Serafina's - Addison imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Serafina's - Addison 14831 Midway Rd, Addison, TX 75001

review star

No reviews yet

14831 Midway Rd, Addison, TX 75001

Addison, TX 75001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antipaste e Insalate

Antipasto Tradizionale - Meats

$10.00

Antipasto Tradizionale - Veg

$8.00

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Crab Claws

$16.00

Carpaccioa Serafina's

$15.00

Mozzarella in Carrozza

$12.00

Insalata De Bosco

$9.00

Burrata Caprese

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Caesar Serafina's

$6.00

Pasta Fagiole

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Secondi

Pollo Valdostana

$22.00

Scallopini Al Limone - Chicken

$22.00

Scallopini Al Limone - Veal

$24.00

Parmigiana Ala Serafina - Chicken

$22.00

Parmigiana Ala Serafina - Veal

$24.00

Parmigiana Ala Serafina - Eggplant

$22.00

Roasted Salmon

$24.00

Salmon Bella Donna

$26.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$36.00

Cioppino

$38.00

From the Grill

Piarada Di Filetto Modenese

$32.00

Medaglioni Di Filetto

$33.00

Bone-In Veal Chop

$45.00

Vitello Ripieno

$45.00

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye

$49.00

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Prime Rib

$32.99

Dolci

Cioccilata alla Serafina

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Grand Marnier con Arancia

$9.00

Tiramisu Traditzonale

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Gelato

$8.00

Gelato Affogato

$10.00

Banane alla Serafina

$15.00

Cheesecake for 2

$20.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$6.00

Capuchino

$5.00

Beer

Peroni

$6.00

Moretti

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Lt

$5.00

Sam Adams

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Liquor

Greygoose

$12.00+

Tequila

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Johny Black & Red

$14.00

Dewar's

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$12.00

Macallan

$14.00

Jim Bean

$10.00

Jamesson

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Johny Black

$14.00

Johny Red

$14.00

Chaves

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Bombay Reg

$10.00

Martini's

$12.00

Woodfire

$13.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Cutty Sark

$10.00

Glennfidish

$12.00

Barcadi

$9.00

Captain Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

1800 Anejo

$10.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Saphire

$12.00

Tanquery

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

KettleOne

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Bulverde

$12.00

GreyGoose

$12.00

Absolute

$10.00

Stolchinay

$10.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Remy Martini

$12.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14831 Midway Rd, Addison, TX 75001, Addison, TX 75001

Directions

Gallery
Serafina's - Addison image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Spiga Italian Bakery
orange star4.6 • 477
4203 Lindbergh Dr Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Beltline)
orange starNo Reviews
4980 Belt Line Rd, Suite 180 Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza + Rotisserie - Addison
orange starNo Reviews
5100 Beltline Rd Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse - Dallas Pkwy
orange star4.6 • 942
18010 DALLAS PKWY Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
Republic Texas Tavern
orange star4.5 • 696
12300 Inwood Road Dallas, TX 75244
View restaurantnext
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Downtown Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Addison

Best Thai Signature - Addison
orange star4.5 • 3,702
4135 Belt Line Rd Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Taste of Chicago - Addison
orange star4.5 • 1,331
18433 Midway Rd Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
La Spiga Italian Bakery
orange star4.6 • 477
4203 Lindbergh Dr Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Addison
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston