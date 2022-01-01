Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicken & The Pig Food Truck

No reviews yet

145 South Main Street

Middleton, MA 01949

Popular Items

Waffle Fries
The Buffalo-
The All American-

Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwich

The Bird Is The Word-

$9.00

Fried Chicken, our house style sauce and Pickles on a grilled buttered brioche roll.

The All American-

$11.00

Fried Chicken, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, Kayem bacon and mayo on a grilled buttered brioche roll.

The J-Bird-

$11.00

Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, Kayem Bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a grilled buttered brioche roll.

The Vermont-

$11.00

Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Kayem Bacon, maple aoli, on a grilled buttered brioche roll.

The Buffalo-

$10.00

Fried Chicken, creamy blue cheese dressing, buffalo sauce on a grilled buttered brioche roll.

The Big Guy

$12.00

Fried Chicken, Waffle fries, Kayem Bacon, cheddar cheese and our house sauce & house ketchup on a grilled buttered brioche roll.

The Nashville Hot-

$11.00

Fried chicken, home made apple slaw, spicy house pickles and our Nashville hot style sauce. Served on a grilled brioche roll.

Chicken Strip Basket with Waffle Fries

$10.00

Chicken & The Pig

$11.00

Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Kayem Bacon, barbecue sauce, on a grilled buttered brioche roll

Hot Dogs

The Cat Dog-

$8.00

A grilled Kayem Quarter Pound Hot Dog grilled with brew pub style mustard, chopped bacon, onions served on a grilled buttered bun.

The Czar Dog-

$8.00

A grilled Kayem Quarter Pound Hot Dog wrapped in bacon and grilled and topped with a house made Russian slaw and served on a grilled buttered bun.

The House Dog

$8.00

A grilled Kayem Quarter Pound Hot Dog grilled with brew pub style mustard, chopped bacon, melted Jack and Cheddar cheeses served on a grilled buttered bun.

Plain Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kiddy Chicken Strip Basket-

$7.00

Hand breaded chicken strips and waffle fries. Served with a house sweet dipping sauce.

Kiddy Hot Dog and Waffle Fries-

$6.00

a grilled hot dog and waffle fries. Served on a grilled buttered hot dog bun.

Sides

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Pickle Boat-spicy

$3.00

Our boat of our house made pickles either garlic dill or spicy garlic dill

Pickle Boat-dill

$3.00

Truffle Parmesan Waffle Fries-

$7.00

Our Waffle Fries served with fresh rosemary, parmesan cheese and truffle oil.

Drinks

Dasani H2O

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Minute Made Lemonade

$2.00

Honest Half and Half Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwiches, Gourmet Hot Dogs, Bacon, & Truffle Waffle Fries. Come Hungry!

Location

145 South Main Street, Middleton, MA 01949

