No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2973 Shore Drive suite 104

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Popular Items

Roasted Vegetable Bowl
Fresh Fruit
Breakfast Fried Rice

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

avocado, pickled red onion, carrot ribbons, radish, parsley, sourdough, basil dressing

Lox & Scallion Cream Cheese Bagel

$13.00

choose your bagel and cream cheese

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

scrambled eggs, root vegetable hash, greens, cheddar, salsa, gochujang aioli, flour tortilla

Breakfast Fried Rice

Breakfast Fried Rice

$11.00

brown rice, broccoli, carrot, onion, scrambled eggs, scallion, gochujang aioli

Frittata

$9.50

Egg, Mushroom, Broccoli, Red Onion, Spinach, Dill, Cheese

Roasted Vegetable Bowl

Roasted Vegetable Bowl

$12.00

roasted broccoli, sautéed spinach, root vegetable hash, pickled red onion, egg, basil dressing

The Bagelette

The Bagelette

$12.00

an everything bagel with a spinach, mushroom, red onion and cheddar cheese omelette ALL UP IN IT. *minimum 15 minute cooking time*

The Classic

The Classic

$8.50

egg, cheese + greens

Pumpkin French Toast

$15.00

sourdough, organic pumpkin, roasted almonds, candied pepitas, baked honey crisp apples, powdered sugar + warm maple syrup

Lunch

1\2lb Chicken Salad

$10.00

Avo BLT Salad

$12.50

romaine+baby kale, cherry tomato, bacon green onion, radish, sprouts, avocado, croutons, basil dressing

Chicken Caes'

$12.50

roasted chicken, greens, cucumber, sprouts, shaved parmesan, house caesar, sourdough

Chicken Florentine Flatbread

$14.00

chicken, bacon, cherry tomato, spinach, basil, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, balsamic reduction

Chicken Salad

$12.00

roasted chicken, celery, carrot, walnuts*, green onion, parsley, lemon zest, ciabatta baguette

HOT BOI

$14.00

roasted chicken, peppered thicc bacon, roasted bell peppers, swiss, greens, habanero crema, garlic tortilla

It's Butter Baby!

$13.00

mixed greens, roasted butternut squash + broccoli, shaved brussels sprouts, pickled red onion, sliced almonds, broccoli sprouts, roasted garlic vinaigrette

The Nancy

$13.50

thicc cut turkey, swiss, dijon cabbage slaw, red onion, tangy russian dressing, torched sourdough

Up in the Club

$16.00

chicken salad, turkey, bacon, mozzarella, tomato, arugula + cashew pesto, greens, sourdough

Veggie Banh Mi

$12.00

duxelles, roasted mushrooms, pickled carrot & red onion, jalapeño strings, arugula, cilantro, gochujang aioli, ciabatta baguette

The BB Flatbread

$13.00

garlic roasted brussels sprouts + beets, sweet onion, arugula, goat cheese, pickled carrots, parsley, chopped walnuts, herb citrus aioli

The Fall Back

$12.00

arugula, honeycrisp apples, pecans, pepitas, hemp seeds, everything chevre goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette

Smoothies + Juices

A Tribe Called Quench

$8.00

mango, pineapple, orange, coconut, lime, yogurt

Aquemini

$5.00

smoothies for the kiddos

C.R.E.A.M.

$8.00

banana, cocoa powder, vanilla, house cold brew, peanut butter, house vanilla oat milk

Digable Plants

$8.00

carrot, sweet potato, orange, pineapple, lemon, house oat milk

Ging & Juice

$8.50

ginger, mango, strawberry, orange, lemon, cayenne pepper, house oat milk

Jurassic Fruit

$8.50

dragonfruit, mango, banana, peach, lime, red beet, house oatmilk

Money Green Leather Sofa

$9.00

pineapple, banana, spinach, coconut, flax seed, yogurt

The Blue Print

$9.00

blueberry, mango, banana, blue spirulina, vanilla, house oat milk

The Warren_G

$7.50

strawberry, banana, pineapple, house oatmilk

Green Juice

Green Juice

$9.00

celery, apple, cucumber, lemon, spinach juice served in a 12oz glass jar *we offer a buy back program of $1 off your next juice if you bring back your glass jar*

