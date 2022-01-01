- Home
Serranos Southpark
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Popular Items
NA Beverages
1/2 Gallon Beverages
Antojitos / Appetizers
Rg Queso
Creamy blend of melted cheese and peppers
Lg Queso
Creamy blend of melted cheese and peppers
Rg Queso Perfecto
Queso, beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Lg Queso Perfecto
Queso, beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Rg Guacamole
Fresh avocados, onions, grape tomatoes, cilantro, and lime
Lg Guacamole
Fresh avocados, onions, grape tomatoes, cilantro, and lime
Pint Salsa
Take a Pint of our Fresh Serranos Salsa!
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Corn chips, refried beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein
1/2 Bean & Cheese Nachos
Corn chips, refried beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein
Black Bean Nachos
Corn chips, black beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein
1/2 Black Bean Nachos
Corn chips, black beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein
Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
1/2 Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
Stuffed Jalapenos
(4) Hand breaded and cheese stuffed fried jalapeños. Served with home-made ranch dressing
Shrimp Tejano Appetizer
(4) Jumbo shrimp, jack cheese, and serranos wrapped in bacon and grilled over mesquite. Served with pechuga sauce
Taco/Soup/Salad
Avocado Tacos
Fried avocados, cabbage, carrots, and salsa picosa
Al Pastor Tacos
Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa
Coliflor Pastor Tacos
Achiote cauliflower, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa
Tacos Grandes
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
Tacos Locos
Fire grilled mojo de ajo chicken thighs, sautéed onions, pechuga sauce, and pico de gallo
Chicken Fajita Tacos
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with smoky ranchero salsa
Beef Fajita Tacos
Mesquite grilled beef skirt steak, sautéed bell peppers and onions, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with smoky ranchero salsa
Combo Fajita Tacos
Mesquite grilled beef skirt steak and chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with smoky ranchero salsa
Tacos Tulum
Achiote braised pork, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, and fire roasted verde salsa
Shrimp Tacos
Sautéed shrimp, poblanos, carrots, and onions
Bean & Cheese Tacos
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and beef or chicken
Ensalada Verde
Sopa Tortilla
Chicken and vegetable soup, fresh avocado, corn tostadas, cilantro, and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice
Cup Tortilla Soup
Chicken and vegetable soup, fresh avocado, corn tostadas, cilantro, and jack cheese.
Mesquite Grilled Fajitas
Beef Fajita for 1
Premium outside skirt steak aged for at least 21 days, basted and seasoned in our signature spices
Chicken Fajita for 1
Borracho marinated fresh all natural chicken breast
Beef/Chicken Fajita for 1
Legendary premium beef skirt steak and borracho chicken
Parrilla Mix for 1
Locally made jalapeño sausage, beef and chicken fajitas
Veggie Fajita for 1
Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions
Pollo Loco Fajita for 1
Beef Fajita for 2
Premium outside skirt steak aged for at least 21 days, basted and seasoned in our signature spices
Chicken Fajita for 2
Borracho marinated fresh all natural chicken breast
Beef/Chicken Fajita for 2
Legendary premium beef skirt steak and borracho chicken
Parrilla Mix for 2
Locally made jalapeño sausage, beef and chicken fajitas
Veggie Fajita for 2
Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions
Pollo Loco Fajita for 2
Enchiladas/Tejano
Enchiladas Clasicos
Cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce
Mixto Enchiladas
Beef with chili con carne, chicken with fire roasted verde, and cheese with smoky ranchero
Beef Fajita Enchiladas
Mesquite grilled beef fajita, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Shrimp Enchiladas
Poblanos, carrots, onions, suiza sauce, jack cheese, and fresh avocado
Veggie Enchiladas
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, smoky ranchero sauce, and jack cheese
Combo Enchiladas
Combination of cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce
El Grande
Crispy beef taco, cheese enchiladas with chili con carne, guacamole, queso, Mexican rice, and beans
Burrito Con Queso
