Sesame Gourmet
2975 Washington Road
Mc Murray, PA 15317
Full Menu 晚餐
Appetizers 头台
- PK Egg Roll 肉卷$3.50
- CK Egg Roll 鸡卷$3.50
1 piece. Pork, chicken
- Veg Spring Roll 素卷$3.50
1 piece. Veggie, shrimp
- SH Spring Roll 虾卷$3.50
- Sesame Noodles 凉面$7.00
- Crab Rangoon 炸蟹脚$8.00
6 pieces. Cream cheese, crab stick, celery, scallion
- Crispy Tofu 椒盐豆腐$8.00
Salt & pepper
- Crispy Calamar i炸鱿鱼$11.00
Salt, pepper, ginger, and garlic
- CK Skewer 鸡串$8.00
3 pieces
- BF Skewer 牛串$9.00
3 pieces
- PK F Dumplings 肉锅贴$9.50
6 pieces
- PK S Dumpling 肉水饺$9.50
- Vege F Dumpling 素锅贴$9.50
- Vege S Dumpling 素水饺$9.50
- SH F Dumpling 虾锅贴$10.50
- SH S Dumpling 虾水饺$10.50
- Coconut SH 椰子虾$9.00
4 pieces
- CK Lettuce Wrap 鸡松$11.00
- SH Lettuce Wrap 虾松$12.00
- BBQ RIBS 烤排骨$12.00
4 pieces
- Appetizer Sampler 宝宝盘$21.00
Egg rolls, barbecued spareribs, coconut shrimp, crab rangoons, and chicken skewer
- Edamame 毛豆$5.50
Soy beans
Soup & Salad 汤&沙拉
- Wonton Soup(S) 小混沌汤$3.95
- Egg Drop Soup(S) 小蛋花汤$3.95
- Hot & Sour Soup(S) 小酸辣汤$3.95
- House Salad沙拉$6.00
Ginger dressing
- Avocado Salad$8.00
- Wonton Soup(L) 大混沌汤$7.50
- Egg Drop Soup(L) 大蛋花汤$7.50
- Hot & Sour Soup(L) 大酸辣汤$7.50
- VEG Bean curd Soup (qt)什菜豆腐汤$10.00
- CK Corn Soup (qt)玉米汤$11.00
- Seafood Soup海鲜汤$12.00
For two
- Seafood Hot & Sour Soup海鲜酸辣汤$12.00
For two
Chef's Specials
- Lemon CK 柠檬鸡$18.00
Crispy-fried chicken breast sliced and served with lemon sauce
- Tso's CK 左鸡$18.00
This remarkable dish was originally created for general tso during the Ching dynasty. Marinated chicken quickly fried until crispy, sautéed with scorched dry hot peppers in our exotic tangy sauce
- Tso's SH 左虾$21.00
Jumbo shrimp marinated and quickly fried until crispy, sautéed with scorched hot peppers and vegetables in our exotic tangy sauce
- Amazing CK 脆皮鸡$18.00
Strips of chicken breast dipped in a light batter and lightly fried to a crispy perfection, accompanied with a delicious tangy sauce
- Amazing Duo 脆两样$21.00
Strips of chicken breast and shrimp dipped in a light batter and lightly fried to a crispy perfection, the tangy delicious sauce is a perfect accompaniment
- Capital CK 长沙鸡$18.00
Strips of chicken breast dipped in a light batter and quick-fried to crispy perfection, sautéed with vegetables in a delicate brown sauce
- Volcano CK 火山鸡$18.00
Strips of chicken breast dipped in light batter and lightly fried, pineapple, red and green bell peppers, sautéed with wine sauce
- Sesame CK 芝麻鸡$18.00
Marinated chicken quick-fried until crispy and sautéed with our spicy sesame sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds and garnished with fried bean noodles
- Sesame BF 芝麻牛$21.00
Marinated strips of beef quick-fried until crispy and sautéed with our spicy sesame sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds, and garnished with fried bean noodles
- Sesame SH 芝麻虾$21.00
Jumbo shrimp lightly fried and seasoned with a spicy hot sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds, and is sure to appeal to your palate
- Velvet CK 芙蓉鸡$18.00
Snow pea pods, mushrooms, broccoli florets, red pepper, baby corn and egg whites in a delicate white sauce
