

Peperonata

$26.00

Fettuccine Al Tartufo Nero

$32.00

Spinach Ravioli

$21.00

Ravioli Al Tartufo Nero

$35.00

Lobster Ravioli

$36.00

Linguine Alle Vongole Veraci

$22.00

Bucatini Carbonara

$19.00

Linguine Frutti Di Mare

$29.00

Gamberi & Capellini

$24.00

Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

$24.00

Risotto

Risotto Mushroom

$30.00

Risotto “Vueve Clicquot” Truffle

$29.00

Risotto Di Mare

$34.00

Shrimp Al Cognac

$35.00

Secondi Piatti

Grilled Fresh Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

Branzino Ai Cherrytomatoes

$36.00

Vegeterian Burger

$15.00

Vegeterian Platter

$19.00

Classic American Burger

$17.00

Organic Chicken Breast Paillard

$21.00

Organic Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Organic Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Organic Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

12 Oz Black Angus NY Strip Steak

$37.00

Lamb Chops

$44.00

Filet Mignon

$35.00

Veal Chop Milanese

$45.00

Veal Parmesan

$47.00

La Pizza

PECIAL

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Il Calzone

$19.00

The Bianco

$19.00

Di Fabio Pizza

$22.00

Tartufo Nero Pizza

$29.00

Focaccia Di Sofia

$24.00

Sides

Roasted Vegetables

$7.00

Braised Lentils

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

Truffled Fries

$11.00

Asparagus

$8.00

BOTTLES BEER

STELLA ARTOIS

$8.00

CORONA

$8.00

HEINEKEN

$8.00

MORETTI

$8.00

BY THE BOTTLE SPARKLING

BTL PROSECCO ZONIN

$45.00

BTL SPARKLING ROSE JP CHANET

$45.00

BTL KRUG 375 ml

$125.00

BTL VUEVE CLICQUOT

$95.00

BTL VUEVE CLICQUOT ROSE

$195.00

BY THE BOTTLE SAUV BLANC

BTL GROTH SAUV BLANC

$65.00

BTL INGLENOOK SAUV BLANC

$85.00

BTL JUSTIN SAUV BLANC

$46.00

BTL ORIN SWIFT BLANK STARE

$78.00

BTL PASCAL JOLIVET POUILLY FUME

$98.00

BTL PASCAL JOLIVET SANCERRE

$85.00

BTL PETRUSSA DOC

$58.00

BTL WHITEHAVEN

$45.00

BY THE BOTTLE CHARDONNAY

BTL RAEBURN CHARD

$48.00

BTL FRANK FAMILY CARNEROS

$85.00

BTL MER SOLEIL RESERVE CHAR..

