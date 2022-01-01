Restaurant header imageView gallery

Serda's Coffee Company

1,408 Reviews

$

3 S ROYAL ST

MOBILE, AL 36602

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Bagel
Breakfast Burrito
Bagels

Breakfast

Bagels

Bagels

$2.55

Plain, Wheat, Everything, Cinnamon & Raisin, Blueberry

Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$5.95

Ham, Sausage Or Bacon, Egg, American Cheese

Breakfast Blt

Breakfast Blt

$8.65

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise On White

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.65

Ham, Bacon Or Sausage, American Cheese, Tomato, Salsa

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$11.95

Cream Cheese, Purple Onion, Cucumbers & Capers On An Everything Bagel

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Mixed Greens, Crispy Wonton Strips, Tomato, Sliced Almonds With A Sesame Oriental Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions. Add Chicken For $2.00

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Spinach, Mandarin Oranges, Sliced Almonds

Sandwiches

Blt

Blt

$9.95

Bacon, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato On White

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Chicken Salad On A Toasted Croissant

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

American Cheese On White. Add Bacon & Tomato For $1

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch On A Kaiser Roll

Monte Cubano

Monte Cubano

$11.95

Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Deli Mustard, Sliced Dill Pickle On Gambino's French Bread

Reuben

Reuben

$11.95

Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island, Sauerkraut On Marble Rye

Turkey & Artichoke

Turkey & Artichoke

$11.95

Swiss Cheese, Horseradish Mustard, Artichoke Hearts, Tomato, Purple Onion On Gambino's French Bread

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper and tomato.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Tomatoes, onion, mushroom, green peppers, spinach and cheddar cheese.

Sides

Banana

$0.75

Chips

$1.50

Extra Soup Bread

$0.50

Hummus w/ Pita

$5.99

Pasta Salad

$1.50

Potato Salad

$1.50

Salmon

$4.00

Chicken Salad Cup

$2.99

Soups

Red Pepper Gouda Bowl

Red Pepper Gouda Bowl

$6.50

Served with Gambino's French bread

Red Pepper Gouda Cup

Red Pepper Gouda Cup

$4.50

Served with Gambino's French bread

Wraps

Asian Chicken Wrap

Asian Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, tri-color slaw, sliced almonds, crispy wonton strips, tomatoes, and sesame oriental dressing on a spinach wrap. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.

Black Bean Veggie

Black Bean Veggie

$11.50

Morningstar Farms black bean patty, toamto, mushroom, green pepper, spinach, and jalapeño jack cheese on a spinach wrap. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, onion, green peppers, tomato, and a side of salsa on a tomato basil wrap. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, hummus, onions, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pesto, and Swiss cheese on a spinach wrap with a tzatziki dipping sauce. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.

Santa Fe Chicken

Santa Fe Chicken

$10.50

Sliced chicken breast, jalapeño jack cheese, onion, tomato, ranch dressing, and a side of salsa on a tomato basil. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.

Sweet Turkey

Sweet Turkey

$10.50

Jalapeño jack cheese, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, and a side of honey mustard on a spinach wrap. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.

Tuscan Turkey

Tuscan Turkey

$11.95

Spinach, tomato, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, onion, basil pesto sauce, and mayonnaise on a spinach wrap. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.

Condiments

Salsa

$0.25

Cream Cheese

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Tzatziki

$0.25

Sesame

$0.25

Smoothies

Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Strawberries blended to perfection.

Blue Dolphin

Blue Dolphin

A mix of blueberries, strawberries, and banana.

Cancun Craze

Cancun Craze

A mix of pineapple, strawberries, and bananas.

Jetty Splash

Jetty Splash

A mix of strawberries and bananas.

Mango Monsoon

Mango Monsoon

A mix of mangos, pineapple, and oranges.

Morning Sun

Morning Sun

A mix of oranges, pineapple, and bananas.

Peach Coral

Peach Coral

A mix of peaches and strawberries.

Peach Sunrise

Peach Sunrise

Blend of peaches, pineapple, and strawberries.

Peanut Pleasure

Peanut Pleasure

Creamy peanut butter, Tahitian vanilla gelato, and fresh bananas.

Stingray

Stingray

Blend of strawberries, oranges, and pineapple.

Banana Colada Smoothie

Traditional Coffee

Americano

Americano

Espresso and water.

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

Espresso and steamed milk.

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

Brewed coffee and steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Espresso, steamed milk, and foam.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

Espresso, steamed milk, and caramel syrup.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

Spiced tea and steamed milk.

Con Panna

Con Panna

$2.55

(1.5 oz.) Espresso and whipped cream.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.30

(1.5 oz.) Secret blend rich in character.

Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

Espresso, steamed milk, and your choice of flavor.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Steamed milk and gourmet chocolate.

Lavender Honey Latte

Lavender Honey Latte

Espresso, steamed milk, lavender and local honey from East Hill Honey.

Crichton Leprechaun Latte

Crichton Leprechaun Latte

Mint, espresso, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and enough gold sprinkles to have you saying yeahhhh!

Macchiato

Macchiato

$2.50

(1.5 oz.) Espresso and foamed milk.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

Espresso, steamed milk and gourmet chocolate.

Moon Pie Latte

Moon Pie Latte

Espresso, steamed milk, toasted marshmallow and gourmet chocolate topped with crumbled Moon Pies.

Strawberry Rose Latte

Strawberry Rose Latte

Espresso, steamed milk, strawberry and rose.

White Chocolate Latte

White Chocolate Latte

Espresso, steamed milk and gourmet white chocolate.

London Fog

King Cake Latte

King Cake Latte

Espresso, steamed milk, cinnamon bun and hazelnut topped with Mardi Gras sprinkles.

Valentine's Latte

White Chocolate Raspberry Latte

Cinco de Mocha

Blueberry Cobbler Latte

Brown Sugar Oat Milk Latte

Iced Coffee

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

Espresso and water over ice.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Espresso, milk, and caramel.

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

Spiced chai tea and milk.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

Our 24 hour cold brew method creates a bright and balanced cup with notes of citrus and chocolate.

Iced Flavored Latte

Iced Flavored Latte

Espresso, milk, and your choice of flavor.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

Espresso and milk

Iced Lavender Honey

Iced Lavender Honey

Espresso, milk and lavender with local honey

Iced Matcha Tea

Iced Matcha Tea

Tenzo Organic Matcha Tea and milk.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

Espresso, gourmet chocolate, and milk.

Iced Strawberry Rose

Iced Strawberry Rose

Espresso, milk and strawberry rose.

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Espresso, gourmet white chocolate, and milk.

Iced King Cake

Iced Moon Pie

Iced Crichton Leprechaun

Iced Valentine's Latte

Iced White Chocolate Raspberry

Iced White Chocolate Raspberry

Espresso, gourmet white chocolate, and milk.

Iced Cinco de Mocha

Iced Blueberry Cobbler Latte

Chocolate Milk

Frozen Coffee

Espresso Breeze

Espresso Breeze

Blend of Tahitian Vanilla gelato, espresso and milk

Flavored Frozen Cappuccino

Flavored Frozen Cappuccino

Blend of espresso, milk, and your choice of syrup.

Frozen Cappuccino

Frozen Cappuccino

Blend of espresso and milk.

Frozen Caramel Macchiato

Frozen Caramel Macchiato

Frozen blend of espresso, milk and caramel

Frozen Chai Latte

Frozen Chai Latte

Blend of espresso, milk, and chai.

Frozen King Cake

Frozen King Cake

Blend of espresso, milk, cinnamon bun and hazelnut topped with Mardi Gras sprinkles.

Frozen Lavender Honey

Frozen Lavender Honey

Frozen Blend of Lavender and local honey from East Hill honey blended to perfection

Frozen Crichton Leprechaun Latte

Frozen Crichton Leprechaun Latte

Frozen Blend of mint, espresso, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and enough gold sprinkles to have you saying yeahhhh!

Frozen Matcha Tea

Frozen Matcha Tea

Blend of Tenzo Organic Matcha Tea and milk.

Frozen Mint Chocolate

Frozen Mint Chocolate

Blend of espresso, milk, green mint, and Ghirardelli chocolate.

Frozen Mocha

Frozen Mocha

Blend of espresso, milk, and gourmet chocolate.

Frozen Moon Pie

Frozen Moon Pie

Blend of espresso, milk, toasted marshmallow and gourmet chocolate topped with crumbled Moon Pies.

Frozen Salted Caramel Macchiato

Frozen Salted Caramel Macchiato

Blend of espresso, milk, and salted caramel.

Frozen Strawberry Crème

Frozen Strawberry Crème

Blend of espresso, milk, strawberry, and white Ghirardelli chocolate.

Frozen Strawberry Rose

Frozen Strawberry Rose

Frozen Blend of strawberry and Rose blended to perfection.

Frozen Vanilla & Honey Cappuccino

Frozen Vanilla & Honey Cappuccino

Blend of espresso, milk, real honey, and vanilla.

Frozen White Chocolate Mocha

Frozen White Chocolate Mocha

Blend of espresso, milk, and gourmet white chocolate.

Frozen Valentine's Latte

Frozen Valentine's Latte

Frozen Blend of mint, espresso, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and enough gold sprinkles to have you saying yeahhhh!

Frozen White Chocolate Raspberry

Frozen Cinco de Mocha

Frozen Blueberry Cobbler

Frozen Tropical Freeze

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

Pina Colada Italian Soda

Bottle Drinks

Large - Smartwater

$4.00

Small - Smartwater

$3.50

SanPellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.49

Sprite Glass Bottle

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.99

Gold Peek Sweet Tea

$3.75

Fountain Drink

$2.50

HOT FALL SPECIALS

Pumpkin Chai

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

S'mores Latte

Caramel Apple Cider

Cinnamon Honey Latte

ICED FALL SEASONAL

Iced Pumpkin Chai

Iced Pumpkin Pie

Iced Pumpkin Spice

Iced S'mores Latte

Iced Cinnamon Honey

FROZEN FALL SPECIALS

Frozen Pumpkin Spice

Frozen Pumpkin Pie

Frozen Pumpkin Chai

Frozen Cinnamon Honey

Frozen S'mores Latte

HALLOWEEN SPECIALS

Frankenstein

The Re-Animator

Ghost Chocolate

Ghost Chocolate

Steamed milk and gourmet chocolate.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE, AL 36602

Directions

Gallery
Serda's Coffee Company image
Serda's Coffee Company image