- Velvet SH 芙蓉虾$21.00
Snow pea pods, mushrooms, broccoli florets, red pepper, baby corn, and egg whites in a delicate white sauce
- Orange CK 陈皮鸡$18.00
Quick-fried strips of chicken breast, marinated beef expertly seared, or jumbo shrimp lightly fried, cooked with vegetables, orange peel, and enhanced by a tangy, spicy brown sauce
- Orange BF 陈皮牛$21.00
- Orange SH 陈皮虾$21.00
- Walnut CK 核桃鸡$18.00
Quick-fried strips of chicken breast sautéed with our delicate brown sauce, sprinkled with honey-glazed walnuts on top
- Walnut SH 核桃虾$21.00
Jumbo shrimp lightly fried until crispy, sautéed with vegetables and our special tangy sauce and sprinkled with honey-glazed walnuts on top
- Ginger CK 姜汁鸡$18.00
- Ginger SH 姜汁虾$21.00
- Chengdu CK 成都鸡$18.00
Quick-fried diced chicken, hot peppers, scallion, ginger, garlic and cumin
- Salt & Pepper SH干烹虾$21.00
Jumbo shrimp lightly fried, sautéed with salt, pepper, garlic, and ginger
- SH Grand Marnier美乃滋虾$21.00
Jumbo shrimp lightly batter fried, sautéed in a citrus mayonnaise sauce
- Bride Groom牛郎织女$21.00
Strips of beef and chicken gently fried and sautéed with baby corn, snow pea pods, red and green bell peppers in the chef's special sauce
- Double Delight喜相逢$21.00
Shrimp and chicken breast sautéed with vegetables in a rich brown sauce
- Triple Delight炒三鲜$22.00
A perfect blend of shrimp, beef, and chicken sautéed with vegetables in our special brown sauce
- Spicy Scallops and SH麻辣双味$26.00
Shrimp and sea scallops sautéed with a colorful array of vegetables in our chef's special tangy, spicy brown sauce
- Spicy Trio川三鲜$26.00
Shrimp, sea scallops, and chicken breast sautéed with fresh vegetables in our chef's special spicy sauce
- Happy Family全家福$26.00
Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, beef, chicken, and roast pork sautéed with special brown sauce
- Seafood Supreme 海鲜大汇$26.00
For seafood lovers: jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, and fish sautéed with chinese vegetables in our chef's special white wine sauce
- Crispy Duck 香酥鸭$27.00
Half of a duck pre-seasoned, marinated and steamed, then fried until crispy
- Half Peking Duck北京鸭半$30.00
The crowning glory of chinese cuisine, served with pancakes, cucumber, and hoisin sauce. Available daily without prior notice
- Whole Peking Duck北京鸭全$58.00
The crowning glory of chinese cuisine, served with pancakes, cucumber, and hoisin sauce. Available daily without prior notice
Vegetables 蔬菜
- Moo Shi Vege 素木须$16.00
Cabbage, mushrooms, egg, scallions, bamboo shoots served with 4 pancakes
- Buddhist Delight素什锦$16.00
Mixed vegetables with white sauce, brown sauce, or garlic sauce
- Bean Curd, Family Style 家常豆腐$16.00
Fried tofu, snow peas, mushrooms, and carrots
- Dry-Sautéed String Bean干煸四季豆$16.00
Dry-sautéed or spicy brown sauce
- Broc W/ Garlic 魚香芥藍$16.00
- General Tso's Bean Curd左豆腐$16.00
Fried tofu sautéed with scorched hot peppers in our exotic tangy sauce
- Ma Pao Tofu麻婆豆腐$16.00
peas, carrots, mushrooms, spicy brown sauce
- Eggplant Garlic Sauce鱼香茄子$16.00
eggplants with spicy garlic sauce
- Ma La String beans麻辣四季豆$16.00
