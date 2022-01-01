Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Sergio's Pizzeria

916 Reviews

$$

4824 Market Square Ln

Midlothian, VA 23112

Popular Items

N.Y. Style 16" Large Pizza
N.Y. Style 14” Medium Pizza
10 Buffalo Wings

Appetizers

10 Buffalo Wings

10 Buffalo Wings

$11.95
Basket Of Chicken Fingers

Basket Of Chicken Fingers

$8.95
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$6.50
Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$11.95
Extra Spin Dip Bread

Extra Spin Dip Bread

$1.00

Garlic bread w/ cheese

$4.25

Layered Cheese Fries

$8.95
Mediterranean Mussels

Mediterranean Mussels

$12.50
Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$7.95
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95
Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.95
Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$7.95

Salads

Caesar - Chicken Salad

Caesar - Chicken Salad

$9.95

Caesar - Shrimp Salad

$11.50
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.25
Harvest Chicken Salad

Harvest Chicken Salad

$12.50
Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$5.50
Lg Caesar Salad

Lg Caesar Salad

$5.50
Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$8.95
Sergio’s Italian Salad

Sergio's Italian Salad

$9.25
Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$4.25
Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$4.25
The Wedge Salad

The Wedge Salad

$8.25

Sandwiches, Subs & Panini

Cheese Steak Hoagie Sandwich

Cheese Steak Hoagie Sandwich

$9.25
Chick-O-Philly Sandwich

Chick-O-Philly Sandwich

$9.25
Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$9.25
Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.25

Chix Caesar Wrap

$9.25
Eggplant Parm Sub

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.25
Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$9.25

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$9.25
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$9.25
Italian Hoagie Sandwich

Italian Hoagie Sandwich

$9.25
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.25
Sausage Parm Sub

Sausage Parm Sub

$9.25
Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.25

Turkey Sub

$9.25
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$9.25
Veal Parm Sub

Veal Parm Sub

$9.25

Wrap With Chicken In Hotsauce And Pineapple

$9.25Out of stock
Beyond Burger Meatless Burger

Beyond Burger Meatless Burger

$12.95Out of stock

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.50

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.25
Nightingale

Nightingale

$5.25

Rainbow Cake

$7.25

Strawberry Vanilla Mousse

$8.95Out of stock

Chocolate Tuxedo Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Choc Overload

$7.25

Dannoli

$6.95Out of stock

Oreo Cannoli

$5.95

Sprinkle Cannoli

$5.95
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.95

Choc Covered Cannoli

$5.95

Hazelnut Crunch Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Lemoncello Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Carmel Cheese Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cannoli

$5.95

Dessert Sampler

$9.00Out of stock

Marshmello Chocolate Cookie Dough

$9.00

Pumpkin Tiramisu

$7.95Out of stock

Key Lime Pie Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Lemon Berry Marsacpone

$7.50Out of stock

Mirage Cake

$7.25Out of stock

Sm. Cup Custard

$3.25

Pizza

Detroit Style Pan Pizza

$17.95

Flatbread Pizza

$8.95

N.Y. Style 23” Jumbo Pizza

$21.00
N.Y. Style 10” Mini Pizza

N.Y. Style 10" Mini Pizza

$10.95

N.Y. Style 14” Medium Pizza

$12.95

N.Y. Style 16" Large Pizza

$14.95
10" WHITE Pizza

10" WHITE Pizza

$10.95

14" WHITE Pizza

$12.95

16" WHITE Pizza

$14.95
N.Y. Style 28" Mega Pizza

N.Y. Style 28" Mega Pizza

$29.00
Grandma Style Pizza 12x12 (Pan Pizza)

Grandma Style Pizza 12x12 (Pan Pizza)

