Sesh

review star

No reviews yet

2221 4th St N

St. Petersburg, FL 33704

Lunch/Dinner

Hot Apps

Nachos

$15.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Wings

$13.00

Chips n Dips

$11.00

Gator Chomps

$16.00

Sesh Oysters

$18.00

Scallop Mac n Cheese

$15.00

Bacon Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Falafel App

$8.00

GF Boneless Wings

$13.00Out of stock

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

Cold Apps

Virginia Oysters

$19.00

Scallop Ceviche

$14.00

Steak Tartare

$17.00

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Hummus

$9.00

Greens

Wedge

$9.00

Clubhouse

$13.00

Panzanella

$13.00

Un-beet-lievable

$15.00

Hand Helds

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

808 Club

$18.00

Gator Po Boy

$19.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Falafel Sandwich

$12.00

Buff Chicken

$16.00

The Burgs

Single Smash

$8.00

Double Smash

$11.00

Triple Smash

$13.00

Jelly Donut

$15.00

Signatures

Ribeye

$34.00

Pac A Bowl

Saltwater Sesh

Danish Ribs Full Rack

$26.00

Lil Gobblins

Kid Chicken

$9.00

Kid Tendies

$8.00Out of stock

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Smash

$8.00

Night Caps

Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Brunch

Shake it Off

Sesh Oysters

$18.00

Falafel App

$8.00

Virginia Oysters

$19.00

Scallop Ceviche

$14.00

Hummus

$9.00

Brunch Greens

Wedge

$9.00

Panzanella

$13.00

Un-beet-lievable

$15.00

Clubhouse

$13.00

Bad & Boujie

Everything Bagel

$22.00

Snapper Benedict

$28.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

Nah-Vocado Toast

$16.00

Brunchwich

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$12.00

Jelly Donut

$15.00

Egon Spengler

$18.00

Hangover

$18.00

Falafel Sandwich

$12.00

Lil Gobblins

Kid Chicken

$9.00

Kid Tendies

$8.00Out of stock

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Smash

$8.00

Night Caps

Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bottomless MImosa

$18.00

Bottomless Frose

$18.00

N/A Beverage

NA Bev

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Aqua Pana Still

$5.00

San Pelegrino

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids OJ

$1.50

Red Bull

$4.50

SF Red Bull

$4.50

Bar

Liquor

Titos

$8.00

Absolute Vanilla

$8.00

Old St Pete

$9.00

Crystal Head Onyx

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Crystal Head Aurora

$11.00

DBLTitos

$16.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$16.00

DBL Old St Pete

$18.00

DBL Crystal Head Onyx

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Crystal Head Aurora

$22.00

Bombay

$9.00

Old St Pete Tropical

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

McQueen

$10.00

McQueen UV

$10.00

DBL Bombay

$18.00

DBL Old St Pete Tropical

$18.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

DBL McQueen

$20.00

DBL McQueen UV

$20.00

Wicked Dolphin

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Old St Pete Spiced

$9.00

Goslings Black

$9.00

Bambu

$10.00

Kracken

$10.00

Papas Dark

$11.00

Bambu XO

$14.00

DBL Wicked Dolphin

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Old St Pete Spiced

$18.00

DBL Goslings Black

$18.00

DBL Bambu

$20.00

DBL Papas Dark

$22.00

DBL Bambu XO

$28.00

El Tequileno

$8.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$9.00

El Tosoro Reposado

$10.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$12.00

El Tesoro XO

$35.00

Diamante Blanco

$9.00

Diamante Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Ilegal Mexcal Repo

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$39.00

DBL El Tequileno

$16.00

DBL El Tesoro Blanco

$18.00

DBL El Tesoro Repo

$20.00

DBL El Tesoro Anejo

$24.00

DBL El Tesoro XO

$70.00

DBL Diamante Blanco

$18.00

DBL Diamante Reposado

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$22.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$26.00

DBL Ilegal Mezcal Repo

$26.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$78.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Screwball

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Old St Pete Sunshine

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Rabbit Hole Rye Boxer

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Rabbit Hole Bbn Heigold

$13.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$17.00

DBL Bulleit

$18.00

DBL Screwball

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$20.00

DBL Old St Pete Sunshine

$20.00

DBL Crown Royal

$22.00

DBL Crown Apple

$22.00

DBL Knob Creek

$22.00

DBL Rabbit Hole Rye Boxer

$22.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$22.00

DBL Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$24.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$24.00

DBL Rabbit Hole Bbn Heigold

$26.00

DBL Jefferson's Ocean

$34.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Green

$28.00

Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Creme de Cassis

$8.00

Mr. Black

$9.00

MIdori

$9.00

Hypnotic

$9.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Rumplemintz

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Absinthe

$11.00

DBL Dry Vermouth

$16.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$16.00

DBL Cointreau

$16.00

DBL Creme de Cassis

$16.00

DBL Mr Black

$18.00

DBL Midori

$18.00

DBL Hypnotic

$18.00

DBL Amaretto

$18.00

DBL Aperol

$20.00

DBL Jagermeister

$20.00

DBL Kahlua

$20.00

DBL Rumplemintz

$20.00

DBL Bailys Irish Cream

$20.00

DBL Campari

$22.00

DBL Frangelico

$22.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$22.00

DBL Absinthe

$22.00

Cocktails

Ghosted

$11.00

Fantasma

$13.00

Incubus

$14.00

Succubus

$15.00

The Haunting

$14.00

Mezzy-morphosis

$14.00

Ectoplasm

$12.00

Boo-ze

$16.00

The Evil Eye

$12.00

Jinn n Juice

$12.00

Banshee

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Hemmingway Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Vodka Gimlet

