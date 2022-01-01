Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Serranos Mopac

review star

No reviews yet

5030 Hwy. 290 W

Austin, TX 78735

Popular Items

Enchiladas Clasicos
Rg Queso
Beef Fajita Tacos

NA Beverages

TO GO Beverage

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.25Out of stock

1/2 Gallon Beverages

1/2 Gal Unsweet Tea

$6.00

1/2 Gal Sweet Tea

$6.00

Antojitos / Appetizers

Chile con Queso, Daily-made Guacamole, Nachos and Quesadillas! Oh my! Make sure to add any of these to get your meal started!

Rg Queso

$8.00

Creamy blend of melted cheese and peppers

Lg Queso

$13.50

Creamy blend of melted cheese and peppers

Rg Queso Perfecto

$10.00

Queso, beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Lg Queso Perfecto

Lg Queso Perfecto

$15.50

Queso, beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Rg Guacamole

$8.50

Fresh avocados, onions, grape tomatoes, cilantro, and lime

Lg Guacamole

Lg Guacamole

$14.00

Fresh avocados, onions, grape tomatoes, cilantro, and lime

Pint Salsa

$6.00

Take a Pint of our Fresh Serranos Salsa!

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$12.00

Corn chips, refried beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein

1/2 Bean & Cheese Nachos

$6.50

Corn chips, refried beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein

Black Bean Nachos

$12.00

Corn chips, black beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein

1/2 Black Bean Nachos

$6.00

Corn chips, black beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein

Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein

1/2 Quesadilla

$6.50

Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein

Stuffed Jalapenos

$7.50

(4) Hand breaded and cheese stuffed fried jalapeños. Served with home-made ranch dressing

Shrimp Tejano Appetizer

$13.50

(4) Jumbo shrimp, jack cheese, and serranos wrapped in bacon and grilled over mesquite. Served with pechuga sauce

Taco/Soup/Salad

Avocado Tacos

Avocado Tacos

$9.00

Fried avocados, cabbage, carrots, and salsa picosa

Al Pastor Tacos

$9.00

Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa

Coliflor Pastor Tacos

Coliflor Pastor Tacos

$9.00

Achiote cauliflower, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa

Tacos Grandes

Tacos Grandes

$9.50

Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole

Tacos Locos

Tacos Locos

$9.00

Fire grilled mojo de ajo chicken thighs, sautéed onions, pechuga sauce, and pico de gallo

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$11.00

Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with smoky ranchero salsa

Beef Fajita Tacos

Beef Fajita Tacos

$14.00

Mesquite grilled beef skirt steak, sautéed bell peppers and onions, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with smoky ranchero salsa

Combo Fajita Tacos

$12.00

Mesquite grilled beef skirt steak and chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with smoky ranchero salsa

Tacos Tulum

$9.00

Achiote braised pork, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, and fire roasted verde salsa

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Sautéed shrimp, poblanos, carrots, and onions

Bean & Cheese Tacos

$6.50

Taco Salad

$12.50

Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and beef or chicken

Ensalada Verde

$4.50

Sopa Tortilla

$10.00

Chicken and vegetable soup, fresh avocado, corn tostadas, cilantro, and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice

Cup Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Chicken and vegetable soup, fresh avocado, corn tostadas, cilantro, and jack cheese.

Mesquite Grilled Fajitas

Meats grilled over Mesquite Wood fire and served over sautéed bell peppers and onions, with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, Mexican rice, beans, and homemade flour or corn tortillas.
Beef Fajita for 1

Beef Fajita for 1

$23.00

Premium outside skirt steak aged for at least 21 days, basted and seasoned in our signature spices

Chicken Fajita for 1

Chicken Fajita for 1

$18.00

Borracho marinated fresh all natural chicken breast

Beef/Chicken Fajita for 1

Beef/Chicken Fajita for 1

$21.00

Legendary premium beef skirt steak and borracho chicken

Parrilla Mix for 1

Parrilla Mix for 1

$21.00

Locally made jalapeño sausage, beef and chicken fajitas

Veggie Fajita for 1

$15.00

Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions

Pollo Loco Fajita for 1

$17.00

Beef Fajita for 2

$44.00

Premium outside skirt steak aged for at least 21 days, basted and seasoned in our signature spices

Chicken Fajita for 2

$34.00

Borracho marinated fresh all natural chicken breast

Beef/Chicken Fajita for 2

$40.00

Legendary premium beef skirt steak and borracho chicken

Parrilla Mix for 2

$40.00

Locally made jalapeño sausage, beef and chicken fajitas

Veggie Fajita for 2

$28.00

Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions

Pollo Loco Fajita for 2

$32.00

Enchiladas/Tejano

Our homemade enchiladas are served with your choice of rice and beans.

