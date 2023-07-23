Serva-teria
No reviews yet
1123 East 1st Street
Pratt, KS 67124
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Pancakes & More
Steak & Eggs
The Hash Stack
Kids Corner
Kids#1
Two dollar-size pancakes, 1 egg, 1 sausage patty or 1 slice of bacon
Kids#2
One egg, one sausage patty or one bacon, hashbrowns and one slice of toast
Kids#3
Grilled cheese sandwich with fries or tots
Kids#4
Corn dog with fries or tots
Kids#5
Two chicken strips with fries or tots
Kids#6
Hamburger with fries or tots
Beverages
Sandwiches
Lunch & Dinners
Salads & More
Sides
French Fries
Tots
Onion Rings
1/2 Hashbrowns
S/ Gravy
S/ 2 Eggs
S/ Veggie
S/ mashed potato
S/ 1/2 Sausage
Side of Sausage
S/ 1/2 Bacon
Side of Bacon
S/ Ham
S/ Polish
Chicken Leg
Chicken Thigh
Chicken Wing
Chicken Breast
Side Salad
Cake
S/ 1/2 Tst
strawberries "glazed"
Meat loaf
Fish
Roast beef
Hamburger Patty
Toast
Fruit
Breakfast
Eggs & Omelets
1 egg
1 Egg w/ bacon or sausage
1 egg w/ ham or polish
2 egg w/ ham or polish sausage
2 eggs
2 Eggs w/ bacon or sausage
3 Meat Omelet
Sausage, bacon and ham
4 eggs
Cheese Omelet
Denver Omelet
Ham, sausage, green peppers, onions & cheese
Omelet w/ bac,saus or ham
Spanish Omelet
Ham, green peppers, onions, jalapeños & cheese
Veggie Omelet
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers & cheese
Western Omelet
Ham, green peppers, onions & cheese
Sides
Biscuit
Gravy
Toast
English Muffin
Ham
Polish Sausage
Bacon
Sausage
1 Egg
Hashbrown
Hamburger Patty
Beans
2 Eggs
1 extra egg
Extra cheese
Corn tortillas
Flour tortillas
Beans
1/2 bacon
1 piece bacon
1/2 grits
Home fries
1/2 home fries
1/2 sausage patty
1/2 sausage links
1 sausage link
1/2 toast
1/2 hashbrowns
Specialties
Huevos Con Chorizo
2 scrambled eggs, mixed with Mexican sausage & cheese with toast
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs on corn tortillas covered with salsa and toast
Burrito
Ham, bacon, or sausage with 2 scrambled eggs, jalapeños, onions & cheese wrapped in a tortilla
Huevos a La Mexicana
2 scrambled eggs mixed with tomato, onion & jalapenos. Served with refried beans
Favorites
Half Order Biscuits & Gravy
Full Order Biscuits & Gravy
Old Time Favorite
1 egg, 1 cake & 2 slices of bacon or 1 sausage patty
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon or sausage with 1 egg & cheese on a biscuit or a muffin
"The Big Boy"
3 eggs, 2 slices of bacon, ham, sausage, hashbrowns & choice of toast or pancake
Home Baked Cinnamon Roll
Daily Special
Tuesday Special
Wednesday Special
Friday Special
Saturday special
Thursday Cheeseburger
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1123 East 1st Street, Pratt, KS 67124