$14.95Out of stock

Stace Bake

$10.50

Specialty Combinations

Sm Mediterranean

$13.50

Sm Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Artichokes

$13.50

Sm American

$13.50

Sm Alla Romana

$13.50

Sm Chicken Florentine

$13.50

Sm Meat Lovers

$13.50

Sm Half Specialty/Custom

$10.95

Sm Margherita

$13.50

Med Mediterranean

$17.50

Med Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Artichokes

$17.50

Med American

$17.50

Med Alla Romana

$17.50

Med Chicken Florentine

$17.50

Med Meat Lovers

$17.50

Med Half Specialty/Custom

$12.95

Med Margherita

$17.50

Lg Mediterranean

$21.95

Lg Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Artichokes

$21.95

Lg American

$21.95

Lg Alla Romana

$21.95

Lg Chicken Florentine

$21.95
Lg Meat Lovers

Lg Meat Lovers

$21.95

Lg Half Specialty/Custom

$15.96
Lg Margherita

Lg Margherita

$21.95

Jumbo Specialty

$35.00

Mega Specialty

$54.00

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone Classico (ham, ricotta, mozzarella)

$11.95
Calzone New Orleans (ricotta, chicken, sausage, mozzarella &hot sauce)

Calzone New Orleans (ricotta, chicken, sausage, mozzarella &hot sauce)

$12.95

Stromboli Classico (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella)

$12.95

Stromboli Semplice

$10.95
Stromboli Abondanza

Stromboli Abondanza

$17.95

Calzone Semplice

$10.95

Chicken

Blackened Chicken Primavera

$18.50
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$18.50
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.50

Chicken Picata

$18.50

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$19.50

Veal Marsala

$19.50

Seafood

Linguini With Clam Sauce

Linguini With Clam Sauce

$18.95

Seafood Alfredo Alla Rosa

$18.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$18.95

Lobster & Crab Ravioli

$18.95

Create Your Own Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

Fettucine

Angel Hair

Rigatoni

Penne

Linguini

Specialty Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.95

Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken

$17.95
Fettuccine Alfredo w/Shrimp

Fettuccine Alfredo w/Shrimp

$18.95

Gnocchi Carbonara

$14.50
Gnocchi Romana

Gnocchi Romana

$14.50
Greek Spaghetti

Greek Spaghetti

$14.95
Portabello & Steak Ravioli

Portabello & Steak Ravioli

$15.95
Rigatoni Al La Vodka

Rigatoni Al La Vodka

$14.95

Rigatoni Campagnola

$18.50

Rigatoni Joey C

$18.50
Tortellini Milano

Tortellini Milano

$17.95

Italian Classic

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$15.25
Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95
Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.95
Ziti Al La Siciliana

Ziti Al La Siciliana

$14.95

Baked House Pasta

$14.95

Side Orders

Basket Of Fries

$4.95

Basket Of Onion Rings

$3.95

Extra Dressing

$0.75
Garlic Rolls (3)

Garlic Rolls (3)

$0.99

Meat Balls (4)

$3.50
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Roasted Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Sausage Links (2)

$3.95

Side Of Sauce

$0.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Kids Menu

Kids Ravioli

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

Soup

Bowl House Soup

$5.25

Bowl Soup of The Day

$5.25
Cup House Soup

Cup House Soup

$3.50

Cup Soup of The Day

$3.50

Beers

Crowler Allagash White

$12.00

Crowler Bingo Lager

$12.00

Crowler Potters Cranberry

$14.00

Crowler Bold Rock Cider

$11.00

Crowler DB Vienna Lager

$9.00

Crowler Falcon Smash

$14.00

Crowler Palefire Red Molly

$12.00Out of stock

Crowler Legend Brown

$11.00

Crowler Sierra Nevada Hazy/Thing

$13.00

Crowler Ardent Pilsner

$14.00

Crowlers Bells 2 Hearted

$12.00

Crowler Juneshine B/O/M

$14.00

Crowler Alslin Volcano Sauce

$16.00

Crowler Troegenator

$14.00

Crowler Barreled Souls Peaches

$16.00

Crowler Maine Fall

$16.00

Crowler Potters Cranberry

$14.00

Crowler Sycamore Pumpkin

$14.00

Crowler Burley Oak Cherry

$15.00

Crowler Cpt Lawrence Autumn

$12.00

Crowler Founders ADCD

$12.00

Crowler Finback

$15.00

Crowler S/N Celebration

$14.00

Crowler F/C Amr

$14.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Legalize Marinara.

Website

Location

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian, VA 23112

Directions

Sergio's Pizzeria image
Sergio's Pizzeria image

