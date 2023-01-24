Restaurant header imageView gallery

Serafina - Boston Newberry

No reviews yet

237 Newbury St

Boston, MA 02116

Antipasti

Burrata e proscuitto

Burrata e proscuitto

$21.00

Imported burrata, prosciutto di parma

Burrata e tomato

$19.00

Imported burrata, tomatoes, basil

Focaccia di Sofia

$24.00

Focaccia, truffle oil, radiola

Melanzane Parmigiana

$19.00

Breaded Eggplant, cheese, pomodoro

PEI Mussels

$20.00
Polpette e Parmigiano

Polpette e Parmigiano

$15.00

Homemade meatballs, pomodoro, cheese

Side of Bread

$3.00
Zuppa di pomodoro e basilico

Zuppa di pomodoro e basilico

$10.00

Homemade tomato soup, basil, cream

Insalate

Arugala & Parmigiana

$15.00

Baby arugula, cherry tomato, shaved parmigiana, balsamic dressing

Avocado "San Pietro"

Avocado "San Pietro"

$25.00

Baby shrimp, arugula, grape tomato, cannellini beans, champagne mustard dressing, lemon aioli

Caprese

$19.00

Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, EVOO

Di Cesare

$9.00+

Romaine lettuce, parmigiano reggiano

Mista Verde

$8.00+

Mixed greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, balsamic vin

La Pizza

Al Funghi

$18.00

Tomato, mozzarella, mixed mushroom

Alla Norcina

Alla Norcina

$21.00

Sausage, mushrooms, tomato, mozzarella

Bianca

$18.00

Baby arugula, Shaved Parmigiano, fontina, mozzarella

Burrata E Proscuitto

$25.00

Mozzarella, parmigiano, burrata, prosciutto

Capricciosa

$20.00

Tomato, mozzarella, prosciutto, mushroom, artichoke

Fiorentina

Fiorentina

$18.00

Mozzarella, spinach, garlic, parmigiano

Gamberi E Pesto

$23.00

Fontina, mozzarella, shrimp, basil pesto

La Speziata "spicy" Serafina

$18.00

Spicy tomatillo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, broccolini, jalepeno

Margherita

Margherita

$19.00

Tomato, mozzarella, basil, Parmigiano

Marinara

$16.00

Tomato, oregano, garlic

Pepperoni

$18.00

Tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni

Portofino Pizza

$19.00

Tomato, mozzarella, fresh pesto, pine nuts

Super Vegan

$18.00

Zucchini, mushroom, artichoke, broccolini, tomato

Tartufo Nero Pizza

$30.00

Robiola, fontina, black truffle, truffle cheese, truffle oil

Vodka Pizza

Vodka Pizza

$22.00

Vodka sauce, mozzarella, bacon, basil

Pasta

Aglio E Olio "Al Pacino"

$18.00

Spaghetti, EVOO, red pepper, garlic, parsley

Cacio E Pepe

$22.00

Spaghetti, pecorino romano, black pepper, butter, magic touch of pasta water

Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Farfalle Al Limoncello

$24.00

Bowtie pasta, shrimp, lemon-cream, tomato, lemon zest

Gnocchi Mamma

$23.00

Parmigiano, basil, cherry tomato sauce

Orecchiette Napoli

$24.00

garlic, EVOO, broccoli rabe, sausage, touch of pomodoro sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

$21.00

Tomato, touch of cream, splash of vodka

Ravioli Al Tartufo Nero

Ravioli Al Tartufo Nero

$30.00

Black truffle cream sauce, truffle pate, shallots, truffle oil drizzle

Ravioli Alla Salvia

$22.00

Spinach raviolis filled with spinach, ricotta, parmigiano, brown butter, sage

Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

$26.00

Homemade meat sauce with veal, pork, beef

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Spaghetti, mushrooms, tomatoes, lemon, champagne butter sauce, capers

Spaghetti Pomodoro E Basilico

$18.00

House pomodoro, fresh basil

Tagliolini Al Tartufo Nero

$32.00

Black truffle cream sauce, truffle pate, shallots, truffle oil drizzle

Tagliolini Alla Portofino Pasta

$25.00

basil pesto, parmigiano, green beans, diced potato, touch of cream, pine nuts

Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$15.00

Chicken breast pounded & breaded, pomodoro, mozzarella, parmigiano

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$13.00

Eggplant, pomodoro, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil

Prosciutto E Mozzarella Sub

$12.00

Prosciutto di parma, mozzarella, tomato, basil, EVOO

Second Piatti

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Mashed potatoes, sweet wine rainbow carrots, Serafina pesto

Melanzane Parmigiana

$24.00

Breaded Eggplant, mozzarella, pomodoro, side of spaghetti

Petto DI Pollo Alla Milanese

Petto DI Pollo Alla Milanese

$26.00

Organic Chicken breast pounded and breaded, roasted cherry tomato, baby arugula, parmigiano reggiano

Petto Di Pollo Alla Parmigiana

Petto Di Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$30.00

Organic Chicken breast pounded and breaded, mozzarella, pomodoro, side of spaghetti

Serafina Burger

Serafina Burger

$20.00

8 oz. patty, bacon jam, smoked cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, on a potato roll, hand cut fries

Spaghetti Squash

$22.00

Sauteed mixed veggies, pomodoro sauce, pine nuts

Steak Tips

$26.00+

Bourbon style marinated steak tips, hand cut fries

Contorni "Sides"

Fries

$8.00

Hand cut daily

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

EVOO, garlic

Side Farfalle

$8.00

Choice of butter, EVOO, or pomodoro

Side Penne

$8.00

Choice of butter, EVOO, or pomodoro

Side Rigatoni

$8.00

Choice of butter, EVOO, or pomodoro

Side Spaghetti

$8.00

Choice of butter, EVOO, or pomodoro

Suateed Broccolini

$9.00

EVOO, garlic

Truffle Ailoli

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Truffle aioli, fries are hand cut daily

Dessert

Affogato Al Caffe

$12.00

1 shot espresso poured over vanilla gelato

Focaccia Alla Nutella

$14.00

Special nutella sauce, strawberries (contains hazelnuts)

Fudge Cake

$13.00

Rich fudge, chocolate butter cream, chocolate shavings

Gelato 1 scoop

$4.00

1 scoop of gelato

Gelato 2 scoop

$8.00

2 scoops of gelato

Sgroppino

$13.00

Scoop of lemon sorbet, touch of vodka

Tiramisu

$12.00

Lady fingers, mascarpone, espresso, cocoa dusting

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Chocolate Gelato

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Coke

Kids Cranberry Juice

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Gelato Vanilla

Kids Lemonade

Kids Milk

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Sprite

Kids Vanilla Gelato

Vodka

Grand Ten Vodka

$11.00

Stoli Blueberry

$12.00

Stoli Cucumber

$12.00

Stoli Raz

$12.00

Stoli Orange

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

Stoli Hot

$12.00

Stoli Citron

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$11.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$11.00

Gin

Wire Works Grand Ten

$11.00

Rum

Rumchata

$11.00

Bacardi Lime

$12.00

Bacardi Coconut

$12.00

Dos Maderas PX

$15.00

Rumsons

$10.00

Tequila

Tortilla

$11.00

Contera Negra Tequila

$12.00

Ghost Tequila

$12.00

Whiskey

Jack Apple

$12.00

Jack Honey

$12.00

Smuggler Notch

$12.00

Litchfield Vanilla

$12.00

N/A Refreshments

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Coke Diet

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

San Peppegrino Aranciata

$4.00

Serafina Sparkling

$4.00

Serafina Spring

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Virgin Passion

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espress

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Americano

$3.25

Decaf Americano

$3.25

Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Serafina delivers a modern take on traditional Italian cooking. Our focus is on the food—where it comes from, how it’s prepared, and what it means to our guests.

Location

237 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