- Eggplant and Fried Tofu in Thai Basil Sauce九层塔茄$18.00
fried tofu with basil and eggplant in the Thai sauce
Pork肉
- Moo shi PK 木须肉$17.00
- PK Vege 什锦肉$17.00
Pork with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots stir fry in the brown sauce
- PK Asparagus 芦笋肉$18.00
with asparagus in the brown sauce
- PK chop suey 肉杂碎$17.00
napa, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, snow peas, baby corn
- PK Chow Mein肉炒面$17.00
cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, celery, onion with crispy noodle on the side
- Kung Pao PK 宫保肉$17.00
celery, mushrooms, peanuts in the spicy brown sauce
- PK Garlic 鱼香肉$17.00
broccoli, celery, water chestnuts, carrots, onions, mushrooms, spicy brown sauce
- Sichuan PK 麻辣肉$17.00
- Hunan PK 湖南肉$17.00
green pepper, mushroom, carrots, baby corn, broccoli in the spicy brown sauce
Poultry鸡
- Moo Shi CK 木须鸡$17.00
Cabbage, mushrooms, egg, scallions, bamboo shoots served with 4 pancakes
- CK Vege 什菜鸡$17.00
broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots
- CK Broc 芥蓝鸡$17.00
with Broccoli in the choice of sauce
- Sweet & Sour CK 甜酸鸡$17.00
onion green pepper, carrots, pineapple with sweet and sour sauce
- CK String Beans 四季豆鸡$17.00
string beans in the brown sauce
- CK black bean sauce 豆豉鸡$17.00
- CK Asparagus 芦笋鸡$18.00
- CK Snow Peas 雪豆鸡$18.00
Chicken with Snow peas, mushrooms, and Red Bell Pepper in the sauce of your choice
- CK Cashew 腰果鸡$17.00
green pepper, carrots, mushrooms and cashews in the brown sauce
- Kung Pao CK 宫保鸡$17.00
celery, mushrooms, peanuts in the spicy brown sauce
- CK Garlic 鱼香鸡$17.00
broccoli, celery, water chestnuts, carrots, onions, mushrooms, spicy brown sauce
- Hunan CK 湖南鸡$17.00
green pepper, mushroom, carrots, baby corn, broccoli in the spicy brown sauce
- Sichuan CK 麻辣鸡$17.00
zucchini, water chestnuts, mushrooms, baby corn, red pepper in the SPICY (ma-la) sauce
- Mongolian CK 蒙古鸡$17.00
with green onion, bamboo shoots, in the SPICY paste
- CK Eggplant茄子鸡$17.00
with eggplant in the SPICE garlic sauce
- CK Chop Suey 鸡杂碎$17.00
- CK Chow Mein 鸡炒面$17.00
Beef牛
- Moo Shi BF 木须牛$20.00
Cabbage, mushrooms, egg, scallions, bamboo shoots served with 4 pancakes
- BF Vege 什菜牛$20.00
broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots
- BF Broc 芥蓝牛$20.00
with Broccoli in the brown sauce
- BF String Beans 四季豆牛$20.00
string beans in the brown sauce
- BF G Pepper 青椒牛$20.00
- Kung Pao BF 宫保牛$20.00
celery, mushrooms, peanuts in the spicy brown sauce
- BF Garlic 鱼香牛$20.00
broccoli, celery, water chestnuts, carrots, onions, mushrooms, spicy brown sauce
- Hunan BF 湖南牛$20.00
green pepper, mushroom, carrots, baby corn, broccoli in the spicy brown sauce
- Sichuan BF 麻辣牛$20.00
zucchini, water chestnuts, mushrooms, baby corn, red pepper in the SPICY (ma-la) sauce
- Mongolian BF 蒙古牛$20.00
with green onion, bamboo shoots, in the SPICY paste
- BF Eggplant茄牛$20.00
with eggplant in the SPICE garlic sauce
- BF chow Mein 牛炒面$20.00
- BF chop suey 牛杂碎$20.00
- BF Asparagus 芦笋牛$21.00
- BF Snow peas 雪豆牛$21.00
BEEF with Snow Peas, Red Bell Pepper and Mushroom in the brown sauce.
