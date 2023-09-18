Appetizers

Boneless

$10.00+

Drummies

$13.00+

Buffalo Cheese Curds

$9.00

Cheese curds tossed in Buffalo sacue

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Combo Basket

$11.00

Cheese Curds, Onion Rings, Mini Tacos & Waffle Fries.

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Mini Corndogs

$8.00

Mini Tacos

$7.00

Mini Tator tots

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Philly Steak Fries

$11.00

Bed of French Fries topped with sliced beef, peppers, onions, & nacho cheese.

Pork Totchos

$9.00

Tater Tots covered in pulled pork, nacho cheese and & BBQ Sauce.

Pork Nachos

$9.00

Waffle Fries covered in pulled pork, nacho cheese, and BBQ Sauce

BLT Fries

$10.00

Bed of French Fries topped with bacon, lettuce, pico & sriracha Mayo.

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Pub Chips

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Burgers

Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & Pesto Aioli

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.50

Bacon & American cheese

Belly Button Burger

$12.50

Bacon cheese burger with an over easy egg cooked into the top bun.

Blooming Onion Burger

$13.00

Pepperjack cheese, onion rings & sriracha mayo

Blue Burger

$11.50

Swiss, Bacon and Blue Cheese

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Bacon cheeseburger topped with hashbrowns, fried egg and sausage gravy.

Brisket Burger

$14.00

Smoked Brisket, an onion ring & BBQ

California

$11.50

Lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo.

Cheese Curd Burger

$12.50

Swiss cheese, smashed cheese curds, ranch dressing. Add buffalo sauce for .25

Cheeseburger

$11.00

American Cheese

Cuban Burger

$13.00

Ham, pickles, smoked pork, honey mustard, swiss cheese.

Deluxe Blue Burger

$15.50

2/3lb patty, swiss, double bacon, fried mushroom, fried onion & blue cheese

Dirty Burger

$12.50

Sauerkraut, pickle, 1000 island, & swiss cheese.

DU Double

$14.00

Double bacon cheeseburger

Fried Pickle Burger

$12.50

Fried pickles, bacon, Swiss, and dill ranch

Frisco Melt

$13.00

American, swiss, fried onions, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast.

Gooey

$11.50

Bacon, Cheese, Peanut Butter

Gyro Burger

$14.00

Gyro meat strips, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki sauce

Hamburger

$10.00

Plain, in a good way

Hawaiian

$11.50

Ham, pineapple, American Cheese

Heart Burn

$14.00

Half of a heart stopper.

Heart Stopper

$16.75

1 lb of burger, 2 fried eggs, 4 pieces of bacon, & 4 slices of cheese.

Hog Heaven

$13.00

Bacon, ham, smoked pork, American cheese, BBQ

Jala Poppa Burger

$11.50

Smashed jalapeno poppers and sriracha mayo.

Lotza Motza

$12.50

2 mozz sticks, marinara & mozzarella cheese.

Mac N Cheese Burger

$11.50

Home made mac-n-cheese & bacon crumbles.

Mandy's Jam

$13.00

Bacon, cream cheese, pepper jelly & peanut butter

Mc DU

$11.50

Cheese, onion, lettuce, special sauce.

Minnesota Crack Burger

$13.00

Swiss, Bacon, Ruffle Chips & Top the tater

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.50

Mushrooms & Swiss

P. O. T. (P@$$d Off Tayla)

$11.50

Jalapeno, pepper jack, onion rings, salsa

Pesto Burger

$12.50

Pickle Roll-up Burger

$11.50

Ham, Pickles and cream cheese

Piggy Mac Burger

$13.00

Burger topped with mac n cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, and a waffle fry

Pizza Burger

$13.00

Burger between garlic cheese bread & pepperoni. Side of marinara for dipping.

Pork Totcho Burger

$13.00

Smoked pork, tater tots, nacho cheese, drizzle BBQ.

Pulled Pork Burger

$13.00

Pulled pork & BBQ

Quesadilla Burger

$13.00

Shredded cheese, Pico, sour cream and lettuce, between two flour tortillas

Rodeo

$11.50

Bacon, swiss, BBQ

Sammy Jr.

$13.00

Sammy burger made with 1/3lb patty

Sammy's Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb burger, 2 cheeses, bacon, mushroom, lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo.

Seth's Guilty Pleasure

$15.75

1/2 lb patty on texas toast, pepper jack, bacon, grilled mac-n-cheese. Seth won't tell if you won't.

Spicy Burger

$13.00

Hot! Bacon, jalapeno, pepper jack & twice hot sauce.

Stewie Burger

$12.50

American cheese, ham, coleslaw and french fries.

Sunrise Burger

$11.00

Bacon cheeseburger topped with nacho cheese & a fried egg.

The Man Burger

$16.75

1/2 lb patty, 2 buffalo chicken strips, bacon, 3 chees, & an egg cooked in the bun. You're welcome men.

