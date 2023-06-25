Serranos Mexican Restaurant 29 Dawson Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Serrano’s. We specialize in food of Mexico and the southwest. Our goal is to use the freshest and most healthy ingredients available. Enjoy!
Location
29 Dawson Ave, East Glacier Par, MT 59434
Gallery
