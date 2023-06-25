Restaurant header imageView gallery

Serranos Mexican Restaurant 29 Dawson Ave

review star

No reviews yet

29 Dawson Ave

East Glacier Par, MT 59434

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Drinks

Glacier

$4.00

House

$4.00

Cadillac

$4.00

Adventurous

$4.00

Draft Beer

$3.00

Bottled Beer

$3.50

Jun Tea Lemonade

$4.00

Grapefruit Quince Tea

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Serrano’s. We specialize in food of Mexico and the southwest. Our goal is to use the freshest and most healthy ingredients available. Enjoy!

Location

29 Dawson Ave, East Glacier Par, MT 59434

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic
Map
More near East Glacier Par
Columbia Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston