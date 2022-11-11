  • Home
  • Peoria
  • Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 16160 N 83rd Ave,
Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse 16160 N 83rd Ave,

No reviews yet

16160 N 83rd Ave,

Peoria, AZ 85382

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a traditional Southern Brazilian Steakhouse, focused on providing a great experience. Our goal is to serve great food with great service. We want to make you feel welcome as you were in south of Brazil tasting a traditional Churrasco. “Gauchos are known for keeping alive their traditions. Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is proud to be a place where you can live and spread the culture of those who love the authentic tradition of Rio Grande do Sul. We want to continue to cultivating the tradition inherited from our ancestors.”

16160 N 83rd Ave,, Peoria, AZ 85382

