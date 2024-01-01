Serum Kitchen + Taphouse 142 E Market St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Scratch Kitchen + Craft Bar
Location
142 E Market St, West Chester, PA 19382
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Fire Nashville Hot Chicken - West Chester
No Reviews
126 East Gay Street West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Chester
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester - JACO West Chester
4.8 • 3,796
8 W Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurant
Four Dogs Tavern & Marshalton Inn
4.2 • 1,098
1300 West Strasburg Road West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurant
More near West Chester