Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Servia Financial District, Boston

98 Reviews

$$

126 State Street

Boston, MA 02109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MOUSSAKA

STARTERS

LOCAL OYSTERS

$24.00

CRAB CAKES

$22.00

TUNA TARTARE

$20.00

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$23.00

8

MEATBALLS

$17.00

CALAMARI

$20.00

ZUCCHINI BLOSSOMS

$22.00

3

SICILIAN ARANCINO

$17.00

CAPONATA

$16.00

LAMB CIGARS

$16.00

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$18.00

BRUSCHETTA

$17.00

FIGS & PROSCIUTTO

$18.00

SALADS

SAGANAKI & PEAR SALAD

$19.00

SHEPARD SALAD

$18.00

BURRATA

$22.00

GREEN GEM SALAD

$18.00

PASTA

House Baked Pita

$5.00

RICOTTA GNOCCHI w Truffle

$36.00

PEAR MASCARP RAVIOLONI

$34.00

TAGLIERINI OSETRA CAVIAR

$40.00

WILD BOARD PAPPARDELLE

$35.00

SEAFOOD LINGUINE

$38.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$25.00

ENTREES

CIOPPINO

$45.00

SEA BASS ACQUAPAZZA

$40.00

GRILLED LAMB CHOPS

$45.00

10oz PRIME FILET MIGNON

$48.00

8

Surf Lobster Tail

$25.00

ULTIMATE BURGER

$27.00

DUCK

$42.00

MOUSSAKA

$32.00

LAMB TAGINE

$42.00

9

VEGETABLE TAJINE

$36.00

ROASTED CHICKEN

$34.00

GRILLED VEGETABLES MOSAIC

$32.00Out of stock

ORGANIC SALMON

$34.00

SIDES

TRIPLE COOKED FRIED POTATOES

$14.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

FARROTTO Mushroom

$16.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$14.00

TO SHARE

MEDITERRANEAN SAMPLER

$52.00

GRILLED MIXED SKEWERS

$72.00

CHARCUTIES BOARD

$52.00

BRANZINO

$74.00Out of stock

PAELLA MIXTA

$65.00

CHEESE SELECTION

$17.00

BROCCOLI RABE PASTA

$49.00

Dinner

Fritta Misto

$26.00

Risotto Scampi

$39.00

Organic Swordfish

$40.00

Apple Tarte Tatin

$18.00

Pork Loin

$32.00

Razor Clams Mussels Clam Sautee

$32.00

Zucchini Halibut Special

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine - Breakfast, Quick Serve Lunch, Casual Dinner and All Day Meze Bar Menu

Website

Location

126 State Street, Boston, MA 02109

Directions

Gallery
Servia image
Servia image
Servia image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tiki Rock
orange starNo Reviews
2 Broad Street Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
The Boston Sail Loft
orange starNo Reviews
80 Atlantic Ave Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
65 Causeway Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
jm Curley's
orange star4.1 • 1,946
21 Temple Pl Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
The Tip Tap Room
orange star4.3 • 797
138 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Bacco Ristorante & Bar - Boston's Historic Northend
orange star4.3 • 1,031
107 Salem Street Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston