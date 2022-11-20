Serafina - Boston Seaport

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Penne Alla Vodka
Rigatoni Alla Bolognese
Sauteed Broccolini

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$12.00

Toasted bread, fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze

Burrata E Prosciutto

$22.00

Italian burrata, prosciutto di Parma, basil, balsamic glaze

Burrata E Tomato

Burrata E Tomato

$20.00

Italian burrata, vine ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Burrata E Tomato & Prosciutto

$28.00

Italian burrata, vine ripe tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma, basil, balsamic glaze

Caprese

$19.00

Italian "fior di latte" mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Charred Octopus

$22.00

Green harissa, fregola, pickled peppers

Crostone Di Sofia

Crostone Di Sofia

$15.00

Toasted bread, melted Italian mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma

Focaccia Di Sofia

Focaccia Di Sofia

$28.00

Robiola & truffle oil. Our own specialty

Fried Calamari

$20.00

Sweet & hot peppers, spicy tomato sauce

Melanzane Parmigiana

$20.00

Lightly breaded eggplant, mozzarella, house pomodoro, crostini

Tuna Tartare

$23.00

Tuna, avocado, cucumber, citrus aioli, sesame oil, pickled ginger, taro chips

Zuppa di Pomodoro e Basilico

$10.00

Homemade tomato soup, basil, touch of cream

Insalate

Arugula & Parmigiana

$15.00

Baby arugula, cherry tomato, shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Avocado "San Pietro"

Avocado "San Pietro"

$25.00

Baby shrimp, arugula, grape tomatoes, cannellini beans, Champagne-mustard sauce, lemon aioli

Carciofi E Parmiggiano

$26.00

Raw sliced artichoke hearts, parmigiano reggiano, lemon, evoo

Di Cesare

$15.00

Our Italian version or the classic caesar, parmigiano reggiano (dressing contains anchovies)

Mista Verde

Mista Verde

$14.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette

Serafina Chicken Salad

Serafina Chicken Salad

$23.00

Organic grilled chicken breast, romaine & mesclun, sun dried tomatoes, raisins, pine nuts, pesto-caesar

Tuna Nicoise

Tuna Nicoise

$28.00

Seared tuna, nicoise olives, radicchio, frisee, haricots verts, soft-boiled egg, confit cherry tomatoes, potatoes, cider vinaigrette

Pasta

Aglio E Olio "Al Pacino"

$19.00

Spaghetti, garlic, red pepper, EVOO, parsley

Cacio E Pepe

$22.00

Spaghetti, pecorino romano, crushed black pepper, butter, magic touch of pasta water

Carbonara

Carbonara

$26.00

Bacon, green peas, egg, parmigiano reggiano, pecorino romano, black pepper

Farfalle Al Limoncello

$26.00

Shrimp, tomato, lemon-cream sauce, lemon zest

Gnocchi Mamma

$23.00

Cherry tomato wine sauce, basil, Parmigiano Reggiano

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$36.00

Breadcrumbs, creamy truffle sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$32.00

