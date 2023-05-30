SerendipiTea 601 Main St
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We offer a pleasant atmosphere to come in and sit. We offer loaded, clean energy, teas, meal replacement protein shakes, iced coffee, and tanning options.
Location
601 Main St, Wartburg, TN 37887
Gallery
