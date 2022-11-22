Restaurant header imageView gallery

Serious Dumpling

review star

No reviews yet

28 n Almaden ave #60

San Jose, CA 95110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Original SJB （原味生煎包）
Pork XLB （猪肉）
Shrimp&Pork Wonton in Chili Oil (8) (红油抄手）

Appetizer （前菜）

Cucumber salad（凉拌黄瓜）

Cucumber salad（凉拌黄瓜）

$8.00
Sweet & sour pork ribs (糖醋排骨)

Sweet & sour pork ribs (糖醋排骨)

$10.00
NEW! Braised Sliced Beef(酱牛肉）

NEW! Braised Sliced Beef(酱牛肉）

$12.00
Shrimp&Pork Wonton in Chili Oil (8) (红油抄手）

Shrimp&Pork Wonton in Chili Oil (8) (红油抄手）

$8.00
Sesame Rice Noodle (麻酱拌粉）

Sesame Rice Noodle (麻酱拌粉）

$6.00
"Salina" Meat Ball (糯米肉丸）(6)

"Salina" Meat Ball (糯米肉丸）(6)

$9.00Out of stock

pork meat ball, water chestnut wrap with sweet rice.

Serious bao （5) （生煎包）

Original SJB （原味生煎包）

Original SJB （原味生煎包）

$14.00

Premium Pork， Pork Savory Soup

Curry Beef SJB （咖喱牛肉）

Curry Beef SJB （咖喱牛肉）

$14.00

Premium beef, cheddar cheese, Beef Savory Soup

Pork&Shrimp SJB (猪肉虾仁）

Pork&Shrimp SJB (猪肉虾仁）

$15.00

Shrimp, Premium Pork, Pork Savory Soup

Monk SJB （素菜）

Monk SJB （素菜）

$15.00

Tofu, spinach, carrot, Shiitake Mushroom

Xiao Long Bao (小笼包）

Pork XLB （猪肉）

Pork XLB （猪肉）

$10.50

Pho XLB.（越南）

$13.00Out of stock

Truffle XLB /(4)（黑松露）

$20.00

Chocolate XLB (8) （巧克力）

$8.00Out of stock
Chocolate XLB (4) （巧克力）

Chocolate XLB (4) （巧克力）

$4.00Out of stock

Boiled Dumpling (水饺）(mom’s secret) (8)

Pork&Napa Dumpling (白菜猪肉）

Pork&Napa Dumpling (白菜猪肉）

$12.00

Shrimp&Pork&Chieve Dumpling （猪肉韭菜虾仁）

$13.00

chicken and corn(鸡肉玉米水饺）

$12.00

Lamb Dumpling(羊肉水饺）

$13.00

DimSum（点心）

Pork&Shrimp Shumai （猪肉虾仁烧卖）

Pork&Shrimp Shumai （猪肉虾仁烧卖）

$10.00
Shrimp Har Gow （虾饺）

Shrimp Har Gow （虾饺）

$10.00
Charsiu Bao (2) 叉烧包

Charsiu Bao (2) 叉烧包

$6.50
Steam Curry Beef Dumpling(咖喱牛肉蒸饺） (4)

Steam Curry Beef Dumpling(咖喱牛肉蒸饺） (4)

$11.00
Steam Veggie Dumpling （素菜蒸饺）(4)

Steam Veggie Dumpling （素菜蒸饺）(4)

$10.00

Noodles (面）

Scallion Noodles (葱油拌面）

Scallion Noodles (葱油拌面）

$13.00
Garlic Noodles （蒜蓉炒面）

Garlic Noodles （蒜蓉炒面）

$13.00
(NEW!) minced pork noodle（ 肉燥面）

(NEW!) minced pork noodle（ 肉燥面）

$15.00

Vegan Glass Noodle (素菜拌米粉）

$8.00

Minced Pork Glass Noodle (肉末拌米粉）

$9.00

Veggies （蔬菜）

Garlic string beans (蒜蓉四季豆）

Garlic string beans (蒜蓉四季豆）

$13.00
Garlic Cabbage（蒜蓉包心菜）

Garlic Cabbage（蒜蓉包心菜）

$13.00
Garlic Kale （蒜蓉羽衣甘蓝）

Garlic Kale （蒜蓉羽衣甘蓝）

$13.00

Potstickers (锅贴）

Chicken Potstickers（鸡肉锅贴）

Chicken Potstickers（鸡肉锅贴）

$14.00

Sauce

vinegar （醋）

$1.00

Chili paste

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Beverages

fentiman's rose lemonade

$4.80

saratoga spring sparkling water

$7.00

saratoga springs still water

$7.00

Peach Mocktail

$6.00

lavacake

Lava Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

CAUTION：All dumplings have HOT soup inside. At serious dumpling, we use premium & fresh ingredient with no MSG, No preservatives, No artificial color (all plant-based, vegan& gluten-free coloring).

Website

Location

28 n Almaden ave #60, San Jose, CA 95110

Directions