Immunity Shot

Immunity Shot

$5.00

organic immunity shot served in a jar shot glass with ginger, lemon, honeycrisp apple and cayenne pepper *we offer a buy back program of $1 off your next shot if you bring back your jar shot glass*

Side Pieces

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Tempeh

$4.00

Dijon Cabbage Slaw

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

House Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Root Vegetable Hash

$4.50

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, House Vinaigrette

Toast

$3.00

Two Eggs Your Way

$3.75

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$5.00

1/2 Avocado

$2.00

Parfait

$6.00

Vegan Parfait

$7.00

Side Chips

$2.50Out of stock

Bowl of Charred Broccoli Minestrone

$7.00

charred broccoli, corn, sweet peas, cannellini, tomato, carrot, celery, sweet onion, parsley, basil

Bowl of Chicken + Rice Soup

$8.00

roasted lemon chicken, thyme spiced rice, carrot, celery, sweet onion, dill

Brussels

$4.00

Other Stuff

Banana Bread

$4.00

Blondies

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Brownies

$4.00Out of stock

Croissants

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Empowered Plant Cakes

$8.00

Hot Sauce

$10.00Out of stock

8oz Honey Dijon Vin

$8.00

Side of Aioli/Dressing

8oz gochujang

$7.00

In Da Couch Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Traditional Ensaymada

$4.00Out of stock

traditional filipino soft dough pastry with a buttery sugar spread on top

Ube Ensaymada

$5.00Out of stock

traditional filipino soft dough pastry with a buttery sugar spread on top + filled with ube (purple yam)

DRINKS

Coffee

$3.00

House Cold Brew

$5.00

Crunchy Hydration

$4.00Out of stock

Olipop

$4.50Out of stock

Fresh Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Spindrift

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.50

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit

$4.00

DRANKS

Midnight Painkiller

$8.00

Hopical Citrus

$8.00

Grapefruit Paloma

$8.00

Tequila Paloma

$9.00

Vodka Soda Lime

$9.00

Rum Mint Mojito

$9.00

Whiskey Mule

$9.00

Tequila Soda Lime

$9.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Alter Ego

$6.00

Big Wave

$6.00

Birds of Paradise

$7.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

Buenaveza

$6.00

Build a 4 pack

Narrangansett

$4.00

Purple Haze

$6.00

Space Dust

$7.00

Wapatoolie

$8.00

Dominga Sour

$6.00

Ataliva Malbec - Glass

$7.00Out of stock

Ataliva Malbec - Bottle

$26.00Out of stock

Les Volets Pinot Noir - Glass

$8.00

Les Volets Pinot Noir - Bottle

$30.00

Purato Nero d Avola - Glass

$9.00Out of stock

Purato Nero d Avola - Bottle

$34.00Out of stock

Prochaine Chardonnay - Glass

$7.00

Prochaine Chardonnay - Bottle

$26.00

Three Brooms Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$8.00

Three Brooms Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$30.00

Aviva Vino Vinho Verde - Glass

$8.00

Aviva Vino Vinho Verde - Bottle

$30.00

Olivares Jumilla Rosado - Glass

$7.00

Olivares Jumilla Rosado - Bottle

$26.00

W.V.V. Whole Cluster Rose - Glass

$11.00

W.V.V. Whole Cluster Rose - Bottle

$42.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Flight

$15.00

Los Montera Cava - glass

$6.00

Los Montera Cava - bottle

$22.00

Old Shirts

Gray X Small

$25.00

Cream Small

$25.00

New Shirts

X Small White

$28.00

Small White

$28.00

Medium White

$28.00

Large White

$28.00

X Large White

$28.00

X Small Black

Small Black

$28.00

Medium Black

$28.00

Large Black

$28.00

X Large Black

$28.00

Totes

Cream Totes

$10.00

Black Totes

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

an ode to good eats, beats + inclusivity. dine-in + take out!

Website

Location

2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
SESSION image
SESSION image

