Sergio's Restaurants 107th
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve whole balanced Cuban comfort food since 1975. We are the leaders in serving healthy clean Cuban food in South Florida through our La Flaca menu. Compliment each drink with our hand shaken
Location
8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami, FL 33176
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant