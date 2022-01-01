Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Serve Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

102 North Main St.

Franklin, VA 23851

Popular Items

Filly
Cobb
Fries

Appetizers-

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Bone In Wings

$14.00+

Southern Cheese Fries

$10.00

Table Knots

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Dill Pickle Chips

$6.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.00

Blackened Tuna Bites

$14.00

Sandwiches-

Served with chips. Substitute another side for an additional $2 charge: Fries, Potato Salad, Pasta Salad, Side Salad, Mac & Cheese

Serve Chicken Sandwich(Fried)

$11.00

Filly

$13.00

Chicken or Steak served with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms served with chips.

Double Decker BLT

$12.00

Bankers Burger

$11.00

Two 4 oz beef patties grilled on the flat top with bacon, onions, and Swiss cheese. Served with fancy sauce on grilled bread with chips. (Patty Melt).

1st & Main Burger

$12.00

Two 1/4 lb. smashed patties on a bun, served with melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Duke's mayo. Served with chips.

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Weekly Sandwich

$11.00

BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.00

Avocado Tuna BLT

$14.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Salads

House-made Dressings: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Italian, Fancy, Apple Dressing, and Bacon Vinaigrette

Bronco Beet Salad

$11.00

Roasted mixed beets, spiced pecans, and feta cheese served with house balsamic dressing over a bed of mixed greens.

Country Caeser

$10.00

Fancy Franklin

$7.00

Nice bed of spring mix topped with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, carrots, radishes and red onions

Cobb

$12.00

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Fresh greens topped with Feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, picked peppers, and purple onion, served with house balsamic dressing.

Roxie's wrap

$10.00

Weekly Salad

$10.99

Salad with Loaded Potato

$11.00

Sesame Ginger Salad

$12.00

Sides / soups

Daily Bowl of soup

$6.00

Daily cup of soup

$4.00

Bowl of tomato 🍅

$6.00

Cup of tomato

$4.00

Sweet potato fries

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$2.00

Swt Pot Mash

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

SD Coleslaw

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Hush puppy 🐶

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

fruit seasonal

$2.00

baked potato

$2.00

Side Caeser

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Bronco

$3.00

Side Mediterranean

$3.00

Side cobb

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Extra Piece Fish

$4.00

Daily side

$4.00

Beer cheese extra side

$5.00

Buffalo Chix dip

$5.00

Artichoke Dip

$5.00

Extra knots

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Brussels Side

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

FlatBreads-

CHEESUS

$8.00

BIG BAD WOLF

$11.00

BOYS IN BLUE BBQ

$10.00

BLONDE FARMER

$10.00

SERVE SUPREME

$11.00

BYO

$10.00

WEEKLY FLATBREAD

$10.99Out of stock

Stromboli Cheesus

$12.00

Stromboli with chefs selection of 3 cheeses with house-made red sauce on the side.

Stromboli Blonde Farmer

$12.00

Stromboli with mozzarella, spinach, caramelized onions, and bacon. Red sauce on the side.

Stromboli Foghorn Flavors

$12.00

Stromboli with mozzarella, caramelized onions, and roasted chicken. SERVE'S Bbq sauce on the side.

Stromboli Main Street Maniac

$12.00

Stromboli made with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, spinach, and black olives. Red sauce on the side.

Stromboli Val & Kas

$12.00

Stromboli made with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage & black olives. Red sauce on the side.

Stromboli Big Bad Wolf

$12.00

Stromboli made with mozzarella, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and roasted pork. Red sauce on the side.

Stromboli A1

$12.00

Stromboli made with mozzarella, house roasted corned beef, fresh cabbage, with fancy sauce.

BYO Stromboli

$12.00

Build your own Stromboli: red sauce, olive oil, or SERVE bbq sauce (all served on the side), mozzarella, and your choice of 3 toppings: pepperoni, sausage, roasted chicken, roasted pork, bacon, smoked brisket, mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, caramelized onions, black olives, and pickled peppers.

Weekly Stromboli

$12.00

Calzone Cheesus

$12.00

Calzone with chef selection of 3 cheeses. House-made red sauce on the side.

Calzone Foghorn Flavors

$12.00

Calzone with mozzarella and ricotta, caramelized onions, and roasted chicken. SERVE'S Bbq sauce on the side.

Calzone Main Street Maniac

$12.00

Calzone made with mozzarella and ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, spinach, and black olives. Red sauce on the side.

Calzone Blonde Farmer

$12.00

Calzone with mozzarella and ricotta, spinach, caramelized onions, and bacon. Red sauce served on the side.

Calzone Big Bad Wolf

$12.00

Calzone made with mozzarella and ricotta, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and roasted pork. Red sauce served on the side.

Calzone Val & Kas

$12.00

Calzone made with mozzarella and ricotta, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage & black olives. Red sauce served on the side.

Calzone A1

$12.00

Calzone made with mozzarella, house roasted corned beef, fresh cabbage, with fancy sauce.

BYO Calzone

$12.00

Build your own Calzone: red sauce, olive oil, or SERVE bbq sauce (all served on the side), mozzarella and ricotta, and your choice of 3 toppings: pepperoni, sausage, roasted chicken, roasted pork, bacon, smoked brisket, mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, caramelized onions, black olives, and pickled peppers.

Weekly calzone

$13.00

For Kids-

Served with a choice of chips, fries, pasta salad, potato salad or mac & cheese. Drink included.

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Served with one side of choice. Drink inlcuded.

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Served with one side of choice. Drink inlcuded.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with one side of choice. Drink inlcuded.

Kid Burger

$6.00

Served with one side of choice. Drink inlcuded.

Kid Tenders

$8.00

Served with one side of choice. Drink inlcuded.

Kid Mac n cheese bowl

$4.00

Served with one side of choice. Drink inlcuded.

Kids Hotdog

$5.00

Kid PBJ

$5.00

Served with one side of choice. Drink included.

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.00

Quesadillas

The Garden Quesadilla

$10.00

The Cheesy

$8.00

The Philly Quesadilla

$12.00

BBQ Quesadilla

$10.00

Wraps

Roxie Wrap

$11.00

Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Green House Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Sodas/Tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke zero

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Half/Half Tea

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Orange soda

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Water

Gallon Tea Sweet

$8.00

Gallon Tea Unsweetened

$8.00

1/2 Gallon Sweet

$4.50

1/2 Gallon Unsweetened

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot black tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Juice/Other

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Kids Drinks

Kid Sprite

Kid Coke

Kid Cherry Coke

Kid OJ

Kid Lemonade

Kid Root Beer

Kid Fanta Orange

Kid Diet Coke

Kid Gingerale

Kid Melllow Yellow

Kid sweet tea

GIFT CERTIFICATES

Gift Certificate $5

$5.00

Gift Certificate $10

$10.00

Gift Certificate $15

$15.00

Gift Certificate $20

$20.00

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

Gift Certificate $30

$30.00

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00

Gift Certificate $60

$60.00

Gift Certificate $75

$75.00

Gift Certificate $100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

102 North Main St., Franklin, VA 23851

Directions

