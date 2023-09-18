- Home
Seth's Downunder Bar and Grill 115 S Main St
175 Reviews
$
115 S Main St
Stewartville, MN 55976
Appetizers
Boneless
Drummies
Buffalo Cheese Curds
Cheese curds tossed in Buffalo sacue
Cheese Curds
Combo Basket
Cheese Curds, Onion Rings, Mini Tacos & Waffle Fries.
Jalapeno Poppers
Mini Corndogs
Mini Tacos
Mini Tator tots
Mozzarella Sticks
Philly Steak Fries
Bed of French Fries topped with sliced beef, peppers, onions, & nacho cheese.
Pork Totchos
Tater Tots covered in pulled pork, nacho cheese and & BBQ Sauce.
Pork Nachos
Waffle Fries covered in pulled pork, nacho cheese, and BBQ Sauce
BLT Fries
Bed of French Fries topped with bacon, lettuce, pico & sriracha Mayo.
Waffle Fries
Pub Chips
French Fries
Onion Rings
Fried Pickles
Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
Bacon & American cheese
Belly Button Burger
Bacon cheese burger with an over easy egg cooked into the top bun.
Blooming Onion Burger
Pepperjack cheese, onion rings & sriracha mayo
Blue Burger
Swiss, Bacon and Blue Cheese
Breakfast Burger
Bacon cheeseburger topped with hashbrowns, fried egg and sausage gravy.
Brisket Burger
Smoked Brisket, an onion ring & BBQ
California
Lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo.
Cheese Curd Burger
Swiss cheese, smashed cheese curds, ranch dressing. Add buffalo sauce for .25
Cheeseburger
American Cheese
Cuban Burger
Ham, pickles, smoked pork, honey mustard, swiss cheese.
Deluxe Blue Burger
2/3lb patty, swiss, double bacon, fried mushroom, fried onion & blue cheese
Dirty Burger
Sauerkraut, pickle, 1000 island, & swiss cheese.
DU Double
Double bacon cheeseburger
Fried Pickle Burger
Fried pickles, bacon, Swiss, and dill ranch
Frisco Melt
American, swiss, fried onions, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast.
Gooey
Bacon, Cheese, Peanut Butter
Gyro Burger
Gyro meat strips, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki sauce
Hamburger
Plain, in a good way
Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, American Cheese
Heart Burn
Half of a heart stopper.
Heart Stopper
1 lb of burger, 2 fried eggs, 4 pieces of bacon, & 4 slices of cheese.
Hog Heaven
Bacon, ham, smoked pork, American cheese, BBQ
Jala Poppa Burger
Smashed jalapeno poppers and sriracha mayo.
Lotza Motza
2 mozz sticks, marinara & mozzarella cheese.
Mac N Cheese Burger
Home made mac-n-cheese & bacon crumbles.
Mandy's Jam
Bacon, cream cheese, pepper jelly & peanut butter
Mc DU
Cheese, onion, lettuce, special sauce.
Minnesota Crack Burger
Swiss, Bacon, Ruffle Chips & Top the tater
Mushroom & Swiss
Mushrooms & Swiss
P. O. T. (P@$$d Off Tayla)
Jalapeno, pepper jack, onion rings, salsa
Pesto Burger
Pickle Roll-up Burger
Ham, Pickles and cream cheese
Piggy Mac Burger
Burger topped with mac n cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, and a waffle fry
Pizza Burger
Burger between garlic cheese bread & pepperoni. Side of marinara for dipping.
Pork Totcho Burger
Smoked pork, tater tots, nacho cheese, drizzle BBQ.
Pulled Pork Burger
Pulled pork & BBQ
Quesadilla Burger
Shredded cheese, Pico, sour cream and lettuce, between two flour tortillas
Rodeo
Bacon, swiss, BBQ
Sammy Jr.
Sammy burger made with 1/3lb patty
Sammy's Burger
1/2 lb burger, 2 cheeses, bacon, mushroom, lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo.
Seth's Guilty Pleasure
1/2 lb patty on texas toast, pepper jack, bacon, grilled mac-n-cheese. Seth won't tell if you won't.
Spicy Burger
Hot! Bacon, jalapeno, pepper jack & twice hot sauce.
Stewie Burger
American cheese, ham, coleslaw and french fries.
Sunrise Burger
Bacon cheeseburger topped with nacho cheese & a fried egg.
The Man Burger
1/2 lb patty, 2 buffalo chicken strips, bacon, 3 chees, & an egg cooked in the bun. You're welcome men.
Western
Bacon, Cheese, onion ring, BBQ
XXL Patty Melt
1/2 lb burger inside 2 grilled cheese sandwiches with fried onions.