Fried beef and bean burrito topped with chile con queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican rice
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper with cheese, beef, or chicken, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Flautas
Corn tortillas with chicken, served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans
Chimichanga
“Fried Burrito” Beef or chicken, Mexican rice, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and beans
Emcie's Dinner
Cheese enchilada with chili con carne, crispy beef taco, queso, and guacamole
Especiales
Pollo Loco
Mesquite grilled mojo de ajo chicken thighs topped with our signature pechuga sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and beans
Pollo Perfecto
Mojo de ajo chicken thighs grilled over mesquite, topped with queso and fresh avocado. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Pollo Serranos
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Carnitas
Slow roasted achiote pork, fresh avocado, cilantro, and green onions. Served with fire roasted verde sauce, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and beans
Pescado De La Parilla
Wood grilled fresh wild-caught seasonal fish, chipotle crema, calabacita, and Pacifico rice
Pescado Veracruz
Fire grilled fresh wild-caught seasonal fish, smoky ranchero salsa, spinach, grape tomatoes, onions, and green olives. Served with a vegetable alambre and Pacifico rice
All Day Breakfast
Enchiladas con Huevos
Cheese or beef enchiladas with chili con carne topped with over easy eggs
Chorizo con Huevos
Mexican sausage and scrambled eggs topped with chile con queso
Migas
Scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and topped with cheese. Served with refried beans, breakfast potatoes, and homemade flour tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs on a corn tostada topped with smoky ranchero salsa
Seasonal Features
Desserts
Ninos
Sides
Tortillas
Side Queso
Side Guacamole
Pico De Gallo
Avocado
Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
Refried Beans
Charra Beans
Refried Black Beans
Black Beans
Mexican Rice
Pacifico Rice
1 Veg Alambre
Mesquite grilled squash, zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Mexican Street Corn
Fire roasted corn, chili mayo, red onions, and cotija cheese
Calabacita
Sautéed zucchini, squash, red onions, and grape tomatoes
2 Jalapeno Rellenos
Hand breaded and cheese stuffed fried jalapeños. Served with home-made ranch dressing
French Fries
Meat Sides
Sauce Sides
Shredded Lettuce
Diced Tomato
Onions
Jalapenos
Diced Serranos
Grilled Serranos
Cilantro
Bell Pepper Mix
SINGLE COCKTAILS
Flaca Rita To Go
Fresh lime, agave, splash of orange juice, and your choice of tequila.
Mexican Martini To Go
Olive juice, fresh lime, lemon, premium orange liqueur, and your choice of tequila.
La Perfecta Rita To Go
Fresh lime, lemon, orange, agave, premium orange liqueur, and your choice of tequila.
Tableside Rita To Go
Fresh lime juice, agave, premium orange liqueur, and your choice of tequila.
Limonada Fresa Frozen To Go
Strawberry, lemon, basil, Deep Eddy lemon vodka, and 03 orange liqeuer.
Limonada De Fresa To Go
Strawberry, lemon, basil, Deep Eddy lemon vodka, and 03 orange liqeuer.
Reg Classic Frozen Rita To Go
Made with fresh citrus juices and El Jimador Reposado tequila.
Reg Classic Rocks Rita To Go
Shaken and strained in-house and ready to go. Simply add ice and enjoy!
Cucumber Serrano Rita To Go
Muddled cucumber, serrano peppers, lime juice, Corazon Blanco tequila, and O3 orange liqeuer.
Pina Jalapeno Rita To Go
Dulce Vida pineapple jalapeno tequila, Ancho Reyes chile liquer, fresh lime, agave, and a chili salt rim.
Grapefruit Fresco Rita To Go
Dulce Vida Grapefruit tequila, fresh lemon juice, and Elderflower liqueur.
Spicy Pepino Martini To Go
Muddled cucumber, serranos, lime juice, lemon, agave, El Jimador Blanco tequila, and 03 orange liqueur.
Mojito To Go
Muddled mint, limes, Bacardi rum, and a splash of soda.
Tequila Saint To Go
Fresh lemon and basil, Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, and Elderflower liqueur.
1/2 GALLON BEVERAGES
T-Shirts
La Sandia
Wear your favorite summer margarita on a t-shirt while sitting on our patio with La Sandia Margarita!
El Campeon
Celebrate Serranos' victories at the National Taco Championship with our El Campeon T-Shirt!
El "Clasico" Coche
Sport this classic '64 while enjoying our Clasico Enchiladas!
La Tortillera
Celebrate your love for our tortillas with La Tortillera T-Shirt! What's your fave, corn or flour?
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78748