Western

$11.50

Bacon, Cheese, onion ring, BBQ

XXL Patty Melt

$14.25

1/2 lb burger inside 2 grilled cheese sandwiches with fried onions.

Other Sandwiches

Mully Melt

$13.00

2 Chicken strips, ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, & sriracha mayo on grilled Texas toast.

Philly Steak Sand.

$13.50

Sliced beef with fried onion, green peppers and swiss.

Club Sand.

$12.00

Ham, Turkey, bacon, American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo.

Turkey Melt

$12.00

Swiss cheese, ranch bacon and turkey on Texas toast.

B. L. T.

$11.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Toast

Hot Ham & Swiss

$11.00

Sliced pit ham with Swiss cheese.

Hot Turkey & Swiss

$11.00

Turkey breast with Swiss cheese

Hawaiian Club Sliders

$13.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, american & swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & raspberry aioli on Hawaiian roll

From the Smoker

Brisket Plate

$14.50

Our smoked brisket with BBQ sauce on top of pub chips. Served with coleslaw and garlic toast.

Brisket Melt

$15.00

Smoked brisket, swiss, BBQ sauce, & mozzarella sticks on texas toast

Cuban Sand.

$13.00

Pulled Pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and honey mustard.

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.00

Our house smoked pork with BBQ sauce, on top of pub chips. Served with coleslaw and garlic toast.

Piggy Mac

$12.00

Large serving of house made mac n cheese, topped with our house smoked pork. Drizzled with BBQ and served with garlic toast.

Moo Mac

$14.00

Large serving of house made mac n cheese, topped with our house smoked brisket. Drizzled with BBQ and served with garlic toast.

Brisket Sand.

$13.00

House smoked shredded brisket, topped with BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Sand.

$11.00

House smoked pulled pork, topped with BBQ sauce.

The B.F.S.

$16.00

Ham, smoked pork, brisket, pineapple, BBQ sauce, onion rings and swiss cheese.

Pork & Brisket Tacos

$11.00

One pork taco, one brisket taco, shredded cheese, Coleslaw, pico BBQ sauce.

Chicken

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Hand battered chicken breast with Swiss, lettuce and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Breaded chicken covered in buffalo sauce, with ranch and lettuce.

Chicken Gyro Salad

$12.00

Salad topped with grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, onion, & tzatziki sauce

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese.

Chicken Strips

$11.00

4 Chicken Strips and your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Tender Melt

$13.00

Chicken tenders, bacon, Swiss cheese, pickles, and honey mustard.

Choice Salad

$12.00

Salad topped with green pepper, onion, tomato, cheese, bacon bits and croutons. With choice of grilled or breaded chicken.

Cordon Bleu

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, Swiss and blue cheese.

Dirty Bird

$12.00

Sauerkraut, pickles, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, mayo.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded chicken covered in twice hot sauce, jalapeno and pepperjack.

Sriracha Bourbon Sandwich

$11.50

Breaded chicken covered in sriracha bourbon sauce with lettuce and Swiss cheese.

The Rebecca

$12.50

Breaded chicken covered in parmesan red sauce and topped with Swiss cheese.

Zesty Orange Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Breaded chicken covered in zesty orange sauce with Swiss and lettuce.

Seafood

Beer Battered Shrimp

$14.00

Battered fried shrimp (12) with side of pub chips, slaw and toast.

Fish N Chips

$14.00

Battered cod, fillets with side of pub chips, slaw, and toast.

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Battered Cod topped with lettuce and tartar sauce.

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Battered cod served in flour tortilla (2) topped with slaw and pico

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Batter fried shrimp in flour tortilla (2) topped with slaw, pico and sriracha mayo.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Crispy chicken, lettuce, American cheese, buffalo, ranch

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$13.00

Swiss, lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, & tzatziki sauce

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.50

Crispy chicken, lettuce, american cheese and ranch.

Club Wrap

$13.00

Shredded cheese, bacon, ham, turkey, tomato, onion, lettuce, and honey mustard

McDU Wrap

$13.00

Chopped burger patty with american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle and special sauce

Philly Wrap

$13.00

Sliced beef with green peppers, onion rings, pepper jack, and sriracha mayo.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$12.50

breaded chicken, pepperjack, jalopeno, lettuce, ranch & twice hot sauce

Kids/ Xtra Sides

Kids Combo

$6.50

Kids Piggy Mac

$5.75

Kids Pork Plate

$5.75

Kids Pork Sand.

$5.25

Kids Mac

$5.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$4.75

Kids Mini Tacos

$4.75

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$4.75

Kids Grilled cheese

$4.75

Soup

$2.50+

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Cup Chicken Salad

$4.50

Cup Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Xtra Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

French

$0.50

General Tso

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Parmesan Garlic

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicey BBQ

$0.50

Sriracha Bourbon

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Twice Hot

$0.50

Zesty Orange

$0.50