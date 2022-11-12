Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Serenata & Zumo

25 Reviews

$$

1280 4th St NE

Washington, DC 20002

ALL DAY COMIDAS

BBQ Chicken Empanadas

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken, Sofrito, Guava BBQ Sauce. 3 pieces.

Black Bean Dip & Chips

$11.00

Rustic Black Beans, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro Aioli, Togarashi, Tortilla Chips

Pandebono

$11.00

Cassava Flour, Truffle, Mushroom, Queso Fresco. Gluten-Free. 6 Pieces.

Chicken Croquetas

$13.00

Mexican Bechamel, Pulled Chicken, Panko Breadcrumbs, Salsa Verde, Criollo, Honey, Salsa Verde

Chipotle Deviled Eggs

$5.00

3 pieces. Sofrito, Jalapeno, Tajin, Salsa Verde, Panko Breadcrumbs.

N/A BEVERAGES

Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Q Sparkling Grapefruit

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar-Free

$5.00

Red Bull Blue Edition (Blueberry)

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow Edition (Tropical)

$5.00

Strawberry Agua Fresca

$7.00

Strawberry Simple, Lime, Club Soda, Mint

Q Kola

$4.00

Bottled Water 16.9oz

$5.00

CHEF RENNY POP UP COLLABORATION

Nachos de Platano

$16.50Out of stock

Nachos with a base of plantain chips topped with queso blanco, mango salsa, cilantro, pomegranate habanero sauce, and your choice of jerk chicken, birria, or veggie fajita

Trio de Bakes

$18.50Out of stock

Guyanese-style fried bake stuffed with your choice of jerk chicken, veggie fajita, or birria con queso.

Butter Chicken Wings

$26.50Out of stock

Three large lollipop drumsticksserved with curry crema and cilantro-lime rice.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

All orders that include alcohol must be accompanied by at least (1) prepared food item per DC regulations.

Website

Location

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

