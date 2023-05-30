Restaurant header imageView gallery

SerendipiTea 601 Main St

No reviews yet

601 Main St

Wartburg, TN 37887

Tea

Tea

Tea

$3.12+

0 sugar Vitamin infused Natural caffine Cup of goodness

Ice Water

Water

$1.10

Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.68+

Black Coffee

Black

$1.04

Shakes

16 oz Shake

Shake

$8.32

Tanning

10 visit package

$57.20

Month unlimited

$93.60

Single Visit

$6.24

Freshies

Single freshie

$10.00

3 for 25

$25.00

T-Shirts

Shirts

S-XL

$15.00

2X and above

$18.00

Woodwork

Items

Earrings (Carrie)

Carrie Beasley

Earring pairs

Earrings (Sierra)

Sierra Davis

Earring pair

Gift Certificates

$5 certificate

$5.20

$10 certificate

$10.40

$20 certificate

$20.80

$25 certificate

$26.00

$30 certificate

$31.20

$40 certificate

$41.60

$50 certificate

$52.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We offer a pleasant atmosphere to come in and sit. We offer loaded, clean energy, teas, meal replacement protein shakes, iced coffee, and tanning options.

Location

601 Main St, Wartburg, TN 37887

Directions

