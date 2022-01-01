Restaurant header imageView gallery

Serotonin Smoothies

109 Ludlow St

New York, NY 10002

Recharge Smoothie
Cherry on Top Smoothie

Smoothies

The serotonin boost smoothie

$9.00+

Blueberries, acai juice powder, pineapples, MCT oil, Pink guava, Lakewood Organic apple juice

Recharge Smoothie

$9.00+

Banana, almond butter, MCT oil, protein powder (vanilla or chocolate), coconut milk, topped with hemp seeds

Green Goddess Smoothie

$9.00+

Spinach, banana, peaches, spirulina, MCT oil, coconut milk, topped with chia seeds

Get Tropical Smoothie

$9.00+

passionfruit, strawberry, mango, banana, coconut milk

Dragon berry Smoothie

$9.00+

Dragon fruit, strawberries, pineapple, Maca, MCT oil, oat milk

Spicy Mango Smoothie

$9.00+

Mango, banana, turmeric, ginger, maca, coconut milk

Sacred 7 Smoothie

$9.00+

banana, MCT oil, cacao powder, Brooklyn Roasting Company coffee peanut butter, Sacred 7 mushroom powder, hemp milk

Stress-Less Adaptogenic Smoothie

$9.00+

banana, cinnamon, almond butter, MCT oil, ashwagandha, coconut milk

State of Euphoria Smoothie

$9.00+

Mango, banana, passionfruit, edible glitter, coconut milk

Cherry on Top Smoothie

$9.00+

Dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, almond milk

A Matcha Made in Heaven Smoothie

$9.00+

pineapples, banana, matcha powder, vanilla protein powder, coconut milk

Build Your Own

$9.00+

Out of the Blue smoothie

$9.00+

blue spirulina, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut milk

Hangover Helper

$9.00+

Mango, pineapple, banana, ginger, orange juice, topped with dried pineapple

Powerhouse Smoothie

$9.00+

mango, pineapple, ginger, sea moss gel, coconut milk, topped with hemp seeds

One Love

$9.00+

Mango, pineapple, cherries, ginger, lemon juice, Acai powder, apple juice

Razzy Peach

$9.00+

Raspberry, peach, honey, almond milk, topped with edible rose petals

Mango & Mint

$9.00+

Spinach, mint, lime juice, mango, banana, almond milk

Moment of Calm Botanical Water Drinks

Tulsi Lemon botanical water

$4.50

Blood Orange Ashwagandha Botanical Water

$4.50

Spiced Mango Botanical Water

$4.50

Raw Juicery Juices

Mermaid Lemonade

$7.00

blue spirulina, peach blossom, lemon, aloe vera, coconut nectar, vegan probiotic

Chill Pill

$7.00

pineapple, lemon, butterfly pea flower, chamomile, schisandra, ashwagandha, coconut nectar, vanilla, vegan probiotic

The Cleanup 2.0

$7.00

fulvic minerals, lemon, lavender oil, coconut nectar, vegan probiotic

Kombucha

Seek North Kombucha

$7.00

Seek vitality - holy basil, blue spirulina, white grape

Hideout Chai Bar

Chai Tea

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Serving smoothies, coffees and juices. Come in and enjoy!

109 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002