$65.00

BTL CAKEBREAD

$110.00

BTL ORIN SWIFT MANNEQUIN

$78.00

BTL FLOWERS CHARD

$95.00

BTL DOMINE VINCENT DAMPT

$105.00Out of stock

BTL DOMAINE JA FERRET POUILLY-FUISSE

$135.00

BTL LATOUR MONTRACHET

$195.00

BTL PASCAL JOLIVET SANCERRE

$61.00

BTL ALEX GAMBAL LES ENSEIGNERES

$195.00

BTL THE SNITCH

$78.00Out of stock

BTL BRAMITO CHARDONNAY

$58.00

BTL SONOMA CUTRER

$65.00

BTL CONUNDRUM WHITE

$50.00

BY THE BOTTLE MORE WHITES & ROSE

BTL 1/2 OFF PALM ROSE

$30.00

BTL THE PALM ROSE

$60.00

BTL PG CAPOSALDO

$38.00

BTL BARTON VOUVRAY

$46.00

BTL SOAVE PIEROPAN

$50.00Out of stock

BTL WEINGUT NIGL

$60.00

BTL WHISPERING ANGEL

$62.00

BTL PRUNOTTO ROERO ARNEIS

$65.00

BTL PG SANTA MARGHERITA

$68.00Out of stock

BTL LA SCOLCA WHITE

$53.00

BTL LA SCOLCA BLACK

$130.00

BTL GAJA VERMENTINO VISTAMARE

$198.00

BTL PRISONER WINE BLINDFOLD

$80.00Out of stock

BTL PASCAL JOLIVET SANCERRE

$85.00

BTL STAGS LEAP VIOGNIER

$95.00

BTL PERTICAIA DOC

$55.00

BTL JUSTIN ROSE

$38.00

BTL MIRAVAL ROSE

$61.00

BTL VIGNETI ZANATTA DOCG

$48.00

BTL JNSQ SB

$42.00

BTL JNSQ ROSE CRU

$40.00

BTL ATTITUDE

$61.00

BTL KESSLER

$46.00

BTL FRESCOBALDI POMINO

$50.00

BTL Acrobat PG

$46.00

BY THE BOTTLE PN

BTL ACROBAT

$46.00

BTL RAEBURN PN

$58.00

BTL PINOT NOIR KARA

$58.00Out of stock

BTL MER SOLEIL PN

$70.00

BTL BELLE GLOS CLARK & TELEPHONE

$95.00

BTL LA CREMA FOG VEIL

$115.00

BTL ORIN SWIFT SLANDER

$125.00

BTL FLOWERS PN

$100.00

BTL BENTON LANE

$95.00

BTL RAMEY PINOT

$48.00

BY THE BOTTLE MERLOT

BTL EMMOLO

$95.00

BTL DUCKHORN MERLOT

$110.00

BTL STAGS LEAP INVESTOR MERLOT

$100.00

BTL ST EMILION VIGNOT

$115.00

BTL PRISONER THORN

$110.00

BTL JUSTIN JUSTIFICATION

$125.00

BTL TREFETHEN

$57.00

BY THE BOTTLE CAB & CAB BLENDS

BTL BONANZA CAB

$46.00

BTL OBERON CAB

$60.00

BTL QUILT

$69.00

BTL ORIN SWIFT RED BLEND ABSTRACT

$95.00

BTL FRANK FAMILY CAB

$150.00

BTL JUSTIN ISOSCELES

$125.00

BTL FAUST

$135.00Out of stock

BTL GROTH CAB

$135.00

BTL GAJA PROMIS

$145.00

BTL STAGS LEAP ARTEMIS

$160.00

BTL ORIN SWIFT PAPILLON

$165.00

BTL STAGS LEAP THE LEAP

$170.00

BTL INGLENOOK CAB

$140.00

BTL ECHO DE LYNCH BAGES

$195.00

BTL GAJA SITO MORESCO

$155.00

BTL NEWTON THE PUZZLE

$245.00

BTL JUSTIN RSV ISOSCELES

$345.00

BTL AUSTIN HOPE

$85.00

BTL BV RUTHERFORD

$105.00Out of stock

BTL CUTTINGS

$115.00Out of stock

BTL KOSHER TRES BUHIS

$54.00

BTL PRISONER UNSHACKLED CAB SAUV

$70.00

BTL MOUNT VEEDER

$95.00

BTL TENUTA RIBALDACCIO LE BRONCHE

$105.00

BTL ROUND POND

$115.00

Frescobaldi

$55.00Out of stock

BY THE BOTTLE MORE REDS

BTL PADRILLOS MALBEC

$38.00

BTL PENFOLDS MAX’s SHIRAZ

$48.00

BTL BORDEAUX LEGENDE

$50.00

BTL RIOJA RESERVA MARQUES DE MURRIETA

$65.00

BTL PAUL JABOULET PARALLELE 45

$60.00

BTL FILUS MALBEC

$60.00

BTL ZINFANDEL RIDGE

$61.00

BTL ZINFANDEL SALDO

$63.00

BTL CHIANTI PEPPOLI

$65.00Out of stock

BTL PIO CESARE BARBERA

$75.00

BTL THE INVESTOR

$100.00

BTL BANFI ROSSO DI MONTALCINO

$80.00

BTL MOLLYDOOKER THE BOXER

$75.00

BTL CAYMUS - SUISUN GRAND DURIF PETIT SYRAH

$85.00

BTL RED SCHOONER

$95.00

BTL NUMANTHIA TEMPRANILLO

$95.00

BTL SANTA PIA LA BRACCESCA

$105.00

BTL MIRAFIORE BAROLO

$110.00

BTL THE THIRD MAN

$115.00

BTL ORIN SWIFT MACHETE

$125.00Out of stock

BTL CARNIVAL OF LOVE

$130.00

BTL MOUNT VEEDER

$95.00

BTL PURPLE ANGEL

$160.00

BTL GAJA DAGROMIS

$195.00

BTL PIAN DELLE VIGNE BRUNELLO

$185.00

BTL AMARONE MARCHESE BISCARDO

$190.00Out of stock

BTL DALMAU RESERVA

$215.00

BTL CASTELLO ROMITORIO DOCG

$155.00Out of stock

BTL PRISONER UNSHACKLED RED BLEND

$70.00

BTL BANFI CUM LAUDE

$90.00

BTL DELAS HAUTE PIERRE CDP

$145.00

BY THE BOTTLE RED

BTL BARBERA MICHELLE CHIARLO

$46.00

BTL GRATI CHIANTI CLASSICO

$38.00

BTL SUPER TUSCAN IL BRUCIATO

$75.00

BTL MERLOT PROVENANCE

$72.00

BTL CAB LEVIATHAN

$88.00

BTL CAB STAGS LEAP

$98.00

BTL BACHELET SANTENAY

$135.00

BTL SUPER TUSCAN FRESCOBALDI

$50.00

Insalate (Deep Copy)

The Chopra Salad

$12.00

Brunch

Build Your Own Omelets

$9.00

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Eggs Florentine

$18.00

Bananas Foster French Toast

$16.00

Linguine Frutti Di Mare

$38.00

Gnocchi Di Mamma

$22.00

Mimosa To GO

$48.00

Belini, Bloody, Mimosa

$10.00

Rose

$5.00

Pastas (Deep Copy)

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$16.00

Spaghetti Aglio & Olio - Al Pacino

$16.00

Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

$20.00

Linguine Alle Vongole Veraci

$22.00

Spinach Ravioli

$21.00

Lobster Ravioli

$38.00

Linguine Frutti Di Mare (Copy)

$29.00

Sides (Deep Copy)

Grilled Ham

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fish (Deep Copy)

Grilled Fresh Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Branzino Ai Cherrytomatoes

$32.00

Meat (Deep Copy)

Organic Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Organic Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Veal Chop Milanese

$45.00

La Pizza (Deep Copy)

PECIAL

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Napoletana Pizza

$17.00

V.I.P. Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Il Calzone

$19.00

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Special Pizza

$23.00

4 STAGIONI

$18.00

ALLA NORCINA

$19.00

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Goat Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Di Rosario

$22.00

Di Fabio Pizza

$22.00

Di Vittorio

$22.00

Formaggi D'Italia

$17.00

Tartufo Nero Pizza

$29.00

Leggera Focaccia

$17.00

Di Sofia Focaccia

$22.00

Special Pizza

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Serafina is created to feel as an extension of your own home. We welcome every guest through warm gracious hospitality. The menu delivers Authentic Italian Cuisine alongside creative cocktails and a wine list exploring different regions throughout the world.

Website

Location

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, FL 33180

Directions

Gallery
Serafina-Aventura image
Serafina-Aventura image
Serafina-Aventura image