Seafood虾
- Moo Shi SH 木须虾$20.00
Cabbage, mushrooms, egg, scallions, bamboo shoots served with 4 pancakes
- SH Vege 什菜虾$20.00
broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots
- SH Broc 芥蓝虾$20.00
with Broccoli in the choice of sauce
- Sweet & Sour SH 甜酸虾$20.00
onion green pepper, carrots, pineapple with sweet and sour sauce
- SH String Beans 四季豆虾$20.00
string beans in the brown sauce
- SH Cashew 腰果虾$20.00
green pepper, carrots, mushrooms and cashews in the brown sauce
- SH Lobster Sauce 虾龙糊$20.00
- SH Asparagus 芦笋虾$21.00
- SH Snow peas 雪豆虾$21.00
Shrimp with Snow peas, Mushrooms and Red Bell Pepper in the sauce of your choice.
- Hunan SH 湖南虾$20.00
green pepper, mushroom, carrots, baby corn, broccoli in the spicy brown sauce
- Kung Pao SH 宫保虾$20.00
celery, mushrooms, peanuts in the spicy brown sauce
- Mongolian SH 蒙古虾$20.00
with green onion, bamboo shoots, in the SPICY paste
- SH Eggplant 茄虾$20.00
with eggplant in the SPICE garlic sauce
- SH Garlic鱼香虾$20.00
broccoli, celery, water chestnuts, carrots, onions, mushrooms, spicy brown sauce
- Sichuan SH 四川虾$20.00
zucchini, water chestnuts, mushrooms, baby corn, red pepper in the SPICY (ma-la) sauce
- SH Chow Mein 虾炒面$20.00
- SH Chop Suey 虾杂碎$20.00
Lighter Fare水煮
- Steam Mixed Veg**水素什锦$16.00
broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots
- Steam Broc**水芥蓝$16.00
- Steam CK and broc** 水芥鸡$17.00
- Steam CK Vege **水什鸡$17.00
- Steam SH Broc **水芥虾$20.00
- Steam SH N' Veg **水什虾$20.00
- Steam Double Delight**水喜相逢$21.00
Shrimp and chicken with zucchini, mushrooms, baby corn, water chestnuts and red bell peppers
Fried Rice / Noodles 炒饭/捞面
- VEG F Rice 素炒饭$14.00
- CK F Rice 鸡炒饭$14.00
- PK F Rice 肉炒饭$14.00
- BBQ PK F Rice 叉烧炒饭$14.00
- BF F Rice 牛炒饭$15.00
- SH F Rice 虾炒饭$15.00
- Comb F Rice 什锦炒饭$15.00
- Plain Lo Mein 清捞$12.00
- VEG Lo Mein 素捞$15.00
- CK Lo Mein 鸡捞$15.00
- PK Lo Mein 肉捞$15.00
- BBQ PK Lo Mein 叉烧捞$15.00
- BF Lo Mein 牛捞$16.00
- SH Lo Mein 虾捞$16.00
- Comb Lo Mein 什捞$16.00
- Singapore Rice Noodles 新加坡米粉$18.00
Shrimp, chicken, pork, and vegetables in yellow curry sauce
A Taste of Thai 泰国菜
- VEG Kiew Wan 素綠咖喱$18.00
String beans, jalapeno peppers, eggplant, basil and kaffir lime leaves cooked in a blend of spicy green curry, and coconut milk and TOFU
- VEG Gang Deng 素紅咖喱$18.00
Red and green peppers, onions, celery, basil, and chili peppers cooked in a blend of red curry, coconut milk and TOFU
- VEG Mussaman 素馬來$18.00
Onions, pineapple, string beans, and potatoes cooked in a blend of southern thai, tangy-flavored curry with coconut flavor, crushed peanuts, and tamarind (a sour exotic fruit flavor) with TOFU
- VEG Panang 素檳城$18.00
Asparagus, onions, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes cooked in a rich, creamy thai curry, then garnished with crushed peanuts and basil with TOFU
- VEG Thai Basil 素九層塔$18.00
Red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and thai basil with TOFU
- CK Kiew Wan 雞綠咖喱$18.00
String beans, jalapeno peppers, eggplant, basil and kaffir lime leaves cooked in a blend of spicy green curry, and coconut milk
- CK Gang Deng 雞紅咖喱$18.00
Red and green peppers, onions, celery, basil, and chili peppers cooked in a blend of red curry, coconut milk
