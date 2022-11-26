Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Serop's Express - Perkins/Blue Bonnet

review star

No reviews yet

9848 Perkins Road Suite D

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Popular Items

#1 Chicken Meal
3 Sides Plate
Mousaka Eggplant

Special Combos

#1 Chicken Meal

#1 Chicken Meal

$12.95

Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)

#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)

$12.95

Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#3 Combo Meal

#3 Combo Meal

$13.95

Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#4 Lite Meal

#4 Lite Meal

$9.95

Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and rice pilaf. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#5 Chicken Salad

#5 Chicken Salad

Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#6 Gyro (Lamb and Beef) Salad

#6 Gyro (Lamb and Beef) Salad

Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#7 Combo Salad

#7 Combo Salad

Served with Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb and Beef). Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#8 Lite Meal

#8 Lite Meal

$9.95

Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#9 Chicken Rice Bowl

#9 Chicken Rice Bowl

Rice pilaf topped with Chicken Shawarma and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#10 Gyro Rice Bowl

#10 Gyro Rice Bowl

Rice pilaf topped with Gyro (Lamb and Beef) and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#11 Combo Rice Bowl

#11 Combo Rice Bowl

Rice pilaf topped with Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#12 Lite Meal

#12 Lite Meal

$9.95

Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#13 Chicken Box

#13 Chicken Box

Chicken Shawarma served with fries and Serop's sauce.

#14 Gyro Box

#14 Gyro Box

Gyro (Lamb and Beef) served with fries and Serop's sauce.

#15 Combo Box

#15 Combo Box

Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb and Beef) served with fries and Serop's sauce.

#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)

#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)

$7.95

Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.

Extras

Cup of Hummus

$0.80

2 oz cup

Extra Grecian Sauce

$0.40

2 oz cup

Garlic Paste

$0.80

2 oz cup

Extra Feta Cheese

$0.80

2 oz cup

Extra Pita Bread

$0.40

Extra Chili Sauce

$0.40

2 oz cup

Serop's Sauce

$0.40

2 oz cup

Extra Dressing

$0.40

2 oz cup

Beverages

Small Drink

$2.10

20 oz to go cup

Bottled Water

$2.10

16.9 oz bottled water

Large Drink

$2.60

32 oz to go cup.

Hot Sides

Chicken Shawarma

$4.50

Gyro

$4.50

Creamed Spinach

$4.50

Veggie Grape Leaves

$4.50

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$4.50

Sauteed Eggplant

$4.50

Mousaka Eggplant

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Mujadara

$4.50

Rice Pilaf

$4.50

Okra

$4.50

Falafel

$4.50

Green Beans

$4.50

Broccoli

$4.50

Eggplant & Potato Parmesan

$4.50

Lentil Soup

$4.50

Spinach Pie

$4.50

Mustard Greens

$4.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.50

Fried Cauliflower

$4.50

Potato & Onions

$4.50

Steamed Cabbage

$4.50

Buttered Corn

$4.50

Cold Sides

Hummus

$4.50

Baba Ghanouj

$4.50

Feta Salad

$4.50

Fatoush Salad

$4.50

Pasta Salad

$4.50

Tabouleh Salad

$4.50

Tomato-Onion-Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Baklava(Plain or Chocolate)

$4.50

Build Your Own Plate

1 Side Plate

$4.50

2 Sides Plate

$7.55

3 Sides Plate

$9.95

4 Sides Plate

$12.25

5 Sides Plate

$14.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serop's Express offers Baton Rouge FAST and QUALITY Greek and Lebanese food at very reasonable prices! Serving Baton Rouge since 1979!

Website

Location

9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Directions

Map
