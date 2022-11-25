Italian
Servino Ristorante
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Established in 1978, on Ark Row in downtown Tiburon, by Angelo and Kathryn Servino, our family-owned restaurant consistently offers the highest quality in food, wine, and service. We take pride in serving only the freshest ingredients from local Marin County purveyors of vegetables, meat, and seafood. In 1999, the restaurant relocated to the present location on the gorgeous Tiburon waterfront. Conveniently located by the ferry, hosting breath-taking views of the San Francisco skyline, Angel Island, and the Belvedere Marina.
Location
1 Main Street, Tiburon, CA 94920
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Roma Antica Marina - 3242 Scott Street
No Reviews
3242 Scott Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurant