Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Sergio's Restaurants London Square
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sergio's is known for the unique combination of our family's authentic Cuban recipes with typical Latin and American dishes. It's the fusion of these two worlds that define not only the food we serve, but also the culture of "mi gente" that makes up the Sergio's familia-Cuban roots mixed with new American culture
Location
13550 SW 120 st, Miami, FL 33186
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats - Food Truck (Kendall)
No Reviews
12335 SW 112th St Miami, FL 33186
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant