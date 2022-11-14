Session
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
an ode to good eats, beats + inclusivity. dine-in + take out!
Location
2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bubba's Seafood Restaurant & Crab House - Bubba's
No Reviews
3323 Shore Dr Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Virginia Beach (Shore Dr) - Shore Dr. VA Beach
No Reviews
3273 Shore Dr Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach
Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurant
More near Virginia Beach