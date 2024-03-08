Serendipity
No reviews yet
37 North Market Street
Frederick, MD 21701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKFAST
Pay it Forward
- CONTINENTAL$5.00
Choice of muffin, danish, bagel, biscuit or English muffin, butter, jam, and small brewed coffee/tea
- EUROPEAN$5.00
Ham, cheese, small crusty bread, butter or dijonnaise with small fruit
- BREAK THE FAST$7.00
Egg, cheese, bacon or ham on English muffin, biscuit, toast
- Yo' Way$7.00
Greek yogurt, honey, fresh fruit, granola, praline pecans with small orange juice, coffee or tea
- COMMUNITY GARDEN SALAD$7.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, sprouts, sunflower seeds w/ choice of dressing
- SIMPLY SAMMIES$7.00
Choice of one meat (ham, turkey, roast beef, salami, bologna or cappicola),
- FARMER’S FRITTATA$9.00
hree eggs baked with potatoes, onion, roasted peppers, spinach, feta
- SPLIT DECISION$9.00
cup of soup with either half sandwich or small community garden salad
- POT OR HAND PIE$9.00
Flaky crust filled with yummy combination of proteins, veggies and sauces served with lightly dressed mixed greens
- JUST ENOUGH$9.00
Two eggs (scrambled, poached, fried) with roasted potatoes, onions and peppers,
Breakfast Sides
Serendipitous Beginnings
- DAY BREAK SANDWICH$8.50
Egg souffle, cheddar cheese, bacon or ham, spinach, tomato, dijon aioli on soft roll
- SMOKED SALMON BAGEL$11.50
smoked salmon, cream cheese, shaved red onion, tomato, capers on toasted bagel
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
scrambled eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers, beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, salsa wrapped in grilled tortilla
- BISCUIT AND GRAVY$9.00
House baked biscuit split with Sausage gravy with side of potatoes with onions and peppers
- AVOCADO TOAST$9.00
labneh or hummus, avocado, shaved cured egg yolk, EVOO, house seasoning on toasted sourdough
- INDULGENT SKINNY EGG SANDWICH$9.00
scrambled whites, avocado, feta, spinach & pesto on whole grain toast
- ANCIENT GRAIN BOWL$10.00
quinoa, farro, mushrooms, spinach, red onion, avocado, pickled carrot, praline pecan
- MORNING JUMP START$11.00
Chia pudding, berries, banana, granola, toasted coconut with side of multi-grain toast with nut butter
LUNCH
Serendipity Salads
- SERENDIPITY$9.00
fresh mixed greens, carrots, dried cranberries, cucumber, candied pecans, red onion, & house dressing
- GREEK$9.00
tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, carrots, olives, feta cheese, croutons on spinach and romaine with tzatziki sauce
- MARIA$9.00
romaine, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream over a bed of seasoned rice, black beans and corn
- CAESAR$9.00
romaine, bacon, croutons, caesar dressing
- POWER GRAIN BOWL$10.00
greens, cabbage, red onion, carrots, sweet potatoes, broccoli, pickled veg, peppers, quinoa, farro
Serendipity Sandwiches
- EAST P CLUB$11.00
house roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted multigrain bread
- THE MARKET STREET$11.00
house- made specialty sandwich salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on bread, croissant or ciabatta
- BRIGHTWELL$11.00
house roasted beef, horseradish creme, shaved red onions, greens on toasted hoagie with au jus
- CURIOUS BEAR$9.50
roasted Cauliflower, vegan cheese, house sauce, lettuce, tomato on a toasted ciabatta, veggies with dip
- VEGGIE FRIEND$9.00
Multigrain bread or plain wrap hummus, mushrooms, spring mix, cabbage, tomato, red onion, carrot, sprouts
- TREVI DELI$10.00
Ham, salami, capicola, house- made spicy giardiniera, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on special roll
- PANNINI SPECIAL OF THE DAY
Fresh-made daily
- BEST BURGERS$12.50
Angus beef OR Vegan Plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house sauce on kaiser roll,
Little Dippers
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
includes veggies & dip and fruit snack
- Turkey Cheese$6.00
includes veggies & dip and fruit snack
- Ham Cheese$6.00
includes veggies & dip and fruit snack
- Mac and Cheese$6.00
includes veggies & dip and fruit snack
- PB&J$6.00
includes veggies & dip and fruit snack
- Mini Salad$6.00
includes veggies & dip and fruit snack
Pay it Forward
- CONTINENTAL$5.00
Choice of muffin, danish, bagel, biscuit or English muffin, butter, jam, and small brewed coffee/tea
- EUROPEAN$5.00
Ham, cheese, small crusty bread, butter or dijonnaise with small fruit
- BREAK THE FAST$7.00
Egg, cheese, bacon or ham on English muffin, biscuit, toast
- Yo' Way$7.00
Greek yogurt, honey, fresh fruit, granola, praline pecans with small orange juice, coffee or tea
- COMMUNITY GARDEN SALAD$7.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, sprouts, sunflower seeds w/ choice of dressing
- SIMPLY SAMMIES$7.00
Choice of one meat (ham, turkey, roast beef, salami, bologna or cappicola),
- FARMER’S FRITTATA$9.00
hree eggs baked with potatoes, onion, roasted peppers, spinach, feta
- SPLIT DECISION$9.00
cup of soup with either half sandwich or small community garden salad
- POT OR HAND PIE$9.00
Flaky crust filled with yummy combination of proteins, veggies and sauces served with lightly dressed mixed greens
- JUST ENOUGH$9.00
Two eggs (scrambled, poached, fried) with roasted potatoes, onions and peppers,
CAFE DRINKS
Brewed Coffee
Cafe Creations
French Press Coffee
BRUNCH SPECIALS
- CRUNCHY FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE$10.00
bread baked in creamy custard, fresh fruit, crunchy oats, spiced maple syrup, powdered cinnamon sugar
- BISCUIT FLIGHT$10.00
House baked biscuit with sides of SAVORY: Sage Sausage Gravy, Pimento Cheese and Red-Eye Gravy
- BENEDICT of the Week$15.00
Toast bread, poached egg, protein of the week, flavorful sauce, with side of lightly dressed mixed greens