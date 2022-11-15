Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Serop's Express - Mid City / Jefferson Hwy

381 Reviews

$

720 Jefferson Hwy

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

#5 Chicken Salad
Feta Salad
3 Sides Plate

Special Combos

#1 Chicken Meal

#1 Chicken Meal

$12.95

Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)

#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)

$12.95

Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#3 Combo Meal

#3 Combo Meal

$13.95

Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#4 Lite Meal

#4 Lite Meal

$9.95

Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and rice pilaf. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#5 Chicken Salad

#5 Chicken Salad

Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#6 Gyro (Lamb and Beef) Salad

#6 Gyro (Lamb and Beef) Salad

Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#7 Combo Salad

#7 Combo Salad

Served with Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb and Beef). Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#8 Lite Meal

#8 Lite Meal

$9.95

Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#9 Chicken Rice Bowl

#9 Chicken Rice Bowl

Rice pilaf topped with Chicken Shawarma and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#10 Gyro Rice Bowl

#10 Gyro Rice Bowl

Rice pilaf topped with Gyro (Lamb and Beef) and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#11 Combo Rice Bowl

#11 Combo Rice Bowl

Rice pilaf topped with Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#12 Lite Meal

#12 Lite Meal

$9.95

Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#13 Chicken Box

#13 Chicken Box

Chicken Shawarma served with fries and Serop's sauce.

#14 Gyro Box

#14 Gyro Box

Gyro (Lamb and Beef) served with fries and Serop's sauce.

#15 Combo Box

#15 Combo Box

Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb and Beef) served with fries and Serop's sauce.

#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)

#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)

$7.95

Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.

Build Your Own Plate

1 Side Plate

$4.50

2 Sides Plate

$7.55

3 Sides Plate

$9.95

4 Sides Plate

$12.25

5 Sides Plate

$14.25

Beverages

Small Drink

$2.10

20 oz to go cup

Large Drink

$2.60

Bottled Water

$2.10

16.9 oz bottled water

Extras

Cup of Hummus

$0.80

2 oz cup

Extra Grecian Sauce

$0.40

2 oz cup

Garlic Paste

$0.80

2 oz cup

Extra Feta Cheese

$0.80

2 oz cup

Extra Pita Bread

$0.40

Extra Chili Sauce

$0.40

2 oz cup

Serop's Sauce

$0.40

2 oz cup

Extra Dressing

$0.40

2 oz cup

Hot Sides

Broccoli

$4.50

Buttered Corn

$4.50

Chicken Shawarma

$4.50

Creamed Spinach

$4.50

Eggplant & Potato Parmesan

$4.50

Falafel

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Fried Cauliflower

$4.50

Green Beans

$4.50

Gyro (Lamb & Beef)

$4.50

Lentil Soup

$4.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.50

Mousaka Eggplant

$4.50

Mujadara (Lentils & Wheat)

$4.50

Mustard Greens

$4.50

Okra

$4.50

Potato & Onions

$4.50

Rice Pilaf

$4.50

Sauteed Eggplant

$4.50

Spinach Pie

$4.50

Steamed Cabbage

$4.50

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$4.50

Veggie Grape Leaves

$4.50

Cold Sides

Baba Ghanouj

$4.50

Baklava

$4.50

Chocolate Baklava

$4.50

Fattoush Salad

$4.50

Feta Salad

$4.50

Hummus

$4.50

Pasta Salad

$4.50

Tabouleh Salad

$4.50

Tomato-Onion-Cucumber Salad

$4.50
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

Serop's Express offers Baton Rouge FAST and QUALITY Greek and Lebanese food at very reasonable prices! Serving Baton Rouge since 1979!

Location

720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

