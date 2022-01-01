Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Sergio's Cuban London Square Cafe

No reviews yet

13550 SW 120 St

Miami, FL 33186

Sandwich & Wraps

Original Pan Con Tortilla

$8.99

Ham, Onion, Potatoes, Omelet on Cuban Bread

Good Morning Sandwich

$6.99

Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon or Ham, American Cheese, Martin's Potato Bun

Miami Caliente Avocado Wrap

$8.49

Wrap, Egg Whites, Lean Ground Turkey, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Spicy Habanero Sauce Drizzle

Cuban Breakfast Wrap

$7.99

Wrap, Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro Cream Sauce

Breakfast Entrées

Cuban Steak and Eggs

$11.99
LF Fit Breakfast

$11.99
Fresh Start Breakfast

$8.49
Deluxe Breakfast

$9.99
Pancake Stack

$6.25

Bakery+

*Empanadas

Coffees+

Cuban Coffee

$1.50
Cortadito

$2.25

Colada

$2.00
Cafe Con Leche

$2.95

Grande Cafe con Leche

$3.75
American Coffee

$2.25

Large American Coffee

$2.99
Cafe Bon Bon

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Cappuccino

$2.99

Large Cappuccino

$3.50
Hot Tea

$1.99

Drinks+

Fountain Soda

$2.25
Shakes/Batidos

$4.99
Orange Juice + Carrot

$4.99
Fresh Orange Juice

$5.99
Watermelon

$4.99
Materva

$1.99
Diet Materva

$1.99
Jupina

$1.99
Iron Beer

$1.99
Pepsi

$2.49
Diet Pepsi

$2.49
Pepsi Zero

$2.49

Sergio's Water

$1.80

Entrees_

Mojo Shredded Chicken

$15.99

Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion

Pollo a La Plancha

$14.99

Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley

Vaca Frita

$16.99

Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions

Masas de Puerco

$14.99

Fried pork chunks+home made onion mojo sauce

Empanizado de Carne

$16.99

Crispy breaded steak

Empanizado de Pollo

$15.99

Crispy breaded Chicken Breast

Palomilla Steak

$14.99

Flat Iron Grilled Steak

Grilled Salmon

$15.99
Churrasco

$30.99

Grilled Skirt Steak

Daily-Roasted Pork

$13.99
Ropa Vieja

$13.25

Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion

Daily Specials

Monday-Ox tail

$20.99

Tuesday-Cuban Fried Rice

$10.99
Ropa Vieja

$13.25

Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion

Wednesday Fricase de Pollo

$13.50

Thursday-Carne con Papa

$14.50

Friday-Ground Beef

$11.99

Saturday-Imperial Rice

$11.99

Sunday-Grilled Chicken Strips

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Strips, Green Peppers, Onions, White Rice, Black Beans, Maduros

Sandwiches_

Sergio's Cuban Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.99
Pan Con Lechon

$9.99

Roasted pork+manrinated oninos+mojo sauce+cuban bread

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread

Frita

$7.99

Midly spicy hamburbuer+onions+string potatoes+ketchup

Croqueta Preparada

$11.25

Ham+pork+two croquettes+swizz cheese+pickles+mustard+cuban bread

Pan Con Bistec

$10.50

steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread

Sandwich de Pollo

$10.25
Medianoche

$9.49
*Pan con (2)Croquetas

$5.99

Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread

Appetizers_

305 Sampler

$12.99
French Fries

$3.75
Fritura de Malanga

$8.99
Cuba-Nacho Tabla

$8.99

Bowls

Chickpea Bowl

$9.49

One (1) Base One (1) Protein Two (2) Sides Two (2) Toppings One (1) Sauce

Pork Bowl

$10.25

One (1) Base One (1) Protein Two (2) Sides Two (2) Toppings One (1) Sauce

Chicken Bowl

$10.25

One (1) Base One (1) Protein Two (2) Sides Two (2) Toppings One (1) Sauce

Ground Turkey Bowl

$11.99

One (1) Base One (1) Protein Two (2) Sides Two (2) Toppings One (1) Sauce

Ropa Vieja Bowl

$12.75

One (1) Base One (1) Protein Two (2) Sides Two (2) Toppings One (1) Sauce

La Flaca Bowl

$11.99

One (1) Base One (1) Protein Two (2) Sides Two (2) Toppings One (1) Sauce

Bakery

*Empanadas

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.25
Shakes/Batidos

$4.99
Orange Juice + Carrot

$4.99
Fresh Orange Juice

$5.99
Watermelon

$4.99
Materva

$1.99
Diet Materva

$1.99
Jupina

$1.99
Iron Beer

$1.99
Pepsi

$2.49
Diet Pepsi

$2.49
Pepsi Zero

$2.49

Sergio's Water

$1.80

Coffees

Cuban Coffee

$1.50
Cortadito

$2.25

Colada

$2.00
Cafe Con Leche

$2.95

Grande Cafe con Leche

$3.75
American Coffee

$2.25

Large American Coffee

$2.99
Cafe Bon Bon

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Cappuccino

$2.99

Large Cappuccino

$3.50
Hot Tea

$1.99

Desserts

Flan

$4.00
Arroz con Leche

$3.99

Kids' Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$7.99

Kids Breakfast

$5.75

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Kids Palomilla

$9.99

Live Well Kids Breakfast

$5.50
All hours
Sunday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
13550 SW 120 St, Miami, FL 33186

