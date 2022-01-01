Serve Restaurant
102 North Main St.
Franklin, VA 23851
Appetizers-
Sandwiches-
Serve Chicken Sandwich(Fried)
Filly
Chicken or Steak served with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms served with chips.
Double Decker BLT
Bankers Burger
Two 4 oz beef patties grilled on the flat top with bacon, onions, and Swiss cheese. Served with fancy sauce on grilled bread with chips. (Patty Melt).
1st & Main Burger
Two 1/4 lb. smashed patties on a bun, served with melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Duke's mayo. Served with chips.
Club Sandwich
Weekly Sandwich
BBQ Sandwich
Crab Cake Sandwich
Meatloaf Sandwich
Avocado Tuna BLT
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Salads
Bronco Beet Salad
Roasted mixed beets, spiced pecans, and feta cheese served with house balsamic dressing over a bed of mixed greens.
Country Caeser
Fancy Franklin
Nice bed of spring mix topped with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, carrots, radishes and red onions
Cobb
Mediterranean Salad
Fresh greens topped with Feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, picked peppers, and purple onion, served with house balsamic dressing.
Roxie's wrap
Weekly Salad
Salad with Loaded Potato
Sesame Ginger Salad
Sides / soups
Daily Bowl of soup
Daily cup of soup
Bowl of tomato 🍅
Cup of tomato
Sweet potato fries
Sauteed Spinach
Swt Pot Mash
Chips
SD Coleslaw
Pasta Salad
Fries
Hush puppy 🐶
Side Salad
Mac and Cheese
fruit seasonal
baked potato
Side Caeser
Side Bacon
Side Bronco
Side Mediterranean
Side cobb
Mashed Potato
Extra Piece Fish
Daily side
Beer cheese extra side
Buffalo Chix dip
Artichoke Dip
Extra knots
Steamed Broccoli
Brussels Side
Green Beans
FlatBreads-
CHEESUS
BIG BAD WOLF
BOYS IN BLUE BBQ
BLONDE FARMER
SERVE SUPREME
BYO
WEEKLY FLATBREAD
Stromboli Cheesus
Stromboli with chefs selection of 3 cheeses with house-made red sauce on the side.
Stromboli Blonde Farmer
Stromboli with mozzarella, spinach, caramelized onions, and bacon. Red sauce on the side.
Stromboli Foghorn Flavors
Stromboli with mozzarella, caramelized onions, and roasted chicken. SERVE'S Bbq sauce on the side.
Stromboli Main Street Maniac
Stromboli made with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, spinach, and black olives. Red sauce on the side.
Stromboli Val & Kas
Stromboli made with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage & black olives. Red sauce on the side.
Stromboli Big Bad Wolf
Stromboli made with mozzarella, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and roasted pork. Red sauce on the side.
Stromboli A1
Stromboli made with mozzarella, house roasted corned beef, fresh cabbage, with fancy sauce.
BYO Stromboli
Build your own Stromboli: red sauce, olive oil, or SERVE bbq sauce (all served on the side), mozzarella, and your choice of 3 toppings: pepperoni, sausage, roasted chicken, roasted pork, bacon, smoked brisket, mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, caramelized onions, black olives, and pickled peppers.
Weekly Stromboli
Calzone Cheesus
Calzone with chef selection of 3 cheeses. House-made red sauce on the side.
Calzone Foghorn Flavors
Calzone with mozzarella and ricotta, caramelized onions, and roasted chicken. SERVE'S Bbq sauce on the side.
Calzone Main Street Maniac
Calzone made with mozzarella and ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, spinach, and black olives. Red sauce on the side.
Calzone Blonde Farmer
Calzone with mozzarella and ricotta, spinach, caramelized onions, and bacon. Red sauce served on the side.
Calzone Big Bad Wolf
Calzone made with mozzarella and ricotta, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and roasted pork. Red sauce served on the side.
Calzone Val & Kas
Calzone made with mozzarella and ricotta, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage & black olives. Red sauce served on the side.
Calzone A1
Calzone made with mozzarella, house roasted corned beef, fresh cabbage, with fancy sauce.
BYO Calzone
Build your own Calzone: red sauce, olive oil, or SERVE bbq sauce (all served on the side), mozzarella and ricotta, and your choice of 3 toppings: pepperoni, sausage, roasted chicken, roasted pork, bacon, smoked brisket, mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, caramelized onions, black olives, and pickled peppers.
Weekly calzone
For Kids-
Kids Pizza
Served with one side of choice. Drink inlcuded.
Kid Cheeseburger
Served with one side of choice. Drink inlcuded.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Served with one side of choice. Drink inlcuded.
Kid Burger
Served with one side of choice. Drink inlcuded.
Kid Tenders
Served with one side of choice. Drink inlcuded.
Kid Mac n cheese bowl
Served with one side of choice. Drink inlcuded.
Kids Hotdog
Kid PBJ
Served with one side of choice. Drink included.
Kids Corn Dogs
Quesadillas
Sodas/Tea
Arnold Palmer
Coke zero
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger ale
Half/Half Tea
Mr Pibb
Orange soda
Root beer
Shirley Temple
Club Soda
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Tonic
Unsweetened Tea
Water
Gallon Tea Sweet
Gallon Tea Unsweetened
1/2 Gallon Sweet
1/2 Gallon Unsweetened
Lemonade
Coffee
Hot black tea
Green Tea
Ginger Beer
Kids Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