Creamy lobster bisque, tarragon

Orecchiette Napoli

$25.00

White wine, garlic, EVOO, broccoli rabe, spicy sausage, touch of pomodoro

Penne Alla Vodka

$23.00

Tomato, touch of cream, splash of vodka

Ravioli Al Tartufo Nero

$30.00

Blalck truffle burrata ravioli, creamy truffle sauce

Ravioli Alla Salvia

$20.00

Spinach ravioli, ricotta, parmigiano reggiano, butter sauce, sage

Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

$27.00

Homemade meat sauce with beef, veal, pork

Spaghetti Alla Pescatora

Spaghetti Alla Pescatora

$32.00

Calamari, shrimp, mussels, tomatoes, white wine sauce

Spaghetti Pomodoro e Basilico

$19.00

House pomodoro, fresh basil

Spaghetti Pomodoro e Meatballs

$25.00

House pomodoro, fresh basil, homemade meatballs

Tagliolini Al Tartufo Nero

$33.00

Black truffle cream sauce, truffle pate, shallots, truffle oil

Tagliolini Di Portofino

Tagliolini Di Portofino

$25.00

Green beans, potatoes, Serafina pesto, cream, parmigiano, pine nuts

Secondi Piatti

Branzino Al Cherry Tomatoes

Branzino Al Cherry Tomatoes

$42.00

Wine cherry tomato sauce, asparagus, potatoes, basil oil

Chicken Breast Paillard

$26.00

Organic grilled chicken, arugula, vine ripe tomatoes

Chicken Milanese

$28.00

Organic breaded chicken, roasted tomato, baby arugula, parmigiano

Cioppino

$35.00

White fish, mussels, shrimp, calamari, white wine, spicy tomato broth, crostini

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Roasted cauliflower, tomato, spinach, caramelized onion, Serafina pesto

Melanzane Parmigiana

$26.00

Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, house pomodoro, spaghetti

Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$30.00

Organic breaded chicken, mozzarella, house pomodoro, spaghetti

Serafina Burger

$22.00

8 oz patty, smoked cheddar, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, carmelized onion, potato bun served with hand cut fries. Fabulous!

Spaghetti Squash

$22.00

Sauteed eggplant, zucchini, pepper, house pomodoro, topped with pine nuts

Veal Scalloppine Al Limone

$29.00

Broccolini, roasted potatoes, lemon caper beurre blanc

Pizza

Al Funghi

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mixed mushrooms

Alla Norcina

$23.00

Spicy sausage, mushrooms, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Bianca

$20.00

Baby arugula, shaved parmigiano reggiano, fontina, mozzarella

Burrata E Prosciutto

$26.00

Mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, burrata, prosciutto di Parma

Capricciosa

$22.00

Prosciutto, tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, artichokes

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Di Fabio

$22.00

Prosciutto di Parma, tomato sauce, chopped tomatoes, mozzarella

Di Vittorio

$24.00

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh burrata, tomato sauce, tomatoes, basil

Fiorentina

$20.00

Mozzarella, spinach, garlic, parmigiano reggiano

Formaggi D'Italia

$21.00

Fontina, mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmigiano reggiano

Gamberi E Pesto

$24.00

Mozzarella, fontina, baby shrimp, Serafina Pesto

Margherita

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, touch of parmigiano reggiano

Marinara

$16.00

Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, fresh oregano, basil

Pepperoni

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Pizza All Vodka

$22.00

Homemade vodka sauce, mozzarella, bacon

Pizza Tartufo

$33.00

Robiola, fontina, black truffle, truffle cheese, drizzled with truffle oil

Portofino

$21.00

Tomato, mozzarella, Serafina pesto, pine nuts

Super Vegan

Super Vegan

$20.00

Tomato sauce, artichoke, mushroom, broccoli

V.I.P. Margherita

$18.00

Tomato sauce, "Fior di latte" mozzarella, basil

Sides

Cestino Di Foccacia

$10.00

Baked with herbs

French Fries

$9.00

Hand cut daily

Haricot Verts

$8.00

EVOO, garlic

Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Sauteed Broccolini

$8.00

EVOO, garlic

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

EVOO, garlic

Truffle Aioli Side

$4.00

Truffle Cream Sauce Side

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Hand cut daily, parmesan, truffle aioli

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Dessert

Chocolate Sensation

$13.00

7 chocolate layers with hazelnut cream & hazelnut crunch, served with fresh whipped cream

Focaccia Nutella

$16.00

Special Nutella sauce & strawberries. Perfect to share

Il Tiramisu

$12.00

Lady fingers, mascarpone, espresso, cocoa dusting on top. Just like Grandma used to make, maybe better

Merchandise

Serafina Hat - Yellow

$25.00

Serafina Hat - Navy

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Offering casual Italian to Boston's Seaport, we hope to see you soon whether it's for dine in or takeout.

Website

Location

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

Gallery
Serafina - Boston Seaport image
Banner pic
Main pic

