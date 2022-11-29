Restaurant header imageView gallery

Serios Pizzeria

216 S. Whitworth Street

Brookhaven, MS 39601

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Caesar Salad
Cheese Bread

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, parmesan, bacon, and Caesar dressing.

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$5.00

16oz Portion Italian Salad - Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

Catering Salad

$20.00

$80 Soup

$80.00

Appetizers

Knots

Knots

$8.00

Garlic Butter/Knotted Pizza Dough/Parm Blend - Served with Red or Ranch

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$9.00

Cheesy bread sticks! Served with Red, Ranch, or Bleu Cheese Dressing

Focaccia Flatbread

Focaccia Flatbread

$8.00

Pizza

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.00+

Motz/Pepperoni/Basil

Cheese

$12.00+

Our classic Pep no Pep!

White

White

$13.00+

Garlic Butter/Motz/Bacon

Buffalo

$13.00+

Crystal Mild/Chicken/Red Onion/Bleu Crumble/Motz - Served with a Bleu Cheese Dressing

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$13.00+

Red Onion/Artichoke/Spinach/Green Pepper/Mushroom

Margherita

$13.00+

Red/Fresh Motz/Basil

Tuscan

$14.00+

Tuscan Cream Sauce (Caramelized Onion, Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Parmesan)/Red Onion/Spinach/Grape Tomatoes/Motz/Chicken

Supremo

Supremo

$14.00+

Pepperoni/Italian Sausage/Mushroom/Red Onion/Green Pepper/Black Olives

Carne

$14.00+

Seasoned Beef/Smoked Ham/Pepperoni/Italian Sausage/Bacon

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00+

Ribeye steak/Onions/Green Pepper/Alfredo Creme/Motz

Stokes

$14.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, bell pepper, roasted garlic, jalapeno, mushrooms, and artichokes.

Pineapple Express

$14.00+

BYO

$10.00+
Stromboli

Stromboli

$8.00

Ranch

$0.75

Grilled Cheese

$14.00+

Gyro loaf, chicken, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, feta cream, and tzatziki.

$12 Large Margherita

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Summer Chicken Salad

$7.75Out of stock

Chives, grapes, dijon, mayo, celery, terragon, lemon.

Muffuletta Quarter

Muffuletta Quarter

$8.75
Turkey Apple Swiss

Turkey Apple Swiss

$7.75
New Yorker Half

New Yorker Half

$8.75

The Florence

$8.75

Pork Melt

$8.75

Dessert

OG CHEESECAKE

$5.00

SPECIAL CHEESECAKE

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Sweet Knots

$9.00Out of stock

Pasta

Tuscan Fettucine

$14.00Out of stock

Scratch Basil Ricotta wrapped in Fresh Herb Pasta layered with our House Tuscan Parm

Ravioli

$14.00

Catering Pasta

$40.00Out of stock

Delivery Fee

$35.00Out of stock

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Bottle Coke

$1.75Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

2 Liter Coke

$4.25

2 LIter Sprite

$4.25

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.25

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$4.25

Body Armor

$2.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

New York style pizza. Purchase by the slice or whole. We also offer oven-baked sandwiches and house-made fresh pasta & salads!

Location

216 S. Whitworth Street, Brookhaven, MS 39601

Directions

