Sergio's Restaurant #4 Pembroke Pines

Popular Items

Pan Con Bistec
Vaca Frita
Mojo Shredded Chicken

Coffee & Tea

Cafe Cubano

Cafe Cubano

$1.50
Colada

Colada

$2.25
Cortadito

Cortadito

$2.25
Cafe con Leche

Cafe con Leche

$2.75
Cafe Bon Bon

Cafe Bon Bon

$2.99
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Soda & Juice

Pepsi - 12oz Can

Pepsi - 12oz Can

$2.50

The bold, refreshing, robust cola

Diet Pepsi - 12oz Can

Diet Pepsi - 12oz Can

$2.50

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories

Pepsi Zero Sugar - 12oz Can

Pepsi Zero Sugar - 12oz Can

$2.50

Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar

Sierra Mist - 12oz Can

Sierra Mist - 12oz Can

$2.50

A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar

Crush Orange Soda - 12oz Can

Crush Orange Soda - 12oz Can

$2.50

The original orange soda

Jupiña Can

Jupiña Can

$2.50
Materva Can

Materva Can

$2.50
Diet Materva Can

Diet Materva Can

$2.50
Iron Beer Can

Iron Beer Can

$2.50
Malta Btl

Malta Btl

$2.50
Apple Juice Btl

Apple Juice Btl

$1.99
Agua Perrier Btl

Agua Perrier Btl

$2.75
Sergio's Bottled Water Btl

Sergio's Bottled Water Btl

$1.99
*Basil Infused Lemonade Glass

*Basil Infused Lemonade Glass

$3.99
Orange Juice Glass

Orange Juice Glass

$4.99
Carrot & Orange Juice Glass

Carrot & Orange Juice Glass

$4.99
Watermelon Juice Glass

Watermelon Juice Glass

$3.85

Shakes

Wheat Shake-

Wheat Shake-

$4.75
Mamey Shake-

Mamey Shake-

$4.75
Vanilla Shake-

Vanilla Shake-

$4.75Out of stock
Chocolate Shake-

Chocolate Shake-

$4.75
Malted Milk Shake-

Malted Milk Shake-

$4.75
Banana Shake-

Banana Shake-

$4.75Out of stock

Breakfast Entrees

Deluxe Frito

Deluxe Frito

$9.99

Two fried eggs+protein choise+pancakes+fresh fruit+cuban toast+cafe con leche

Deluxe Revuelto

Deluxe Revuelto

$9.99

Two scramble eggs+protein choise+pancakes+fresh fruit+cuban toast+cafe con leche

Deluxe Mezclado

Deluxe Mezclado

$9.99

Two scramble eggs+chopped ham+pancakes+fresh fruit+cuban toast+cafe con leche

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Scrambler

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Scrambler

$11.99

smoked salmon+scrambled eggs+cream cheese+cuban toast+cafe con leche

Bistec a Caballo

Bistec a Caballo

$11.99

Chicken or steak+two eggs +french fries+cuban toast+coffee

Breakfast Specials

Country Breakfast Frito

Country Breakfast Frito

$8.49

Two fried eggs+protein choise+cuban toast+cafe con leche

Country Breafast Revuelto

Country Breafast Revuelto

$8.49

Two scrambled eggs+protein choise+cuban toast+cafe con leche

County Breakfast Mezclado

County Breakfast Mezclado

$7.99

Two scrambled eggs+chopped ham+cuban toast+cafe con leche

Omelettes

American Omelet-

American Omelet-

$9.50

Bacon+tomatoes+green peppers+onions+string potatoes

Miami Omelet-

Miami Omelet-

$9.50

Sweet Plantains, Onion, String Potatoes, Omelet

Original Omelet-

Original Omelet-

$9.50

Ham+onions+string potatoes

South Beach Omelet-

South Beach Omelet-

$9.50

Egg Whites+Low Sodium Turkey+Spinach+Tomato+Green Pepper+Onion

La Flaca Breakfast

La Flaca South Beach Omlet

La Flaca South Beach Omlet

$9.95

4 oz egg whites+tomato+green peppers+onions+spinach+lower-sodium turkey+coffee

LF Skinny Breakfast

LF Skinny Breakfast

$11.99

4 oz scrambled egg whites+feta cheese+spinach+Greek yogurt with fresh fruit and granola+coffee

LF Fit Chicken Breakfast

LF Fit Chicken Breakfast

$11.99

4 oz egg whites+grilled chicken+whole wheat toast with almond butter+fresh fruit or avocado slices+coffee

LF Fit Res Breakfast

LF Fit Res Breakfast

$11.99

4 oz egg whites+steak+whole wheat toast with almond butter+fresh fruit or avocado slices+coffee

