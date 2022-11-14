Setsunai Noodle Bar 45 Eads Lane, Lopez Island, WA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Scratch made ramen and udon that will knock your socks off. Online ordering is for takeaway only, for the full experience give us a call to make a reservation. Do you need a reservation? It sure does help but feel free to wing it if you’re feeling carefree. Sunday is dine in only.
Location
45 Eads Lane, Lopez Village, WA 98261
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Voyager Sandwich Shop - 109 N. Beach Road A2
No Reviews
109 N. Beach Road A2 Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurant
More near Lopez Village