Enchiladas Clasicos

$12.50

Cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce

Mixto Enchiladas

Mixto Enchiladas

$14.00

Beef with chili con carne, chicken with fire roasted verde, and cheese with smoky ranchero

Beef Fajita Enchiladas

$16.50

Mesquite grilled beef fajita, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole

Chicken Fajita Enchiladas

Chicken Fajita Enchiladas

$14.50

Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole

Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.00

Poblanos, carrots, onions, suiza sauce, jack cheese, and fresh avocado

Veggie Enchiladas

$12.50

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, smoky ranchero sauce, and jack cheese

Combo Enchiladas

$12.50

Combination of cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce

El Grande

$16.50

Crispy beef taco, cheese enchiladas with chili con carne, guacamole, queso, Mexican rice, and beans

Burrito Con Queso

Burrito Con Queso

$13.50

Fried beef and bean burrito topped with chile con queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican rice

Chile Relleno

$14.00

Poblano pepper with cheese, beef, or chicken, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Flautas

$12.50

Corn tortillas with chicken, served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans

Chimichanga

$13.50

“Fried Burrito” Beef or chicken, Mexican rice, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and beans

Emcie's Dinner

Emcie's Dinner

$13.50

Cheese enchilada with chili con carne, crispy beef taco, queso, and guacamole

Especiales

Have a look at our Especiales for signature favorites all grilled over our mesquite fire!
Pollo Loco

Pollo Loco

$15.00

Mesquite grilled mojo de ajo chicken thighs topped with our signature pechuga sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and beans

Pollo Perfecto

Pollo Perfecto

$15.50

Mojo de ajo chicken thighs grilled over mesquite, topped with queso and fresh avocado. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Pollo Serranos

$16.00

Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Carnitas

Carnitas

$15.00

Slow roasted achiote pork, fresh avocado, cilantro, and green onions. Served with fire roasted verde sauce, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and beans

Pescado De La Parilla

Pescado De La Parilla

$22.00

Wood grilled fresh wild-caught seasonal fish, chipotle crema, calabacita, and Pacifico rice

Pescado Veracruz

Pescado Veracruz

$23.00

Fire grilled fresh wild-caught seasonal fish, smoky ranchero salsa, spinach, grape tomatoes, onions, and green olives. Served with a vegetable alambre and Pacifico rice

All Day Breakfast

Enchiladas con Huevos

$12.50

Cheese or beef enchiladas with chili con carne topped with over easy eggs

Chorizo con Huevos

$10.00

Mexican sausage and scrambled eggs topped with chile con queso

Migas

Migas

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and topped with cheese. Served with refried beans, breakfast potatoes, and homemade flour tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$9.50

Eggs on a corn tostada topped with smoky ranchero salsa

Seasonal Features

Pollo Mole

$15.50

Mesquite grilled mojo de ajo chicken thighs covered with our scratch-made mole sauce and finished with sesame seeds - served refried black beans, Pacifico rice, and escabeche

Mole Tacos

$9.50

Mole Enchiladas

$13.00

Los Amigos

$14.50

1 Tamal

$4.50

1 Mole Enchilada

$5.00

1 Mole Taco

$5.50

Desserts

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$5.50

Puffy pastries dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with agave nectar

Churros

Churros

$6.00

Cripsy pastries with cinnamon, sugar, and Mexican chocolate sauce

Ninos

Nino Enchilada

$6.00

Nino Burrito

$6.00

Nino Taco

$6.00

Nino Quesadilla

$6.00

Nino Nachos

$6.00

Nino Tenders

$6.00

Nino Soft Drink

$0.99

Nino Juice

$1.25

Nino Milk

$1.25

Sides

Tortillas

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Avocado

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Refried Beans

$2.00

Charra Beans

$2.00

Refried Black Beans

$2.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Mexican Rice

$2.00

Pacifico Rice

$2.00

1 Veg Alambre

$3.50

Mesquite grilled squash, zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions

