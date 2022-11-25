Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Servino Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

1 Main Street

Tiburon, CA 94920

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Established in 1978, on Ark Row in downtown Tiburon, by Angelo and Kathryn Servino, our family-owned restaurant consistently offers the highest quality in food, wine, and service. We take pride in serving only the freshest ingredients from local Marin County purveyors of vegetables, meat, and seafood. ​ In 1999, the restaurant relocated to the present location on the gorgeous Tiburon waterfront. Conveniently located by the ferry, hosting breath-taking views of the San Francisco skyline, Angel Island, and the Belvedere Marina.

1 Main Street, Tiburon, CA 94920

Directions