- CK Mussaman 雞馬來$18.00
Onions, pineapple, string beans, and potatoes cooked in a blend of southern thai, tangy-flavored curry with coconut flavor, crushed peanuts, and tamarind (a sour exotic fruit flavor)
- CK Panang 雞檳城$18.00
Asparagus, onions, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes cooked in a rich, creamy thai curry, then garnished with crushed peanuts and basil
- CK Thai Basil 雞九層塔$18.00
Red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and thai basil
- BF Kiew Wan 牛綠咖喱$20.00
String beans, jalapeno peppers, eggplant, basil and kaffir lime leaves cooked in a blend of spicy green curry, and coconut milk
- BF Gang Deng 牛紅咖喱$20.00
Red and green peppers, onions, celery, basil, and chili peppers cooked in a blend of red curry, coconut milk
- BF Mussaman 牛馬來$20.00
Onions, pineapple, string beans, and potatoes cooked in a blend of southern thai, tangy-flavored curry with coconut flavor, crushed peanuts, and tamarind (a sour exotic fruit flavor)
- BF Panang 牛檳城$20.00
Asparagus, onions, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes cooked in a rich, creamy thai curry, then garnished with crushed peanuts and basil
- BF Thai Basil 牛九層塔$20.00
Red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and thai basil
- SH Kiew Wan 虾綠咖喱$20.00
String beans, jalapeno peppers, eggplant, basil and kaffir lime leaves cooked in a blend of spicy green curry, and coconut milk
- SH Gang Deng 虾紅咖喱$20.00
- SH Mussaman 虾馬來$20.00
Onions, pineapple, string beans, and potatoes cooked in a blend of southern thai, tangy-flavored curry with coconut flavor, crushed peanuts, and tamarind (a sour exotic fruit flavor)
- SH Panang 虾檳城$20.00
Asparagus, onions, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes cooked in a rich, creamy thai curry, then garnished with crushed peanuts and basil
- SH Thai Basil 虾九層塔$20.00
Red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and thai basil
- VEG Pad Thai素泰面$17.00
The most famous dish in thai cuisine. Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, celery, napa cabbage, carrots, and peanuts in a tangy and mild spicy exotic tamarind sauce with TOFU
- CK Pad Thai 雞泰面$17.00
The most famous dish in thai cuisine. Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, celery, napa cabbage, carrots, and peanuts in a tangy and mild spicy exotic tamarind sauce
- BF Pad Thai牛泰面$18.00
The most famous dish in thai cuisine. Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, celery, napa cabbage, carrots, and peanuts in a tangy and mild spicy exotic tamarind sauce
- SH Pad Thai 虾泰面$18.00
The most famous dish in thai cuisine. Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, celery, napa cabbage, carrots, and peanuts in a tangy and mild spicy exotic tamarind sauce
- Eggplant W Fried Tofu Thai Basil Sauce 九层塔豆腐$18.00
Side Orders/KIDs
- Steamed Mixed VEG(s) 小素什$9.00
- Steamed Broc(s) 小芥兰$9.00
- String Bean(s) 小四季豆$9.00
- Steam baby corn(s) 小玉米$9.00
- Cup sauce 多碗汁$2.75
- CK and Broc(K) 孩芥鸡$9.00
- CK Finger(K) 孩鸡柳$9.00
- CK w Corn(K) 孩玉米鸡$9.00
- Eel sauce$1.50
- spicy mayo 辣美乃滋$1.50
- Fresh Duck sauce 鮮蘇梅醬$0.50
- Fresh Mustard 芥末醬$0.50
