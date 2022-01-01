Restaurant header imageView gallery

Setaara

952 Reviews

$$

2322 Arctic Avenue

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Order Again

Restaurant Week

Uzbeki Palau

$69.77

Saffron Infused Salmon

$69.77

Kofta Chalau

$69.77

Ashak

$69.77

Mantu

$69.77

Silk Road Kabob

$69.77

Poulet Moutard

$69.77

Homa Kabob

$69.77

Chicken Kabob

$69.77

Koobideh Kabob

$69.77

Shrimp Pernod

$69.77

Chicken Piccata

$69.77

Setaara Kabob

$77.77

Ghormeh Lubia

$69.77

Quabili Palau

$69.77Out of stock

Kofta Chalau

$69.77

Bolani

Borani Banjan

Borani Kachaloo

Pate Maison

Artichokes

Escargot

$5.00

Yogurt With Cucumber

Dessert

$3.00

French Onion Soup

$5.00

Salada

Carol Deposit

Atlantic Chaine

$89.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A silk road tradition!

Location

2322 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