Other Sandwiches
Mully Melt
2 Chicken strips, ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, & sriracha mayo on grilled Texas toast.
Philly Steak Sand.
Sliced beef with fried onion, green peppers and swiss.
Club Sand.
Ham, Turkey, bacon, American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo.
Turkey Melt
Swiss cheese, ranch bacon and turkey on Texas toast.
B. L. T.
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Toast
Hot Ham & Swiss
Sliced pit ham with Swiss cheese.
Hot Turkey & Swiss
Turkey breast with Swiss cheese
Hawaiian Club Sliders
Ham, turkey, bacon, american & swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & raspberry aioli on Hawaiian roll
From the Smoker
Brisket Plate
Our smoked brisket with BBQ sauce on top of pub chips. Served with coleslaw and garlic toast.
Brisket Melt
Smoked brisket, swiss, BBQ sauce, & mozzarella sticks on texas toast
Cuban Sand.
Pulled Pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and honey mustard.
Pulled Pork Plate
Our house smoked pork with BBQ sauce, on top of pub chips. Served with coleslaw and garlic toast.
Piggy Mac
Large serving of house made mac n cheese, topped with our house smoked pork. Drizzled with BBQ and served with garlic toast.
Moo Mac
Large serving of house made mac n cheese, topped with our house smoked brisket. Drizzled with BBQ and served with garlic toast.
Brisket Sand.
House smoked shredded brisket, topped with BBQ sauce.
Pulled Pork Sand.
House smoked pulled pork, topped with BBQ sauce.
The B.F.S.
Ham, smoked pork, brisket, pineapple, BBQ sauce, onion rings and swiss cheese.
Pork & Brisket Tacos
One pork taco, one brisket taco, shredded cheese, Coleslaw, pico BBQ sauce.
Chicken
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered chicken breast with Swiss, lettuce and mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken covered in buffalo sauce, with ranch and lettuce.
Chicken Gyro Salad
Salad topped with grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, onion, & tzatziki sauce
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese.
Chicken Strips
4 Chicken Strips and your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Tender Melt
Chicken tenders, bacon, Swiss cheese, pickles, and honey mustard.
Choice Salad
Salad topped with green pepper, onion, tomato, cheese, bacon bits and croutons. With choice of grilled or breaded chicken.
Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, Swiss and blue cheese.
Dirty Bird
Sauerkraut, pickles, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, mayo.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken covered in twice hot sauce, jalapeno and pepperjack.
Sriracha Bourbon Sandwich
Breaded chicken covered in sriracha bourbon sauce with lettuce and Swiss cheese.
The Rebecca
Breaded chicken covered in parmesan red sauce and topped with Swiss cheese.
Zesty Orange Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken covered in zesty orange sauce with Swiss and lettuce.
Seafood
Beer Battered Shrimp
Battered fried shrimp (12) with side of pub chips, slaw and toast.
Fish N Chips
Battered cod, fillets with side of pub chips, slaw, and toast.
Fish Sandwich
Battered Cod topped with lettuce and tartar sauce.
Fish Tacos
Battered cod served in flour tortilla (2) topped with slaw and pico
Shrimp Tacos
Batter fried shrimp in flour tortilla (2) topped with slaw, pico and sriracha mayo.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, American cheese, buffalo, ranch
Chicken Gyro Wrap
Swiss, lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, & tzatziki sauce
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, american cheese and ranch.
Club Wrap
Shredded cheese, bacon, ham, turkey, tomato, onion, lettuce, and honey mustard
McDU Wrap
Chopped burger patty with american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle and special sauce
Philly Wrap
Sliced beef with green peppers, onion rings, pepper jack, and sriracha mayo.
Spicy Chicken Wrap
breaded chicken, pepperjack, jalopeno, lettuce, ranch & twice hot sauce
Kids/ Xtra Sides
Kids Combo
Kids Piggy Mac
Kids Pork Plate
Kids Pork Sand.
Kids Mac
Kids Chicken Strips
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Hamburger
Kids Mini Tacos
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Kids Grilled cheese
Soup
Cole Slaw
Side Salad
Cup Chicken Salad
Cup Mac n Cheese
Xtra Sauces
BBQ
Bleu Cheese
French
General Tso
Honey BBQ
Honey Mustard
Italian
Jamaican Jerk
Mango Habanero
Mayo
Parmesan Garlic
Ranch
Salsa
Side Marinara
Side Nacho Cheese
Sour Cream
Spicey BBQ
Sriracha Bourbon
Sriracha Mayo
Sweet Chili
Tartar Sauce
Teriyaki
1000 Island
Twice Hot
Zesty Orange
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
We are known for our smoked meat and crazy burger selection. Other menu items available. Locally owned for over 20 years.
115 S Main St, Stewartville, MN 55976