- Hot pepper oil 辣油$0.50
- Ginger$1.00
- Wasabi
- Fortune cookie 千語餅$0.10
- plasticware 刀叉
- Plates 盤子
Sushi Menu
Appetizers
- Edamame$5.50
- House Salad$6.00
Ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Kani Salad$8.00
Crab stick, cucumber, tempura crunch and fish roe with spicy aioli dressing
- Avocado Salad$8.00
With our famous homemade ginger dressing
- Sushi Appetizer$10.00
4 pieces. Tuna, salmon, shrimp, white fish
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$13.00
Yellowtail, jalapeno, sriracha, ponzu sauce
- Ahi Tuna Pistachio$13.00
Seared blackened ahi tuna served with crushed pistachio, cashew nut, cucumber, and special sauce
- Sashimi Appetizer$13.00
6 pieces. Tuna, salmon, white fish
Sushi
Sashimi
Maki Roll
- Asparagus Roll$5.00
- Avocado Roll$5.00
- Boston Roll$7.00
Shrimp, avocado and cucumber
- California Roll$6.00
- Spicy California roll$7.00
- Chicken Tempura Roll$8.00
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$9.00
- Eel Cucumber Roll$9.00
- Garden Roll$7.00
- Philly Roll$8.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
- Shrimp Avocado Roll$7.00
- Shrimp Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
- Spicy White Fish$8.00
- Spicy salmon$8.00
- Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$8.00
- Salmon Roll$7.00
- Sweet Potato Roll$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Available as salmon, yellowtail, or white fish
- Tuna Avocado Roll$8.00
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$8.00
- Tuna Roll$7.00
- Spicy yellowtail$8.00
- Yellowtail Avocado Roll$8.00
- Yellowtail Cucumber Roll$8.00
- Yellowtail Roll$7.00
Signature Maki Roll
- Spider Roll$13.00
Crispy soft shell crab with cucumber, avocado and tobiko
- Mango Roll$13.00
Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, mango, soy wrap
- Pgh Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
- Kyoto Roll$14.00
Salmon, tuna, white fish, avocado and soy wrap
- Golden Gate Roll$14.00
Spicy California roll topped with shrimp and avocado
- Dragon Roll$14.00
Eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
- Crazy Tuna Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna and asparagus topped with seared ahi tuna, avocado and tobiko
- Beauty Alaska Roll$14.00
Spicy salmon and asparagus topped with salmon, avocado and tobiko
- Volcano Roll$14.00
Smoked salmon, asparagus and cream cheese topped with baked spicy salmon
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
Crab stick, avocado and cucumber topped with variety of fish
- Heaven Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with spicy tuna and sweet wasabi puree
- Napoleon Roll$15.00
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, crab stick, tamago and avocado layered with soy crepe
- Dynamite Yellowtail Roll$16.00
Spicy crab stick, asparagus, avocado topped with yellowtail jalapeno and sriracha
- Rock N Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura roll with eel and avocado on top
- Geisha Roll$17.00
Tuna, salmon, white fish, asparagus and cream cheese
- Lobster Roll$18.00
6 pieces. Lobster tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado topped with red tobiko