$11.00

Gin Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Top Shelf LIT

$13.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$11.00

Gin Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$10.00Out of stock

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Beer

Belgian Dubbel

$7.00

Blue Raspberry Seltzer

$5.50

Brick & Mortar Blonde

$6.50

Coconut Cider

$6.50

Coffee Stout

$7.00

English Mild

$6.00

Green Ghost Pale Ale

$6.50

Hazy Pale Ale brewed with Grungeist (green ghost) hops. Strong notes of peach, passionfruit, and apricot. IBU: 20 ABV: 5%

Haunted Hazy - New Zealand ipa

$8.00

Hazy Double IPA

$8.00

Key Lime Cider

$6.50

Kocolypso

$6.50

Kraken Kolsh

$5.50

Cold fermented German ale that is light, hop-accentuated, and refreshing.

Mango Peppercorn Blond

$7.00

Mexican Lager

$6.50

Munich Dunkel Lager

$6.50Out of stock

Pathfinder Porter

$6.50

Complex chocolate, coffee, and roasted flavor from 6 malts. Fermented with English ale yeast. Named after Earl Gresh's racing boats

Peanut Butter Stout

$8.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

Tropical Sangria

$7.00

West Coast IPA

$8.00

Green Ghost Pale Ale

$6.50

Beer Flight (6)

$15.00Out of stock

Wine

House Cab GLS

$6.00

House Merlot GLS

$6.00

House Pinot Noir GLS

$6.00

Hahn Pinot Noir GLS

$7.00

Montes Pinot Noir GLS

$9.00

Inscription Pinot Noir GLS

$10.00

Trivento Malbec GLS

$7.00

Castello Chianti GLS

$7.00

Ryder Estate Merlot GLS

$7.00

Cline Zinfandel GLS

$7.00

Next Red Blend GLS

$7.00

Gnarly Head Cab GLS

$7.00

J. Lohr 7 Oaks GLS

$8.00

Steele Red Hils Cab GLS

$8.00

Btl Hahn Pinot Noir BTL

$24.00

Btl Montes Pinot Noir BTL

$33.00

Btl Inscription Pinot Noir BTL

$36.00

Btl Roco Marsh Pinot Noir BTL

$70.00

Btl Trivento Malbec BTL

$24.00

Btl Castello Chianti BTL

$24.00

Btl Ryder Estate Merlot BTL

$24.00

Btl Cline Zinfandel BTL

$24.00

Btl Seghesio Zinfandel BTL

$45.00

Btl Next Red Blend BTL

$24.00

Btl Gnarly Head Cab BTL

$24.00

Btl J. Lohr 7 Oaks BTL

$28.00

Btl Steele Red Hils Cab BTL

$28.00

Btl Austin Hope BTL

$90.00

Btl Silver Oak BTL

$182.00

House Chardonnay GLS

$6.00

House Pinto Grigio GLS

$6.00

House White Zin GLS

$6.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

St. Francis Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Banfi Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Nicolas GLS

$7.00

Yealands GLS

$8.00

Pine Ridge GLS

$8.00

Chemistry GLS

$8.00

Thomas Schmitt GLS

$7.00

Btl J. Lohr Chardonnay BTL

$24.00

Btl St. Francis Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Btl Shale & Stone Chardonnay BTL

$52.00

Btl Banfi Pinot Grigio BTL

$28.00

Btl Santa Margherita BTL

$44.00

Btl Nicolas BTL

$24.00

Btl Yealands BTL

$28.00

Btl Pine Ridge BTL

$28.00

Btl Chemistry BTL

$28.00

Btl Thomas Schmitt BTL

$25.00

House Brut GLS

$6.00

Cordorniu Cava Split

$7.00

Carneros Brut BTL

$60.00

Cordorniu Cava BTL

$24.00

Gancia Moscato BTL

$27.00

Frozen

Frose

$12.00

Frozen Sangria

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Extras

Sides n Sauces

Extra Crostini(6)

$2.00

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side BC Dressing

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side BurgBQ

$0.50

Side Cheese Fries

$4.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Cilantro Crema

$0.50

Side Crostini

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Side Pico

$0.50

Side PIta(1)

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Sweet Heat

$0.50

Side Tajin Chips

$2.00

Side Tzatziki

$0.50

Side Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Wonton

$2.00

Side Chimichurri

$0.50

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$4.00

Side Quinoa

$6.00

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Side Pickle Spears(2)

$0.50

Proteins

Add Shrimp(8)

$12.00

Add Falafel(4)

$7.00

Add 6oz Ribeye

$14.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Gator

$13.00

Add Grouper

$18.00

Add Snapper

$19.00

Add Mahi

$12.00

Add Salmon

$15.00

Add Pulled Pork

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2221 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