Mexican Street Corn

$4.50

Fire roasted corn, chili mayo, red onions, and cotija cheese

Calabacita

$3.50

Sautéed zucchini, squash, red onions, and grape tomatoes

2 Jalapeno Rellenos

$3.50

Hand breaded and cheese stuffed fried jalapeños. Served with home-made ranch dressing

French Fries

$2.50

Meat Sides

Sauce Sides

Shredded Lettuce

$1.00

Diced Tomato

Onions

Jalapenos

Diced Serranos

Grilled Serranos

Cilantro

Bell Pepper Mix

$3.00

SINGLE COCKTAILS

Flaca Rita To Go

$3.00

Fresh lime, agave, splash of orange juice, and your choice of tequila.

Mexican Martini To Go

$4.00

Olive juice, fresh lime, lemon, premium orange liqueur, and your choice of tequila.

La Perfecta Rita To Go

$4.00

Fresh lime, lemon, orange, agave, premium orange liqueur, and your choice of tequila.

Tableside Rita To Go

$4.00

Fresh lime juice, agave, premium orange liqueur, and your choice of tequila.

Limonada Fresa Frozen To Go

$11.00Out of stock

Strawberry, lemon, basil, Deep Eddy lemon vodka, and 03 orange liqeuer.

Limonada De Fresa To Go

$11.00

Strawberry, lemon, basil, Deep Eddy lemon vodka, and 03 orange liqeuer.

Reg Classic Frozen Rita To Go

$8.50

Made with fresh citrus juices and El Jimador Reposado tequila.

Reg Classic Rocks Rita To Go

$8.50

Shaken and strained in-house and ready to go. Simply add ice and enjoy!

Cucumber Serrano Rita To Go

$10.50

Muddled cucumber, serrano peppers, lime juice, Corazon Blanco tequila, and O3 orange liqeuer.

Pina Jalapeno Rita To Go

$10.00

Dulce Vida pineapple jalapeno tequila, Ancho Reyes chile liquer, fresh lime, agave, and a chili salt rim.

Grapefruit Fresco Rita To Go

$10.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit tequila, fresh lemon juice, and Elderflower liqueur.

Spicy Pepino Martini To Go

$11.00

Muddled cucumber, serranos, lime juice, lemon, agave, El Jimador Blanco tequila, and 03 orange liqueur.

Mojito To Go

$9.00

Muddled mint, limes, Bacardi rum, and a splash of soda.

Tequila Saint To Go

$11.00

Fresh lemon and basil, Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, and Elderflower liqueur.

1/2 GALLON BEVERAGES

1/2 Gal Unsweet Tea

$6.00

1/2 Gal Sweet Tea

$6.00

1/2 Gal Frozen Margarita

$45.00

1/2 Gal Frozen Limonada de Fresa

$50.00

10 Enchiladas

Enchiladas with your choice of a filling and sauce, served with rice, beans, chile con queso, and plenty of chips and salsa!

10 Enchiladas

$55.00

10 Tacos

Tacos for 2, or add tacos to your enchiladas pack! 5 tacos of your Serranos fave, served with rice beans, queso and plenty of chips and salsa!

10 Tacos Grandes

$55.00

Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole

10 Tacos Locos

$55.00

Fire grilled mojo de ajo chicken thighs, sautéed onions, and pechuga sauce

10 Al Pastor Tacos

$55.00

Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa

10 Coliflor Pastor Tacos

10 Coliflor Pastor Tacos

$55.00

Achiote cauliflower, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa

1/2 GALLON BEVERAGES

1/2 Gal Frozen Margarita

$45.00

T-Shirts

La Sandia

La Sandia

$20.00

Wear your favorite summer margarita on a t-shirt while sitting on our patio with La Sandia Margarita!

El Campeon

El Campeon

$20.00

Celebrate Serranos' victories at the National Taco Championship with our El Campeon T-Shirt!

El "Clasico" Coche

El "Clasico" Coche

$20.00

Sport this classic '64 while enjoying our Clasico Enchiladas!

La Tortillera

La Tortillera

$20.00

Celebrate your love for our tortillas with La Tortillera T-Shirt! What's your fave, corn or flour?

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin, TX 78735

Directions

Gallery
Serranos image
Serranos image
Serranos image