LF Breakfast Zone Sandwich

LF Breakfast Zone Sandwich

$11.99

one egg white+tomato+avocado+lower-sodium turkey+whole wheat toast+coffee

Abuela's Favorites

Pancakes

Pancakes

$7.49

Three pancakes+banana+nuts

Abuela's French Toast

Abuela's French Toast

$8.75

Abuela's recipe french toasts +coconut flakes+guava syrup

Huevos Estrellados

Huevos Estrellados

$10.49

Three broken sunny side up eggs on French fries +ground chorizo

Croquetas

Ham Croqueta

Ham Croqueta

$1.49
Chicken Croqueta

Chicken Croqueta

$1.49
Chorizo Croqueta

Chorizo Croqueta

$1.49

*Pastelitos

Guava Pastelito

Guava Pastelito

$1.49
Cheese Pastelito

Cheese Pastelito

$1.49
Guava & Cheese Pastelito

Guava & Cheese Pastelito

$1.49

Meat Pastelito

$1.49
Tequeno w/ Cheese

Tequeno w/ Cheese

$1.85
Tequeno w/ Cheese & Guava

Tequeno w/ Cheese & Guava

$1.85

Pan de Bono

$1.85

*Breakfast Sides

French Fries

$3.75

Potato Tots

$2.50

Order of Jamon

$3.50

Order of Bacon

$3.50

Order of Chorizo

$3.50

Orden of Turkey

$3.50

Rosemary Fries + Chorizo

$5.50

Home Fries

$2.99

Yogurt Cup

$3.49

Fruit Bowl

$3.75

Tostada

$1.00

One Egg

$1.50

One Pancake

$1.75

Oatmeal

$4.99

Harina

$3.99Out of stock

Small Fruit

$1.99

*Window Sides

Papa Rellena

$3.25

Pan de Bono

$1.85

Tortillita

$3.50

Teacher's Appreciation Box

$6.99

Entrees

Arroz Imperial

Arroz Imperial

$12.99

Baked Yellow rice+chicken+maduros

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$12.99
Chimi-Chicken

Chimi-Chicken

$15.99

Grille chicken breast+chimichurry sauce

Churrasco

Churrasco

$30.99Out of stock

Grilled skirt steak with chimichurry sauce

Cuban Chicken Fried Rice

Cuban Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Fried Rice Lunch portion + chicken + egg + ham + maduros

Cuban Special Fried Rice w/Shrimp

$16.99

Sergio's fried rice+chicken+shrimps+egg+ham+maduros

Empanizado de Carne

Empanizado de Carne

$16.99Out of stock

Crispy Breaded Steak

Empanizado de Pollo

Empanizado de Pollo

$15.99

Crispy breaded chicken breast

Grilled Chicken Strips Dinner

Grilled Chicken Strips Dinner

$12.99

Grilled chicken strips+green peppers+onions

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$15.49

Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley (Cooking Time on this item is longer!)

Lechon Asado

Lechon Asado

$14.99

5 hours roasted pork+mojo marinated onions

Masas de Puerco

Masas de Puerco

$14.99

Fried pork chunks+home made onion mojo sauce

Mojo Shredded Chicken

Mojo Shredded Chicken

$15.99

Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion

Palomilla Steak

Palomilla Steak

$15.99

Flat iron grilled thin steak+parsley+onions

Picadillo de Carne

Picadillo de Carne

$14.99

Ground beef+white rice+black beans

Pollo a La Plancha

Pollo a La Plancha

$14.99

Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley

Shrimp al Ajillo

Shrimp al Ajillo

$15.99
Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Creole

$15.99
Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$16.99

Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions

La Flaca

LF Grilled Lemon Chicken

LF Grilled Lemon Chicken

$11.25

Grilled chicken + garlic + herbs + pico de gallo +. No salt added to chicken

LF Turkey Picadillo

LF Turkey Picadillo

$12.49

Cuban style ground turkey

LF Ropa Vieja

LF Ropa Vieja

$12.99

Our famous braised shredded beef in creole sauce

LF Palomilla Steak

LF Palomilla Steak

$11.50
LF Grilled Salmon

LF Grilled Salmon

$15.99

Served with blackberry dijon sauce

LF Mahi-Mahi

LF Mahi-Mahi

$16.99
LF Stuff Bell Pepper

LF Stuff Bell Pepper

$12.49

With cauliflower rice, mozzarella cheese served with an eggplant stack salad or fresh avocado

LF Chickpea Fricase

LF Chickpea Fricase

$10.99

Sautted with spinach and our homemade tomato sauce served with cauliflower rice, avocado or broccoli

LF Plant-Based Frita Sliders

LF Plant-Based Frita Sliders

$10.99

No GMO, No soy, these flavorful Frita sliders are all flavor. No Meat and vegan We use the same flat top to cook meat and non-meat protein

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread

Croqueta Preparada

Croqueta Preparada

$11.49

Ham+pork+two croquettes+swizz cheese+pickles+mustard+cuban bread

Pan Con Lechon

Pan Con Lechon

$9.99

Roasted pork+manrinated oninos+mojo sauce+cuban bread

Pan Con Bistec

Pan Con Bistec

$9.99

steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread

Medianoche

Medianoche

$9.95

Thin slices of ham + pork + Swiss cheese + pickles + mustard + sweet bread

Frita

Frita

$7.50

Midly spicy hamburbuer+onions+string potatoes+ketchup

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$10.99

Lower sodium turkey+avocado+arugula+tomato+gouda cheese+pesto sauce+french bread

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$9.99

Grilled eggplant+roasted zucchini+grilled red peppers+gouda cheese+arugula+pesto+french bread

