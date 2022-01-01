Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch

Sergio's Go Brickell

621 Reviews

$$

40 SW 12th St

Miami, FL 33130

Order Again

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich
Pan Con Bistec
Pork Bowl

Sandwich & Wraps

Original Pan Con Tortilla

Original Pan Con Tortilla

$10.49
Good Morning Sandwich

Good Morning Sandwich

$8.49
Miami Caliente Avocado Wrap

Miami Caliente Avocado Wrap

$9.99
Cuban Breakfast Wrap

Cuban Breakfast Wrap

$9.49

Entrées

Cuban Steak and Eggs

Cuban Steak and Eggs

$13.49
LF Fit Breakfast

LF Fit Breakfast

$13.49
Fresh Start Breakfast

Fresh Start Breakfast

$9.99
Deluxe Breakfast

Deluxe Breakfast

$11.49
Pancake Stack

Pancake Stack

$7.75

Bakery

*Empanadas

*Empanadas

Coffees

Cuban Coffee

$1.50
Cortadito

Cortadito

$2.25

Colada

$2.00
Cafe Con Leche

Cafe Con Leche

$2.95

Grande Cafe con Leche

$3.75
American Coffee

American Coffee

$2.25

Large American Coffee

$2.99
Cafe Bon Bon

Cafe Bon Bon

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Cappuccino

$2.99

Large Cappuccino

$3.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.99

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.25
Shakes/Batidos

Shakes/Batidos

$4.99
Orange Juice + Carrot

Orange Juice + Carrot

$4.99
Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.99
Watermelon

Watermelon

$4.99
Materva

Materva

$1.99
Diet Materva

Diet Materva

$1.99
Jupina

Jupina

$1.99
Iron Beer

Iron Beer

$1.99
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.49
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.49
Pepsi Zero

Pepsi Zero

$2.49

Sergio's Water

$1.80

Entrees_

Mojo Shredded Chicken

Mojo Shredded Chicken

$15.99

Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion

Pollo a La Plancha

Pollo a La Plancha

$14.99

Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$16.99

Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions

Masas de Puerco

Masas de Puerco

$14.99

Fried pork chunks+home made onion mojo sauce

Empanizado de Carne

Empanizado de Carne

$16.99

Crispy breaded steak

Empanizado de Pollo

Empanizado de Pollo

$15.99

Crispy breaded Chicken Breast

Palomilla Steak

Palomilla Steak

$14.99

Flat Iron Grilled Steak

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$15.99
Churrasco

Churrasco

$30.99

Grilled Skirt Steak

Daily-Roasted Pork

$13.99
Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$13.25

Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion

Daily Specials

Monday-Ox tail

$20.99

Tuesday-Cuban Fried Rice

$10.99
Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$13.25

Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion

Wednesday Fricase de Pollo

$13.50

Thursday-Carne con Papa

$14.50

Friday-Ground Beef

$11.99

Saturday-Imperial Rice

$11.99Out of stock

Sunday-Grilled Chicken Strips

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Strips, Green Peppers, Onions, White Rice, Black Beans, Maduros

Sandwiches_

Sergio's Cuban Cheeseburger & Fries

Sergio's Cuban Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.99
Pan Con Lechon

Pan Con Lechon

$9.99

Roasted pork+manrinated oninos+mojo sauce+cuban bread

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread

Frita

Frita

$7.99

Midly spicy hamburbuer+onions+string potatoes+ketchup

Croqueta Preparada

Croqueta Preparada

$11.25

Ham+pork+two croquettes+swizz cheese+pickles+mustard+cuban bread

Pan Con Bistec

Pan Con Bistec

$10.50

steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread

Sandwich de Pollo

Sandwich de Pollo

$10.25
Medianoche

Medianoche

$9.49
*Pan con (2)Croquetas

*Pan con (2)Croquetas

$5.99

Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread

Appetizers_

305 Sampler

305 Sampler

$12.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.75
Fritura de Malanga

Fritura de Malanga

$8.99
Cuba-Nacho Tabla

Cuba-Nacho Tabla

$8.99

Bowls

Chickpea Bowl

Chickpea Bowl

$9.49

One (1) Base One (1) Protein Two (2) Sides Two (2) Toppings One (1) Sauce

Pork Bowl

Pork Bowl

$10.25

One (1) Base One (1) Protein Two (2) Sides Two (2) Toppings One (1) Sauce

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.25

One (1) Base One (1) Protein Two (2) Sides Two (2) Toppings One (1) Sauce

Ground Turkey Bowl

Ground Turkey Bowl

$11.99

One (1) Base One (1) Protein Two (2) Sides Two (2) Toppings One (1) Sauce

Ropa Vieja Bowl

Ropa Vieja Bowl

$12.75

One (1) Base One (1) Protein Two (2) Sides Two (2) Toppings One (1) Sauce

La Flaca Bowl

La Flaca Bowl

$11.99

One (1) Base One (1) Protein Two (2) Sides Two (2) Toppings One (1) Sauce

Bakery

*Empanadas

*Empanadas

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.25
Shakes/Batidos

Shakes/Batidos

$4.99
Orange Juice + Carrot

Orange Juice + Carrot

$4.99
Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.99
Watermelon

Watermelon

$4.99
Materva

Materva

$1.99
Diet Materva

Diet Materva

$1.99
Jupina

Jupina

$1.99
Iron Beer

Iron Beer

$1.99
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.49
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.49
Pepsi Zero

Pepsi Zero

$2.49

Sergio's Water

$1.80

Coffees

Cuban Coffee

$1.50
Cortadito

Cortadito

$2.25

Colada

$2.00
Cafe Con Leche

Cafe Con Leche

$2.95

Grande Cafe con Leche

$3.75
American Coffee

American Coffee

$2.25

Large American Coffee

$2.99
Cafe Bon Bon

Cafe Bon Bon

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Cappuccino

$2.99

Large Cappuccino

$3.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.99

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$4.00
Arroz con Leche

Arroz con Leche

$3.99

Kids' Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$7.99

Kids Breakfast

$5.75

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Kids Palomilla

$9.99

Live Well Kids Breakfast

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

40 SW 12th St, Miami, FL 33130

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

