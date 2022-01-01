Sergio's Restaurants Bird Road

Restaurant info

Sergios is known for the unique combination of our family’s authentic recipes with typical Cuban and American dishes. Its the fusion of these two worlds that define not only the food we serve bu the culture of “mi gente” that makes up the Sergio’s familia…Cuban roots mixed with new American culture. We know both the Spanish and the English language and we speak them interchangeably because sometimes there is nothing better than a particular Spanish word to finish a thought or describe something. Our unique personality represents the way we talk, the way we live and the way we cook. Bienvenidos a Sergios.