El Club

El Club

$10.49

Ham+Turkey+Bacon+ Swiss Cheese + Lettuce+Tomatoes+American Toast + Fries

Frita & Fries

Frita & Fries

$9.49

Midly spicy hamburbuer+onions+string potatoes+ketchup+fries

El Espanol-

El Espanol-

$9.99

Serrano ham+Manchego Cheese+french bread

Sandwich de Pollo

Sandwich de Pollo

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast + lettuce + tomatoes + mayo +Cuban bread

3 Blend Burger

3 Blend Burger

$11.99

Fresh Angus Blend Burger + lettuce + onions + tomatoes + pickles + french fries

Miami Sandwich

Miami Sandwich

$10.99

Ham + turkey + bacon + lettuce + tomatoed + mayo + Swiss cheese + Cuban bread

Mahi-Sandwich

Mahi-Sandwich

$17.99

Blackened or Garlic Butter served with red onion + lettuce + tomato + French fries

Flatbreads

Chicken Flatbread-

Chicken Flatbread-

$11.50

Lower sodium grilled chicken+balck bean hummus+pico de gallo+arugula+avocado

Lechon Flatbread-

Lechon Flatbread-

$11.50
LF Jamon Serrano Flatbread-

LF Jamon Serrano Flatbread-

$11.99

Serrano jam+tomato slices+mozzarella cheese+arugula

Picadillo Flatbread-

Picadillo Flatbread-

$11.99

Ground beef+black bean hummus+white rice+maduro+one egg sunny side up

Appetizers

Chicharron

Chicharron

$6.99
*Tabla Española

*Tabla Española

$14.49

Three croquetas de chorizo +slices of Manchego cheese + cantimpalo + jamon serrano + Rosemary olives

Ñooo Spicy Shrimp

Ñooo Spicy Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp lightly coated and fried then toasted in our signature Nooo sauce

Mini Frita Sliders

Mini Frita Sliders

$8.50

Two mini frita sliders + string potatoes + onion + ketchup

Chicken Vaca Frita Tacos

Chicken Vaca Frita Tacos

$13.99

Served on mini flour tortillas + black bean hummus + pico de gallo +chopped maduros + mozzarella cheese Add Guacamole $ 1.00

The Trio

The Trio

$12.99

Pork,Ground Beef, Chicken: Each served on a bed of tostones + guacamole + cilantro sauce + pico de gallo

Chispa Fries

Chispa Fries

$6.49

Mojo Sauce + Red pepper flakes + sea salt + parmesan cheese

Frituritas de Malanga

Frituritas de Malanga

$8.99

Fried Malanga + Cilantro Sauce

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$7.99

Served with Cilantro Sauce

Croqueta Pizza

Croqueta Pizza

$10.99

Sliced ham croquetas + Tomato Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese + Basil

Veggie Pesto Pizza

Veggie Pesto Pizza

$10.99

Eggplant + Zucchini + Mozzarella+ Green Pepper + Arugula + Red Onion

Mariquitas

Mariquitas

$6.75

Plantain Chips served with Garlic Mojo Sauce

Plant Mini Frita Sliders

Plant Mini Frita Sliders

$10.75
Tamal en Hoja

Tamal en Hoja

$4.50

Fresh Corn Cuban Tamal

Soups / Potaje

Large Chicken Soup

Large Chicken Soup

$4.99

Jumbo Chicken Soup

$9.90
Large Crema de Malanga

Large Crema de Malanga

$5.25

Jumbo Crema de Malanga

$10.40

Dinner Sides

*Avocado Salad

$3.99

*Small Avocado Slices

$1.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.25

*Cauliflower Rice

$3.99

Eggplant Stack

$5.50

French Fries

$3.75

*Garden Salad

$2.99+

*Caesar Salad

$3.99+

*Tomato Salad

$2.49+

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Maduros

$3.99

Moros

$4.25

Roasted Vegetables

$4.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50
Tamal en Hoja

Tamal en Hoja

$4.00

Tostones

$4.50

White Rice

$3.50

Yuca

$4.50

*Scoop of Chicken

$3.99

*Scoop of Tuna

$3.99

*Ensalad of Rusa Salad

$2.99

Salads

Sergio's Salad

Sergio's Salad

$8.99
Cuban Cobb Salad

Cuban Cobb Salad

$8.99
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.99
Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$8.99

*Tuna 2 Scoop Salad

$9.50

*Chicken 2 Scoop Salad

$9.50

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99
Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$7.99
Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

$5.75
Kids Grilled Chicken

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Kids Palomilla

$9.99
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$4.00
Arroz con Leche

Arroz con Leche

$4.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.99
Fudge Guava Brownie

Fudge Guava Brownie

$5.75
Churros

Churros

$3.25
*Bunuelos

*Bunuelos

$5.49Out of stock

Pudin De Pan

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13620 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

