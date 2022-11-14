Restaurant header imageView gallery

Setsunai Noodle Bar 45 Eads Lane, Lopez Island, WA

No reviews yet

45 Eads Lane

Lopez Village, WA 98261

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Scratch made ramen and udon that will knock your socks off. Online ordering is for takeaway only, for the full experience give us a call to make a reservation. Do you need a reservation? It sure does help but feel free to wing it if you’re feeling carefree. Sunday is dine in only.

45 Eads Lane, Lopez Village, WA 98261

