Serum Organic Juice Bar

505 Cerrillos Rd ste B101

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Order Again

Popular Items

PB Split
Queen Anne
Immunity (Dragon's Breath)

Smoothies

A list of our available organic smoothies. Please note: not all substitutions or modifications are available and will change the flavor and/or body of the smoothie. Thank you for your understanding

$11.75+

red cherries, banana, avocado, spinach, cacao, almond milk

$11.75+

Ohoris Organic Zia cold brew coffee, banana, almond butter, cacao, maca, almond milk

$11.75+

peanut butter, banana, honey, flax, cinnamon, oat, almond milk

$11.75+

fresh squeezed OJ, vanilla coconut milk yogurt, pineapple, oat, coconut milk

GO Carrot

$11.75+

carrot, pineapple, ginger juice, turmeric, goji, flax, coconut milk

$11.75+

acai, strawberry, dragon fruit, Santa Fe Honey Salon seasonal honey, flax coconut water, vanilla coconut milk yogurt

$11.75+

banana, pineapple, kale, mint, ginger juice, spirulina, coconut water

$11.75+

pineapple, banana, chia, blue spirulina, coconut milk, vanilla coconut milk yogurt

Juices

A list of our available organic juices

Cucumber Chill

$9.50+

cucumber, spinach, celery, fuji apple, ginger

$9.50+

red beet, granny smith apple, pineapple, ginger

Green Giant

$9.50+

cucumber, pineapple, mint, spinach, celery, kale, fuji apple

Kale Yeah!

$9.50+

cucumber, kale, parsley, celery, granny smith apple, lemon

A Cure For The Blues

$9.50+

blueberries, cucumber, granny smith apple, lemon, mint, ginger

$9.50+

carrot, coconut milk, turmeric, pineapple, lemon, cayenne

Squeeze The Day

$9.50+

orange juice, granny smith apple, pineapple, elderberry, lemon, ginger

$9.50+

Build your own juice: select up to 4 of the offered ingredients. Extra charge for additional ingredients

Shots

A list of our available organic shots. All shots are in 2oz bottles.
$6.00
$6.00

BOWLS

Acai pulp, banana, blueberry, fresh squeezed OJ
$14.00

A frozen base of banana, mango, pineapple, blue spirulina, coconut milk, vanilla coconut milk yogurt

$15.00

A delicious combination of all organic frozen acai, blueberries and banana, blended with fresh squeezed orange juice.

Taco Wars

TW Taco

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:45 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy organic juices, smoothies, and acai bowls!

Location

505 Cerrillos Rd ste B101, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Directions

